  1. dshv
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Vvd Gabriel White
    Saka Salah Son Foden Palmer
    Darwin Isak

    Pickford Solanke Gusto Ait nouri

    Any changes ??? Also Solanke to play bur who to bench ?

  2. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Hi Chaps, thinking using BB in DGW 34 instead of 37, just feel it would be better utilised perhaps in 34 and can focus on main 11 on WC in 35

    Team right now is:

    Dubravka
    Gabriel - VVD - Saliba
    Son - Saka - Salah - Palmer
    Solanke - Haaland - Darwin
    _______________________
    Areola: Sarabia: Branthwaite: Baldock

    2FT’s, 0.0 ITB

    Hard to chop & change cheaper players because of nothing in the bank. So I was thinking:

    This GW: Son + Areola > Eze + Neto
    GW 34: Dubravka + Baldock > Pickford + Anderson

    Would give 13 DGW’ers for a -4, plus Haaland + Palmer

    Sound reasonable?

    Long post but appreciate any views gents, thanks.

    1. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maybe Son+Areola > Mac Alister/Diaz + Henderson ?

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Henderson is an option if I remove Anderson as wouldn’t necessarily like Palace double up in defence, and I’m already maxed out on Liverpool assets so Mac A/Diaz would have to be left really.

        Could alternatively bring Foden in for Son if he looks like starting against Luton and forsake an extra DGW’er

        1. theodosios
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yea sorry, didn't see you have Darwin

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      No from me. You're taking a hit to get a BB of:

      Neto, Andersen, Branthwaite and Palmer.

      Plus you have to sell Son this week which could easily backfire. The GK transfers are what do you in imo. Using 2 transfers just to buy DGW keepers is very unlikely to be worthwhile. If you had Neto already then I might be more on board.

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers Camzy! This does make sense to me, and something I’m only pondering really.
        Thing is I have 2FT’s to use and don’t really fancy burning one this GW, so I’ve no idea what move to make really if leaving Son in there for this GW, which like you say could easily backfire if I got rid before NEW.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You'd be able to wildcard now into a BB34 without hits and then just build back Spurs and Palmer.

      It's probably only Son and Porro really so ain't to tricky, maybe Gusto too?

  3. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    no WC/FH left which two to go for
    a. Foden
    b. Diaz
    c. Havertz

  4. arisms
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Havertz or Foden for GW33+GW34?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Havertz.

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      similar dilemma Havertz

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Surely lose Palmer on WC this week and bring him back in 35?

    1. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not surely no…. Whats your selling price vs how much you will pay to get him back?

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Pick one on WC for BB34

    A: Mateta
    B: Cunha

