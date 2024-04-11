108
  1. Tellloth
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Dubravka (Neto)
    Saliba Schar Udogie (Zarbanyi) (Kabore)
    Saka Salah(c) Palmer Garnacho Son
    Darwin Haaland (Solanke)

    2FT, 0.0 ITB

    A) Schar > Virgil, Son > Eze (play Solanke over Eze)
    B) Son > Eze (play Solanke over Eze), roll to see if Trent is back for GW 34

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Just first part of A.

      Then you will have a choice of Olise and Eze game week 34. Eze looked tired but could be ok after a week's rest

      1. Tellloth
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Unfortunately I can't afford Virgil unless I downgrade Son 🙁

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Son to Havertz then, and then Eze if you have a WC left?

          1. Tellloth
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            That's a good idea - I had planned to get Havertz next week and hadn't thought about bringing him in instead of Eze this week.....

  2. dshv
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Vvd Gabriel White
    Saka Salah Son Palmer
    Darwin Isak Solanke

    Pickford Foden Gusto Ait nouri

    Any changes? 2FT 0.1 inb

  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    One more week Kelleher, just one more week buddy

  4. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Afternoon all what’s the best move? (FH34 & BB37)

    A. Kaminski > Petrovic/Dubravka
    B. Saka & Toney > Garnacho & Haaland (-4)
    C. Doughty > Gusto/Ait Nori/Burn

    Kaminski (Areola)
    VVD Gabriel Branthwaite (Pau Doughty)
    Palmer Son Salah Saka Foden
    Toney Isak Muniz

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      I wouldn’t get rid of Toney. Juicy fixtures.
      Probably A , ideally, would get rid of Areola if £ not a problem

  5. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Hiya, what are people's thoughts on Foden's minutes risk assuming they get into the CL semis?

    The risk in 34 is well documented, but I was thinking of getting in for 35-38, but won't bother if the CL semis are likely to mean resting players in the league

    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Good point

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      I think he makes them tike.

      I think he plays this week for 60 mins if fit.

      He had his rotation rest against Palace.

      I think Alverez will start this week, but who for Foden or Haaland?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        *tick

  6. sankalparora07
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      What's the latest on Nick Pope? Will Dubravka still be there for DGW 37 or will Pope take his place by then?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        If he is fit he will play. I cant read Eddie Howes brain for you 🙂

    • geoffrolph
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Best goalkeeper for DGW34?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Raya

        1. geoffrolph
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Most likely will do this. Either Raya or Henderson.

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Raya. But all White/Saliba and Gabriel will play.

        So Allison or Hendo if you go Arsenal defenders. Arsenal's defence is so good Raya rarely gets a bonus but Allisons does

    • TeddiPonza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Best combo for 34 (given everyone is fit)

      A.3-4-3 Raya Eze LDiaz
      B. 3-4-3 Alisson Eze Havertz (Alisson and Havertz could be Kelleher and Odegaard if Alisson is injured still)
      C.4-4-2 Henderson Van Dijk Odegaard

      Thanks.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        A

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A but there isn't much in it for B Allison will improve Liverpool defence chances a lot IMO, I would not go Kelleher option or C

    • Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A but there isn't much in it for B Allison will improve Liverpool defence chances a lot IMO.

    • hazza44
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Gday all,

      Any recommend transfers for this GW, or is it worth a WC to be effectively set up for DGW34? 1FT £0.6 ITB

      Dubruv (Turner)
      Porro Gab Gusto (Ake Zabarnyi)
      Saka Son Salah Palmer MacA
      Muniz Haaland (Solanke)

      Cheers

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        If you think BB 34 is better you can still WC.

        I see the benefits over BB37 if you are planning to keep single week players anyway, especially Arsenal, and can get Man City and Spurs back.

        I even see the benefits of a 34 DGW11, and bench Chelsea and Spurs

    • FootballRookie
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Is it time for me to sell Bradley, or hold on for this week?
      I will be FH 34 and BB37, and have 2 FT.

      Just wondering whether it's best now to sell Bradley to another defender for GW 37?

