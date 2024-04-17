64
  Whats the Mata?
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Double Arsenal defense or attack on FH?

    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Attack.

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Defence for me. There are lots of great options to fill your seven attacking slots (assuming 8th is Arsenal) but fewer who will realistically offer chance of 2CS than Arsenal.

    Sloopy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      41 mins ago

      Whatever fits better with the other players you want. Personally see more good midfielders than deferders this GW, so opting for two defenders!

    Jafooli
      12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Attack for me...they'll need/want to bounce back with a big score...also Palmer will score, for sure

    Qaiss
      8 Years
      just now

      I’m going double attack and I’ve had Saliba and Gabriel for most of the season in my team

      I want to be a bit different on FH and Wolves have scored in every home game this season I think. Plus it’s upside to go double attack

      White, Havertz, Saka for me at the moment

  Jafooli
    12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Any news on Braithor isitwaiteandsee?

    Same for Ali-Nouri?

    Need both to start atleast one, preferably both, if going to BB...

    Sloopy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Braithor isitwaiteandsee. Nice one!

      Jafooli
        12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Also need Hwang to start both, yikes....what a mess lol

  Jafooli
    12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Anyone else looking at a Son hokey-cokey for DGW34 & DGW35?

    Son > Havertz/Other DGW34'er > Son on the cards...

    Sloopy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sort of. Think I'm getting Johnson back instead of Son.

      Jafooli
        12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah, fair one, any Spurs attacking asset that's not injured or out of form lol....

  Jafooli
    12 Years
    1 hour ago

    DGW34 Cappo?

    1. Salah (ful, eve)
    2. Saka (wol, CHE)
    3. 4 goal Palmer (ars)
    4. Other? Who?

    Sloopy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      54 mins ago

      No way Palmer (on my bench). Saka feels most safe for me. But maybe going Eze in an desperate attempt to catch up 60 points in my minileague.

      Jafooli
        12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yep, might be time for a complete leftfield choice...Cunha or Solanke, looking at you...

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      52 mins ago

      I'm torn. 1 is the standout choice, and the EO will be high so you probably need to (c) to get positive points from him. It feels like he's well off the pace, but the reality is that he's only played three full games since returning from AFCON - i guess the issue being the two notably blanks were vs SHU and CRY

      Jafooli
        12 Years
        50 mins ago

        Agreed...did he eventually get his mojo back after AFCON last season? If so, what GW, any idea?

        The EO thing is a very good point...

        Biggsy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          just now

          I think the last one was 2021/22 season - and to be fair Egypt got to the final and lost which was probably harder on him. But no, his goals per game never recovered (Google tells me he scored 23 in 26 before and 7 in 21 after)

    trinzoo
      9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Let’s see Saka/Salah and their teams performance first, otherwise it’s tricky!

      Jafooli
        12 Years
        just now

        True...

  trinzoo
    9 Years
    59 mins ago

    A) play Haaland
    B) play Smith (avl, wol)
    C) Haaland > Solanke/Mateta for -4 and play him

    (have Cunha)

    Jafooli
      12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Even with poor form, Brighton on their beach, Haaland for me...

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      46 mins ago

      I haven't owned Haaland since GW28 - but I am getting him on FH this week and on my WC in 35. I certainly wouldn't sell

      asquishypotato
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        just now

        Why would you get him on a free hit with so many other tasty options available?

  Biggsy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    56 mins ago

    First draft FH team. Probably not particularly differential or exciting, but any thoughts welcomed

    Raya
    Gabriel, Munoz, Virgil
    Havertz, Salah, Eze, Bruno
    Haaland, Solanke, Cunha

    Pickford, Brereton Diaz, Mykolenko, Senesi

    I probably won't end up with Bruno - but just not feeling the Liverpool attack enough to make that Diaz or confident enough in Jota's minutes.

    Jafooli
      12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Strong, DGW power is too strong for you not to choose 15, even if against your better judgement lol...

      Bruno will probably become Hwang or other random 🙂

      Biggsy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, DGW power is strong at the best of times. On a FH it is even more so...

  Jafooli
    12 Years
    54 mins ago

    EVE vs NFO is a six pointer if ever I saw one....although not sure if that is 6pts gained/lost or 6pts deducted for dodgy financial practices....

  Stimps
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Best Single GW player from these 2?

    A) Haaland (Brighton away)
    B) Garnacho (Sheff United home)

    Open Controls
    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      16 mins ago

      A - I don't expect Man U to steamroller SHU

    tommo-uk-
      11 Years
      10 mins ago

      United will either win 1-0 or it will end up 4-3 either way.

    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      5 mins ago

      No to son of Lurch!

  Jinswick
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Pretty uninspiring moves for a DGW, but if not BBing in 34, best of these? Would put ZABARNYI B2 and will WC35.

    A) Areola & Bradley -> HENDERSON & MUNOZ
    B) Areola, Bradley & Foden -> HENDERSON, ROBBO & EZE (-4)

    Areola*
    GABRIEL, RAN, ZABARNYI
    SALAH, SAKA, HAVERTZ, Foden*
    SOLANKE, CUNHA, Haaland

    KELLEHER, Palmer, Burn, BRADLEY*
    Bank 0.6m, 2FT, BB/WC left

    Bruno Commando
      9 Years
      just now

      A for me, but Mitchell instead of Munoz

  Bruno Commando
    9 Years
    50 mins ago

    No FH so considering the below options for a point hit.

