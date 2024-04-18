136
  1. Chinese_person
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Why Cunha >Mateta? Tougher fixtures for Cunha surely...

  2. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Which move would you do, if any!? WC 35. Bought Palmer 5.7

    A) Watkins, Leno > Darwin, Becker -4
    B) Palmer > Eze
    C) Watkins > Darwin
    D) Leno > Henderson

    Areola
    Gabriel, Zabarnyi, Ait-Nouri
    Salah, Saka, Havertz, Sarabia
    Watkins, Solanke, Haaland

    Leno, Palmer, Trusty, Taylor

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      D. I definitely wouldn't be losing Watkins he's a great differential this GW.

  3. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Bottomed on previous page..

    Hi guys, what would be my best move here? I have 1FT and 0.6m in the bank, not averse to taking a -4 if it enables me another double game-weeker. Any help appreciated!

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Gusto - RAN
    Diaz - Salah - Saka - Palmer
    Solanke - Haaland - Isak

    Neto - Zabarnyi - Bailey - Porro

  4. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    A. Zabarnyi and LDiaz/Jota
    B. Muniz and LDiaz/Jota -4
    C. VVD/Robbo and Olise -4

    Thanks!

  5. dshv
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Petrovic Foden Palmer Gusto

    BB34?

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      3 Chelsea players away at arsenal doesn't scream bench boost to me but perhaps foden and palmer is enough.. I guess it depends on what your bench is likely to be in gw37.

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      What if they get injured in the FA cup? not worth a bb imo

  6. Manani
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    'must have' attacker outside of Salah/Saka/Solanke?

    1. Fuddled FC
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      I don;t think there is one...popular choices are

      Diaz, Eze, Olise, Darwin

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Palmer

  7. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    What to do here? Plan to DE 34 + WC35. 2FT 0ITB

    Leno*
    Gabriel Saliba Zarbanyi
    Foden* Salah Saka Hwang
    Solanke Haaland* Darwin

    Aerola Palmer Gusto Kabore

    A) Leno + Foden to Henderson + Diaz
    B) Leno + Foden to Allison + Eze
    C) Leno, Foden + Hwang to Henderson, Eze + Diaz-4pts
    D) Leno, Foden + Hwang to Henderson, Olise + Diaz -4pts
    E) Leno, Gusto + Foden to Henderson Robertson + Eze -4pts (bench Zarbanyi)

    Kinda thinking between A and E atm. Thoughts?

  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Germany recently legalized marijuana. 2 German teams in the CL SFs. Coincidence? You do the maths.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Jamaica best team in the world

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        just now

        True. Produced premier league winnings legends like Wes Morgan.

  9. Rollercoaster
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    No FH left, WC 35 and BB 37, have Son but Spurs doesn't attract me, have 9 doublers (2 y flagged) plus Haal,Gordon,Palmer, used my FT, woukld you do Son to Eze(or ?) for -4?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes.

  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Andy has spoken.

    His thoughts on scrapping FA cup replays are on the link below.

    Please now go on with your lives.

    https://twitter.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1780963135362408959

  11. The butts
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Defence advice needed please

    I have Gabriel; Branthwaite; Trent/Virgil from this weeks FT (on the bench are Gusto; Maguire). Should I:

    a) play Branthwaite and might get 4 pts
    b) Maguire against Sheffield and might get 6 pts
    c) take a hit and sub in 2nd arsenal defender

    1. Manani
      • 12 Years
      just now

      a

  12. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Will WC at 35.

    Kelleher+ son+ muniz > Hendo+ eze+ solanke (-4)

    Yes or No?

  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    BBing this GW

    A: McAllister -> Eze
    B: Roll FT and use it to bring in Son + Palmer in 35.

    1. The butts
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

  14. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    I have 6 DGW players and 2 fts.

    Would it be crazy to get Fernández and 1 more DGW player instead of 2?

    Dubrav Areola
    Gab Saliba RAN Burn Taylor
    Salah Saka Palmer Gordon Son
    Haaland Solanke Muniz