      My other defenders are Gusto, Udogie, Gabriel, Branthwaite

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yes I would sell Bradley but GW37 is a long way ahead

        No I idea of funds but if Pope is back I would get in a Newcastle defender

    • grooveymatt65
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Hey guys, what do you think of the below team? thanks 🙂

      Neto
      Gabriel Porro Reguilon
      Palmer Salah Foden Saka Son
      Darwin Toney
      Areola Ait Nori Doughty Mubama

      £3.7 itb 1ft

      Chips left: FH (plan to use it in GW34) & BB

      1. Saka to Gordon and Darwin to Haaland for -4

      2. Saka to Johnson and Darwin to Haaland for -4

      3. Saka to Garnacho and Darwin to Haaland for -4

      4. Doughty to Gusto for the gw 35 and 37 doubles (playing FH in 34)

      5. Other

      Thanks!!!!

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        4 or 5.

        5 could be a keeper move. Foden out if he is injured. Id play RAN over Porro

    • Sazed
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      What do we think Olise’s minutes will look like for the double gameweek?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Palace fan here.

        We are getting Olise match time for the DGW 34 which is huge, as we are getting sucked in.

        I think Eze is on Pens but could take one each as they are best mates and either are equally as good as Olise showed in 94th Minutes away to Man City. That is pressure.

        1. Sazed
          • 1 Year
          32 mins ago

          Thanks. My worry is that with the games so close together he may only get ~90 minutes total over the 2 games. You think they will risk giving him more minutes given his injuries this season?

    • sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Hi all. What would you do with the following? 2 FT, WC and BB left.

      Areola is my main problem, but I have no money in the bank for a keeper now.

      Leno
      Gabriel, Branthwaite, Kilman
      Salah, Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer
      Haaland (c), Muniz

      Areola*, Solanke, Robinson, Doughty

      A. Son to Díaz, Muniz to Mateta for free
      B. Son to Sarabia/MacAllister, Muniz to Darwin for free
      C. Son or Foden to Diaz or MacAllister or Havertz, save the other ft
      D. Something else

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        If Foden or Haaland are confirmed out I see no problem with a hit GW34 FWIW

        So C for Harvertz or Diaz (muniz could be OK against a tired West Hame but I brought him in against a poor Newcastle defence, Varients eh?
        or B but I prefer Eze or Olise (who will be fit)
        Again I see Man U defence as a problem but Solanke has been poo

        Areola to a DGW keeper could be a good move too?

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Pleasehelp me out below as i dont expect many replies as it is long.

    • Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Bowen is out of the game tonight, with a twist.
      The twist being that Moyes is a habitual liar, and Bowen probably plays.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        But Bowen must be a sell this week anyway?

    • Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Sorry for long post, this was in reference to a post that said you much include Your mini league position and their chips including your own (but didn't answer because it really get long) But here it goes.

      I am currently 2nd in one mini-league (which is the competitive one), old Yahoo Fantasy football group. The guy in 4th won it last year in the top 200.

      The guy in 3rd is a bit of a always boasts when he does well and but never congratulates others, so I hope he doesn't win lol

      11 points behind with a BB left over him over the leader, I don't think he has won it before.

      https://www.livefpl.net/leagues/143200

      The team at the moment is

      Neto (turner)
      Gabriel, VVD, Gusto (Estu, Doherty)
      Saka Salah (c) Foden, Son, Palmer
      Darwin Solanke (Muniz)
      5.1 ITB 1FT

      If FODEN is out I will do B, but if not which one do you prefer.

      I have equal amount tied up in Palmer, Son and Foden, so it doesn't matter which one I sell, but WC35 BB37 is still the plan

      Unless of course I WC33 BB34.