    1) Foden to Eze/Olise, 10 DGW
    2) Haaland to Mateta, 10 DGW
    3) Doughty to Saliba, 9 DGW since will bench Branthwaite
    4) Combination of 1,2,3

    Henderson
    Branthwaite Gabriel Mitchell Kerkez
    Diaz (S)alah Saka Foden
    Haaland Darwin

    Dubravka Semenyo Palmer Doughty

  RedLightning
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    13 Years
    46 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/17/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-33-3/

    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      Thankee!

  Maddamotha
    7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Struggling to make up my mind. What would you do? WC 35. Bought Palmer 5.7

    A) Watkins, Leno > Darwin, Becker -4
    B) Palmer > Eze (bench Watkins)
    C) Watkins > Darwin (bench Palmer)
    D) Leno > Henderson (play Palmer and Watkins)

    tommo-uk-
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      I would be starting Watkins if i had him put it that way!

    tommo-uk-
      11 Years
      just now

      Whos your other midfield players? Eze & Henderson would be good to bring in.

  tommo-uk-
    11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who scores the most in GW34

    A) Foden
    B) Luiz Diaz (-4)

    Bruno Commando
      9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hopefully it's Diaz because I'm thinking of selling Foden!

      tommo-uk-
        11 Years
        just now

        Im considering the same, but tempted to take a punt on Jota instead....

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    Cojones of Destiny
      6 Years
      just now

      A

  Bruno Commando
    9 Years
    34 mins ago

    No FH so considering the below options for a point hit.

    1) Foden to Eze/Olise, 10 DGW
    2) Haaland to Mateta, 10 DGW
    3) Doughty to Saliba, 9 DGW since will bench Branthwaite
    4) Combination of 1,2,3

    Henderson
    Branthwaite Gabriel Mitchell Kerkez
    Diaz (S)alah Saka Foden
    Haaland Darwin

    Dubravka Semenyo Palmer Doughty

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      14 mins ago

      1 and start Semenyo over Branthwaite

      Bruno Commando
        9 Years
        10 mins ago

        If Semenyo is not passed fit, do you think it's worth doing #3 as well as #1?

        Tonyawesome69
          5 Years
          5 mins ago

          No, I would start Palmer if Branthwaite/Semenyo are ruled out rather than taking a hit

          Bruno Commando
            9 Years
            just now

            Thanks Tony!

    Cojones of Destiny
      6 Years
      8 mins ago

      1

      Bruno Commando
        9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks! Do you think Havertz can be a better option than Eze/Olise?

        Open Controls
        Cojones of Destiny
          6 Years
          4 mins ago

          He is a better option for sure just needs monitoring his play minutes in CL

          Bruno Commando
            9 Years
            1 min ago

            I am actually thinking about Branthwaite and Foden to Saliba and Eze/Olise for -8 as well. Chance of Arsenal CS probably higher than Havertz returning?

  tommo-uk-
    11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Usually the obvious and well talked about transfers have flopped this season, is it the turn of Palace players this week?

    0-1
    0-1

    Incoming!

  Tmel
    13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Playing FPL Draft - what would be your priority order for the following this week?

    1. Robertson
    2. Olise
    3. Mateta

    Cojones of Destiny
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      213

  Cojones of Destiny
    6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Chasing in ML is Darwin + Foden to Mateta + Jota -4 worth it? Y/N

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      N

      Cojones of Destiny
        6 Years
        1 min ago

        any word on Semenyo Tony?

        Cojones of Destiny
          6 Years
          just now

          or just foden to eze for free? no chips left

  BlzE_94
    9 Years
    14 mins ago

    FH gtg?

    Pickford
    Vvd White Munoz
    Salah Saka Diaz Havertz Eze
    Solanke Cunha

    Henderson Haaland Ait-Nouri Trusty

    Tonyawesome69
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not until games in Europe are done

  Camzy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    1 min ago

    I think there are only 3 players that are 'must-own' this week.

    Salah, Saka and Gabriel.

    Gabriel's attacking threat is actually insane so I would pick him even if you don't think Arsenal are going to keep cleans. Salah is obvious even if you choose to go for a different cap. Saka as well since he's super nailed and on pens.

    I'm seeing a ton of Solanke and Eze but I don't think they're essential. Eze especially I did a deep dive into his underlyings and left a bit unimpressed. 8 shots in the box in the last 6 games and playing for Palace does not make him essential. He's a good asset on paper, but I think you can bet against him safely if you want a differential and midfield is the place to go.

    Solanke's underlying have also been down on his season totals in the past few games but he is nailed and has 17g this season which makes him a far more reliable and proven performer than Mateta or Cunha. Again, could swerve if you want. I can't separate Cunha or Mateta easily. Cunha the better player in the better team but Mateta has the fixtures and might have higher xMins.

    The rest of the pack comes down to your risk appetite and whether you want to go heavy on defense or attack. As I have all season, I'd advocate going attack over defense so would rather pick up Havertz than Saliba and also would lean towards Diaz or Nunez over going for something rogue like TAA + Robbo.

    Defense from outside of Pool and Arsenal is a bit of a crapshoot. I think Henderson's good with high save potential. I also think Everton defense has the potential to be one of the best this week. After big losses, teams tend to tighten up a lot and they have a home game against a fairly goal shy Forest and then a derby vs Pool at Goodison which they tend to show up in. I have Branthwaite and really hope he's fit because I fancy his chances a lot more than Zabarnyi and Bournemouth.

    Ait Nouri if fit is in my team for this week purely on attacking threat. The injury doubt is annoying but his goal threat is seriously impressive and with no real standouts to back he would make my team if O'Neil confirms he's fit.

