We’ve got the key FPL injury news from the four pre-Gameweek 33 press conferences taking place today.

The head coaches of Burnley, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are up this afternoon.

The managers of the other 16 sides will either face the media tomorrow or pre-record pressers after tonight’s European ties.

We’ll have a busier live blog on Friday covering that bunch.

Until then, we’ll point you in the direction of our early team news round-up for those clubs.

FPL GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

EVERTON

Amadou Onana looks set to return after missing the win over Burnley with a knock.

James Garner (knock) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) have both reported issues this week but they too should be fine for the clash with Chelsea.

“[Onana] is back training, he’s been training today. “Jimmy Garner got a knock today, we’re happy it’s just a knock. “Dom didn’t train today but we’re pretty positive with settling him down over the next couple of days. He’s just got a minor niggly hamstring which we’re just being ultra careful with but he thinks he’s on top of it. The medical team are as well. “Mostly we’ve just got knocks at the minute, nothing at this stage that we think is going to affect Monday against Chelsea.” – Sean Dyche

Idrissa Gana Gueye will also return, as he was only absent last weekend due to the birth of his child.

The lesser-spotted Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) may even be involved. He has been back in training recently and will get minutes for the under-21s on Friday.

“He’s got a bounce game tomorrow. We’re going to use that and get him some minutes. He should be at least in the thoughts for going into Monday’s squad.” – Sean Dyche on Arnaut Danjuma

Lewis Dobbin (ankle) and Dele Alli (groin) remain sidelined.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo brought us the latest news on Taiwo Awoniyi (muscle) and Willy Boly (muscle).

“He is starting his individual programme. We don’t have the exact timeline that he’s going to return but it’s closer. Hopefully, he can help us this season.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Taiwo Awoniyi

“He’s still on treatment, unfortunately. Not exact knowing when he’s going to return.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Willy Boly

As for the rest of Forest’s team news, Nuno was keeping his cards close to his chest.

Nuno Tavares (muscle) has been on the sidelines of late, while Morgan Gibbs-White was sighted with an ice pack after being substituted at Tottenham Hotspur.

“You will have to wait and see for Saturday. I’m sorry, I cannot go much further on that.” – Nuno Espirito Santo when asked about the rest of Forest’s team news

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Chris Wilder will check on Jack Robinson (ankle), who limped out of the Chelsea game last Sunday.

“We’ll give him every chance to be involved at the weekend but obviously, he rolled his ankle. So it’s getting that swelling down and hopefully getting him back out on the grass. It’s going to be a late decision but hopefully we’ll get Jack back. “He will want to play, we will want him to play but we’ve just got to make sure that we don’t risk, if he does play, that he’s out for the remaining part of the season. There are still a few games to go.” – Chris Wilder on Jack Robinson

George Baldock (calf), Tom Davies (hamstring), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Chris Basham (leg) and John Egan (leg) remain on the medium-to-long-term injury list, however.

“I’m not going to put a gun to their head to get back. One of the things we’ve had to look at is the risk and reward policy. We have to make sensible decisions, short term, regarding Jack. If that’s not a sensible decision, I don’t want to be risky in terms of a longer-term suffer from our point of view. It will be the same right the way through, with the players that are on that list.” – Chris Wilder on his injured squad members

BURNLEY

Dara O’Shea will miss the visit of Brighton and Hove Albion after his red card on Saturday.

Other than that, Vincent Kompany doesn’t have any fresh injury concerns.

“I don’t think there’s anybody else that’s going to miss [out], we should have a pretty good squad other than Dara missing.” – Vincent Kompany

The Burnley boss revealed that James Trafford missed the last two matches through illness but “has come back now”.

There was nothing new on the Clarets’ other sidelined players.

Last week, however, Kompany hinted that some of his injured contingent have been back in training. Ameen Al-Dakhil (unknown), Jordan Beyer (muscle) and Han-Noah Massengo (unknown), who have all been out for some time, could be the individuals in question.

Aaron Ramsey (knee), Nathan Redmond (leg) and Luca Koleosho (knee) are out longer term.