      But probably too Late. But for anyone it heps I prefer BB34 if if can do it without more than a -12 for BB37

      This week I will probably do

      A. Muniz to Mateta. (and bench)
      B Son to Havertz. (play)
      C. Foden to Havertz. (play) WILL DO THIS IF FODEN HAS A DEAD LEG
      D. Estu to Munoz (and bench)
      E Estu to White/Saliba this week (forget Havertz- tripple Arsenal and go double Palace midfield)
      F. Roll and take a hit next week
      G WC is still an option

      Is anyone doing a -8 to get in 4 DGW players

      For a -8 I would get I will do

      Neto
      Gabriel White (Or Munoz) VVD (Gusto Doherty)
      Salah (c) Saka Eze Havertz (Son or play Olise)
      Muniz (or play Mateta), Darwin Solanke

      Cheers

      Sorry for the long post, but the league is as tight as a camel arse in a sandstorm.lol

      1. HOTSPURS86
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Very boring post tbh. Just be a man and take the hit

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Thanks for reading it though.

            My last post didn't have enough info in and he didn't reply I will make another shorter one so this can be ignored as it is long

          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            First ever comment? Great stuff Hotspur86. I like how you've distilled the question down to it's essence - what does it mean to be a man in FPL today? I can already tell you've got a great eye for this game

          3. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            😆

        • sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I would probably roll and take a hit next week, mate.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            57 mins ago

            Thanks

          2. Sazed
            • 1 Year
            43 mins ago

            Same

        • The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Don't see why you'd WC early; would stick to the WC35/BB37 plan. I think it's very likely Foden is rested this GW and even if we don't get that leaked I'd probably do C. Not too keen on selling Son before Newcastle; I'm closer to captaining.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            39 mins ago

            Yeah me too.

            Thanks for the advice, nice to see you again mate.

            Cheers for reading, it is long, it was originally into a post to say you must say your team, post, and chips, and also your ML status but they didn't reply so I just copied and pasted again 🙂

            I got in Muniz last week for Newcastle, same thinking and wish I just dropped Foden in hindsight and got in Havertz anyway, but a tired West Ham defence?

            I did think of a WC to have two spurs and Chelsea for GW35 (but that is overthinking. To many ADHD meds today as I will -8 the next week anyway) lol

          2. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            38 mins ago

            PS your reply post to Hotspur was funny , how did you delete it?

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              Haha I wasn't sure if I went too far. Was probably fine but now I have the weight of this extra badge (hence powers of deletion)

              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                yeah you are like me, i would even deliberate over it for a couple of hours until a new thread was posted. I thought it was great anyway but. Maybe he should man up and get a badge for a hit in his wallet?

              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 2 Years
                12 mins ago

                There you go. Comment restored by popular demand 😀

                1. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Back by Dope Demand (I am old man)

                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    This?
                    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cijZ7AOdQVg

      2. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Will wait until last minute for Foden news, but what would option would you take here in the event he's benched? I'd just do B if it is confirmed he starts v Luton.

        2FT and £0.3 ITB. Dead-ending into 34 with WC in 35.

        A) Foden > Luis Diaz (bench Gordon)
        B) Areola > Henderson (play Gordon and bench Foden)

        Dubravka
        Gabriel - Saliba - Porro
        Salah - Saka - Palmer - Foden
        Haaland - Darwin - Solanke

        Bench: Areola; Gordon, Zabaryni, Konsa

        1. Tinfoil Deathstar
          • 3 Years
          55 mins ago

          *I'd do option B but start Foden/bench Gordon if we get a leak Foden is in starting XI v Luton

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            49 mins ago

            I am benching Foden (if he is rested) - see long post above,

            So A but I like B is Foden starts or Pickford but you have BB anyway

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              45 mins ago

              WC sorry

              1. Tinfoil Deathstar
                • 3 Years
                42 mins ago

                I can't stretch to Pickford under the B option this week so Henderson is my only option there.

                If I end up getting Diaz for Foden GW33 then it would likely be Pickford and Eze in for Areola and Gordon in 34. Don't think there is much between Pickford/Henderson though.

                1. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  No, maybe Henderson anyway, but i prefer Munoz over Braithwaite so it is team dependant yet again

      3. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Semi-automated offsides to be implemented in the Prem "after one of the autumn international breaks" next season:

        https://www.premierleague.com/news/3962262

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          47 mins ago

          Why not at the start of the season.

