  1. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Best move here? Porro —> Wolves/Everton defender and start over Zab? (WC 35, BB 37)

    Neto
    Saliba - Gabriel - Zabarnyi
    Salah - Diaz - Havertz - Palmer
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    (Kelleher) (Taylor - Chukwu - Porro*) - 1FT

    Cheers!

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      If you have any money ITB, I'd do Chukwu > DGW mid and play over Palmer.

  2. WVA
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Why did White get taken off early?

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Because the guy in front of me in my ML has him and it secured a CS. This game hates me.

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I agree with this reasoning.. seems sensible.

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Pretty sure it was related to
      His yellow card and jumping out of a 50/50 minutes before

      Open Controls
  3. mad_beer ✅
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Playing BB this week. Is KDB to Salah still a good move?

    1. All For One
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Good double and captain why not?

  4. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Best Liverpool defender on FH?

    A) TAA
    B) Robbo
    C) VVD

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A because FH has to be Yolo, C obv the safest and boring.

      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Robbo's form/stats have been incredible lately though, even in limited minutes.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I'd just go C tbh. Trent is kind of tempting though ngl.

  5. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Hoping Palmer gets an albatross!

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    VVD vs Robbo is an interesting dilemma.

    Robbo had a rest during injury recovery period and is back up to fitness. Underlying xGI (small sample) is decent. If he doesn't start the Atalanta game, I expect him to start both games in 34.

    Yes I know Liverpool defence hasn't been great but folks including myself are still considering going there.

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      And then there's TAA...

      I'm considering double LIV defence on FH

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'm not sure on Trent xMins in 34. Played 50 mins including ET which was more than planned. I expect Klopp not to make the same mistake as last time when Trent reinjured his knee. My current prediction is 1 start and that is being optimistic.

        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          I expect Robbo will start on Thursday though and probably Gomez at RB, with Trent saved for Fulham maybe

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            For Trent, limited mins in Atalanta and Fulham then a start against Everton is my prediction.

            For the Atalanta fixture, it depends on Klopp's mindset on the 3-0 loss in the first leg. Not sure how he will priorities that fixture vs league

  7. mataave
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is it worth taking a -4 hit to bring Salah in for KDB?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Salah only has 5 non-penalty goals since November 2023 I’m reliably informed. Unacceptable!

    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      salah in probably the worst form of his liverpool career but id still have to say yes

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes for captaincy

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

  8. Valar(Keith)
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Got 2 fts (and WC in GW 35) and was supposed to use them on Foden plus Toney to Diaz and Darwin. Should I get Eze and Cunha or someone else instead? Budget basically unlimited for those 2 spots

    Rest of team is

    Pickford (Dubravka)
    Gabriel White Branthwaithe Zabarnyi (Doherty)
    Salah Saka FODEN Garnacho (Palmer)
    Solanke Haaland (TONEY)

    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Note.. will probably bench zabarnyi since he looks set for 3 to 4 points in the best case scenario

    2. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      just now

      What’s the rationale behind people that have ARS defenders flocking to Cunha?
      Do you not hope for/expect a clean sheet vs WOL?
      Or are you looking at that double for WOL as a single?

  9. All For One
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Pickford
    Nouri, Gabriel, Van Dijk, Zabarnyi
    Diaz, Salah, Saka
    Mateta, Solanke, Haaland

    Petrovic, Garnacho, Palmer, Gusto

    0FT 2.6 ITB

    BB active

    gtg?

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      That’s an absolute no from me sorry.
      CHE defence vs ARS…what’re you expecting?

    2. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      It’s a no for BB I mean

      1. All For One
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cool thanks, I'll save it for now.

        1. All For One
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          To be honest Chelsea hardly keep any clean sheets lol, defence is crap.

  10. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Good to go for BB34? Might take a hit for RAN in case he's ruled out.

    pickford
    vvd gabriel white
    salah havertz eze olise
    darwin solanke cunha

    hendo RAN zabarnyi palmer

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      For now.

  11. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which Palace attacker do you prefer for FH34 (besides Eze)?

    A) Mateta
    B) Olise

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      I’ve got Mateta and intend on getting EZE. Olise minutes still being managed/not in form

      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        It’s Eze and Mateta for me. Olise makes both of them better.

  12. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    If Palmer blanks today I reckon a lot will reconsider BB him be ARS

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes, because when a player who has scored plenty of points so far this season blanks in one game, it means he probably won't ever score again.

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Lol

  13. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    City is currently on a 27 match unbeaten run and they're not even playing their best football and have their main striker in his worst form since arriving. This is what Arsenal & Liverpool are up against, absolute legendary team.

  14. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Eze or Jota/Diaz for 34 only?

    1. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eze for me

  15. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Muniz out for
    A) Mateta
    Or
    B) Cunha
    ?

    It would just be for gw34 and then making the transfer for Isak, or option C is save a transfer and just bring in Isak for gw34?

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you have Eze, I’d go Cunha. No Eze, go Mateta

  16. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Boring question but how would this be on a FH? Rank is good so no need to take any extreme risks

    Henderson
    Gabriel VVD RAN*
    Salah Saka Diaz Havertz Eze
    Solanke Cunha

    Pickford; Mykolenko, Mitchell, Isak

    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Robbo/Taa better than vvd, pool anyway don't keep cs I guess so robbo for attacking upside. Now since Bradley is injured and taa just back from injury robbo minutes would be good I guess even though tsimi is there.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I disagree with the fullbacks being better options because of the rotation threat. Tsimikas or Gomez could step in for Robertson and Trent isn't going to play 3.5 games in 2 weeks after coming back from such a long layoff.

  17. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which move ahead of bench boost?

    A) KDB to Eze
    B) Doughty to Senesi/Palace defender
    C) Garnacho to Olise

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Saliba, Branthwaite
    Salah, Saka, Garnacho, KDB
    Haaland, Nunez, Solanke
    (Neto, Palmer, Ait-Nouri, Doughty)

    1ft. 0.7itb.

  18. Fuddled FC
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best keeper for DGW? WC 35. Not Raya, Allison

    a) Henderson
    b) Pickford
    c) Someone else

    1. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Hendo

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Both A and B will let in goals IMO. Think Hend will have more save points over the 2 GWs so i'd choose A

    3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Henderson, two home games .

  19. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves. Have 2 FT and 1.4m ITB. Using WC35. Thanks

    Raya
    Zabaryni - Gabriel - BRADLEY
    Salah - Saka - Diaz - SON
    Solanke - Haaland - MUNIZ

    (Areola) - Palmer - Gusto - Taylor

    Bradley + Son + Muniz > TAA + Eze + Cunha

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Should cover Muniz + Palmer + Gusto + 4

  20. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (39 teams)

    Current safety score = 38
    Top score = Jesper Øiestad with 59

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  21. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    What to do here? Plan to DE 34 + WC35. 2FT 0ITB

    Leno*
    Gabriel Saliba Zarbanyi
    Foden* Salah Saka Hwang
    Solanke Haaland* Darwin

    Aerola Palmer Gusto Kabore

    A) Leno + Foden to Pickford + Diaz
    B) Leno + Foden to Allison + Eze
    C) Leno, Foden + Hwang to Henderson, Eze + Diaz-4pts
    D) Leno, Foden + Hwang to Pickford, Olise + Diaz -4pts
    E) Leno, Gusto + Foden to Pickford Robertson + Eze -4pts (bench Zarbanyi)

