130 Comments Post a Comment
  1. D15jones
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Evening guys,

    Very boring question here, but who would you rather have for DGW35. Gusto or petrovic? I know they are different positions but if you had to choose one who would you lean towards?

    1. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Gusto
      Cheaper and has some attacking threat

    2. StingRay
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      GUSTO for me = cheaper & can assist and get more bonus pts. Bear in mind too, Chelsea’s DGW37 ( for & bri ). Is Petrovic’s place 100% secure ? I’ve heard Chelsea fans say that it is, but, Sanchez might just return.

      1. D15jones
        • 1 Year
        1 hour ago

        Yeah lovely cheers guys

  2. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Will u all still capt salah or saka?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Both in poor form and potentially fatigued. But yeah, still think those two are the best options.

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably Salah, though I'm not hugely confident in him

  3. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Just messing around with a potential WC team for 35, things what I have so far

    XXX - XXX
    Gabriel - Schar - XXX - XXX - Gusto
    Saka - XXX - Salah - Palmer - Gordon
    Jackson - Haaland - Isak

    Five players I’m a bit lost on really. Maybe something along the lines of:

    Onana - Van de Ven - XXX - XXX - Foden

    Not a clue for the other 2 spots with 9.1 to spend.

    Only a mess around for now, but any ideas welcome. Thanks.

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Think I’m keeping Dubrawka.

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Also keen on Son for 37

      2. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Yeah I may actually keep Dubravka and remove Schar to be honest, just that damn Schar has been so attacking of late, may change with Trips back though I dunno.

        Son is the only Spurs outfielder I’d like, overlooked him actually, the fixtures don’t inspire but if anyone is gonna grab something it’s likely him. I want zero Spurs defence, no cleanie’s there what so ever.

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Right. You already had Gordon and Isak, Schar could cover Dubra actually. Son has been awful lately, but feel he has a good record against City. And Burnley is a great fixture. At least no rotation and even got pens. The rest of your picks makes sense imo. You confident on the crazy Jackson though?

          1. RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            For sure, just Dubravka instead of Schar would save the pennies if needed elsewhere by the final chosen team.
            Son does have a very decent record against City, I just hope Spurs can pick up some form which I reckon they should, the Burnley fixture is lovely, free from rotation and on pens like you say. The rest more or less picks itself.

            Jackson……not massively optimistic but I have a feeling he can do well, feeding and receiving off Palmer, linked up really well against EVE. He’s worth the 35 punt I’d say, 37 is up in the air but if he shows some good form through 35 then I’d likely keep.

            1. Royal5
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              I think I agree actually. Jackson is probably worth a try - at least for the double in 35. Could always move him if it doesn’t work out. Can’t remember what the potential suspension for YC is atm

  4. klopptimusprime
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Keep and play Foden or Haaland this week

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Well with CL gone. I’m deffo keeping and starting Haaland for the rest of the season. Unless he is in a wheel chair he wil play and aim for the golden boot.

  5. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Must have players for GW35 onwards? Thinking of using my WC this week but want sufficient coverage for GW35 onwards. Cheers

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Why would you WC now this week with DGW 34 doubles on the horizon? Or do you mean after the 34 deadline has passed?

  6. Manani
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    A. Son > Diaz
    B. Muniz > Cunha
    C. both (-4) and bench one of Palmer/Haaland

  7. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Liverpool haven’t scored from open play in 4 games, 2 of which with a full team against Europa competition, yet I got pelters last night for saying the Prem is dog this season.

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      That’s a crazy stat for Liverpool. Salah in shocking form. Nunez is just himself. Gakpo has been poor. Klopp leaving a sinking ship at the end of the season?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        0 open play goals against Atalanta in 2 games (0 at home)
        0 goals against Palace (home)
        0 open play goals against United (away)
        Played Sheffield United at home

        Woeful form

  8. klopptimusprime
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Picking between these 2 combos

    a)
    GK: Henderson
    MID: L.Diaz
    FWD: Mateta

    b)
    GK: Alisson
    MID: Eze
    FWD: Mateta/Cunha

    XXX
    VVD* - Gabriel* - Mykolenko*
    Salah* - Saka* - Ode* - XXX
    Haaland - Solanke* - XXX

    Areola - Palmer - Kerkez - Van Hecke

  9. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is Ollie Watkins a top 5 striker in the world right now? Discuss.

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nah, top 10 maybe. But he is having a Vardy-like season from a couple of years back. The chances he used to miss, he finishes this season. Very impressed by him and Villa in general.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Haaland, Kane, Martinez, Mbappe, Boniface, Isak, Guirassy, Openda, Lewy

        Reckon Watkins is up there uno

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          And Lautaro and Oshimen (not sure he has been that good this season) but yeah Watkins has been quality this season for sure.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Yeah meant Lauturo with Martinez, think Oshimen has fell off a cliff a bit. Definitely not worth the £150m they wanted last year.

            1. Royal5
              • 12 Years
              5 mins ago

              Ah right. Nope agree

              1. Royal5
                • 12 Years
                3 mins ago

                Was expecting him to move in the summer. But read rumors that Arteta now want’s Isak

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Be mad money either way - was getting cooked on here last night for saying they need a new striker, LW, LCM and fullbacks to win a title - what do you think? (Said Odegaard was crap too)

        2. I Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Forgot Osimhen.

        3. Grande Tubarão
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Don’t forget Hojlund

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            just now

            And Werner

