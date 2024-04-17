We’re looking at some selection headaches affecting Fantasy managers in Double Gameweek 34. First, Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) v Michael Olise (£5.6m).

One of seven teams about to play twice, Crystal Palace go into Gameweek 34 on the back of a shock 1-0 win at Liverpool.

Eze scored the winner, Olise made his first start in a while – so who is the better option for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers?

A pair of home matches against West Ham United and Newcastle United will interest those wanting to make calculated differential picks at this late stage of the season.

Therefore, in this Premium Members article, we compare Palace’s two attacking midfielders.

THE OPPONENTS

Firstly, let’s check if it’s even worth investing in the Eagles.

WEST HAM

LAST SIX WEST HAM

ALL SEASON NEWCASTLE

LAST SIX NEWCASTLE

ALL SEASON Goals conceded 11 (=13th) 58 (=15th) 7 (4th) 52 (11th) Attempts conceded 93 (16th) 549 (17th) 69 (5th) 440 (=10th) On target conceded 39 (18th) 199 (19th) 23 (=3rd) 162 (=12th) Big chances conceded 17 (=14th) 92 (=17th) 8 (3rd) 64 (=4th) Expected goals conceded 11.12 (16th) 61.46 (18th) 7.26 (6th) 54.51 (14th)

Ranked between 1st (best) and 20th (worst)

David Moyes’ troops are more successful travellers than Eddie Howe’s Magpies but both have witnessed a recent upturn in away results.

The Hammers are seventh-best on the road and have won two of their last three, although the victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers is their only one in six overall. Additionally, their defence is consistently poor. Without a clean sheet since Gameweek 20, they’ve allowed the second-most shots on target (199) and the joint-third-most big chances (92).

No team has conceded more key passes centrally (152) and – to further boost the prospects of Eze and Olise – the recent 4-3 loss at Newcastle was shambolic at both ends of the field.

The latter’s depleted squad has this league’s worst expected goals conceded (xGC, 40.17) tally since Gameweek 15. They score plenty of goals but, crucially for this debate, are letting them in almost as frequently.

However, despite both this and the fact they only won one of their first 10 travels, Newcastle’s form is improving. Consecutive clean sheets take them to three in six, also being victorious in three of the latest five not on Tyneside.

GOAL THREAT