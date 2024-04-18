111
  1. tmstrand
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    BB 34 - yay or nay?

    I have 13 doublers this GW:
    3x ARS (White, Gabriel, Odegaard)
    3x LIV (Salah, Diaz, MacA)
    3x BOU (Neto, Zab, Solanke)
    2x EVE (Pickford, Mykolenko)
    2x CRY (Munoz, Mateta)
    Plus Palmer and Haaland.

    Good enough to BB? No FH or WC available, so will need to take a few hits to get 6-7 doublers in GW37.

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Why not, i’ve had 7 weeks with between 15 & 25 on the bench, bet you the week I use BB will be 6 or 7 🙂

      1. tmstrand
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Don't I know it. GW11 I got 17 points. My bench also had 17 points..