          I thought thickening the line for VAR offside was a good move, am surprised it was not implemented. It should be 6 inches thick (if the refs know what 6 inches is), as that the a human eyes error for judgement 🙂

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            42 mins ago

            Not left themselves enough time probably if it's only just been agreed now. Not sure why it wasn't seen as a must-have after the Diaz offside fiasco. Doesn't help they don't know which 6 clubs will be relegated or promoted either, I suppose.

            It's only a multi-billion pound industry implementing nearly-2-year-old technology - you can't set your expectations that high!

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              38 mins ago

              Yeah lol.

              I do feel sorry for Forest too. As how are you supposed to compete with 13M losses in the championship.

              But it should be 35m a season either for FFP as they haven't been in the premier league either, but they just don't think things through.

              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                36 mins ago

                I see Everton fans not getting it, they were luck with just 2 points, as it is 105m over 3 season and don't see when they get punished twice, but they made 81m loss 22/23, so even worse. Forest lawyers thinking they won't get punished if they comply with the PL as a first time offense.

                I expect a 6 point deduction there now.

          2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            33 mins ago

            What difference does it make if the line is a hair's width, or 10 inches? It's still a line, which doesn't solve anything.
            The arguments wouldn't be over whether a player was 1mm offside, it would be whether they were 1mm away from an imaginary 10-inch line from being offside and the arguments become even more ludicrous.

            Bring in semi-automated offsides, keep hawkeye goalline tech, get rid of everything else VAR related, or at least put a 20 second cap on decisions so that "clear and obvious" is actually practiced.

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              I agree with your last point.

              Being at a game with VAR is so annoying. It is fine on TV as you know what is going on. Or in rugby with a ref having a microphone and the VAR is transparent.

              I thought the VAR thicker lines was a good idea, or just having the foot as a marker and not the shoulder, or something. The 6 inch line was to do with that or if it was a toenail type of distance.or human error when seeing it at full speed. They can't always get this right in VAR.

              I see your point though Shabadoo, but that is a pundit argument, if it is a thicker line, there should be less argument in the decision. in the first place and take the head,should, finger argument out of the equation

              I don't always agree to the lines as they seem to forget that office has to be in front of the defender not in line with the defender.

              ANyway I hate VAR. I think Hawkey should be extended it see if the ball went out for a throw-in or a corner while we are at it

      4. GOTHAM City F.C.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        People with FH, BB, I think WC33 should be a good idea

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          ABsolutely.

          It isn't a bad idea if have a DGW34 IX and 4 Spurs and Chelsea on the bench (Palmer & Gusto &Son and Porro)

      5. The Senate
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Who would you rather have in DGW34? Assuming both fit
        (A) VVD
        (B) Luis Diaz

        1. GOTHAM City F.C.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          50 mins ago

          One without competition

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          B as i have had VVD for weeks but might be different with Allison back.

          But Diaz only has Jota risk (and Darwin can play there) and Darwin has Gapko and Jota)

          Wish I went Diaz instead of VVD in hindsight

      6. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Any interest in Robertson for DGW34?

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          53 mins ago

          Great move if he is rested tonight.

        2. The Senate
          • 5 Years
          52 mins ago

          I fear Rotation with him just back

        3. Traction Engine Foot
          • 6 Years
          33 mins ago

          Maybe but minutes are a worry

        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          Rotation risk with Gomez/Tsimikas for LB

        5. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Rested tonight, I like it

      7. RedGunPowder
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Hi there. Bowen to:

        A) Luis Díaz or
        B) Alexis Mac Allister?

        Thx

        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          A

      8. FPL Zdzichu LFC
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Anything to change with my current team?
          I have 2 FT and £0.9m ITB.
          BB 37

          Fleeken, Dubravka
          Gabriel, Saliba, Gusto, Porro, Branthwaite
          Salah, Son, Barkley, Palmer,Saka
          Haaland,Solanke,Morris.

          1. Traction Engine Foot
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            Is BB your only chip? Barkley needs to go.

            1. FPL Zdzichu LFC
                20 mins ago

                Yes this is the only,chip I have left to play with.

                1. Traction Engine Foot
                  • 6 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  I would sell Barkley, probably for Garnacho. You may need to sell Dubravka at some point too as Pope could be back by 37

                  1. FPL Zdzichu LFC
                      1 min ago

                      I was thinking whether to still sell for a Morris matete that has a DWG of 34.

                      But with this Garnacho is indeed a good idea.

                      Thanks for the hint

            2. Traction Engine Foot
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Is Luiz and Doughty to Gordon and Gusto my best move here?
              2ft and £0.4m. Plan to FH34 and BB37.

              Neto
              Gabriel Reguilon Udogie
              Salah Son Saka Palmer Luiz
              Haaland Toney

              Areola Morris Zabarnyi Doughty

              1. FPL Zdzichu LFC
                  29 mins ago

                  Garnacho instead of Gordon maybe.

                  1. Traction Engine Foot
                    • 6 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Any reason why, apart from the money?

                    1. FPL Zdzichu LFC
                        16 mins ago

                        Maybe a rotation with Barnes and a double round 37

                        1. Traction Engine Foot
                          • 6 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Good point on Barnes, Garnacho and Gordon both double in 37

                • Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Rumoured Liverpool lineup

                  Team vs Atalanta:
                  Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Virgil, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Darwin.

                  Rest/bench for Salah, Diaz, Robbo and Bradley.

                  More importantly is who else is on the bench.

                  https://twitter.com/RedMemorabilia_/status/1778411908300689706?t=WwX3gy7Qe5G0Y5yfLGO9Mw&s=19

                  1. jonnybhoy
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Salah nice and rested for GW33

                  2. Traction Engine Foot
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Hmm, would make Salah captain very appealing

                  3. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    Which is why i thnk Robbo is a great punt for GW33 over tent and VVD, it is a game of opinions

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      33 is fine. 2 starts in 34 is the issue

                • Frank Henderson
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Kelleher
                    Gabriel Ait Nouri (!) Reguilon
                    Palmer Saka Foden (!) Salah (C)
                    Solanke Darwin Haaland

                    Raya Sarabia Branthwaite Zabarnyi

                    2FT 0,0M
                    BB GW34
                    FH GW37

                    Foden and Saka are doubts GW33 for rest or rotation risks.

                    Advice? Tips? Suggestions?

                    1. Traction Engine Foot
                      • 6 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Foden to Havertz or Diaz maybe?

                      1. Traction Engine Foot
                        • 6 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        sorry, didn't see you already have triple Liverpool and arsenal!

                        1. Traction Engine Foot
                          • 6 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          Maybe Eze?

                          1. Frank Henderson
                              just now

                              Next week could be

                              I should sell Kelleher or Raya to Flekken/Dubravka (good fixtures) or Henderson (DGW34) and do that move.

                    2. jonnybhoy
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      What would you rather for GW34?

                      A) Saliba + L Diaz +4pts
                      B) Robertson/Virgil + Havertz
                      C) Saliba + Eze

                      1. OptimusBlack
                        • 10 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        A

                      2. Bobby Digital
                        • 6 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        C

                      3. Crunchie
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        C

                    3. OptimusBlack
                      • 10 Years
                      58 mins ago

                      I would Bench Foden as we know we has a big change to get Benched So who to play instead of him
                      A- Gusto EVE (H)
                      B- Mateta LIV (A)
                      C- Foden > Díaz for free
                      And get Foden Back for GW 37

                      1. jonnybhoy
                        • 11 Years
                        49 mins ago

                        Tempted by C myself

                      2. Crunchie
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        If foden is out then do C

                        Chelsea cant keep CS and I doubt Mateta scores against Liverpool but we often do there.

                        We get on us and Liverpool fansas they always say to me (but they do win so they are in a good mood) after a game against Palace that we are the noisy fans to visit Anfield

                        If you only have one FT and no FH34 I would bench and roll or o havertz as another shout as well

                        1. OptimusBlack
                          • 10 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Cheers

