In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General reveals his latest Free Hit team draft for Gameweek 34.

GAMEWEEK 33 REVIEW

I Tweeted a few weeks ago that team leakers need to be banished, which caused a stir, to say the least. We’ve been at the mercy of team leaks again this season, which I find very frustrating. It’s the game we play, I suppose. We can choose to use the information to (hopefully) gain an edge or ignore it and risk being left behind.

I had two routes mapped out last Saturday morning. The first was to sign Phil Foden (£8.2m) for the Luton fixture if we got news that he was starting. The backup plan was to bring in Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon (£6.1m). A trio of previously reliable accounts all shared information that Foden was set to start. That made my transfer decision very easy. We all know what happened next…

It was a very tilting Saturday but the troops performed well in the end and I managed a green arrow from 103k to 77k. The Gordon 17-pointer would’ve been the icing on the cake. The only person to blame for the missed points is myself. I’ve been saying for weeks that I regret losing Gordon on the Gameweek 20 Wildcard and he should’ve been back in the team by now.

There are always going to be leaks. It’s up to us how we react to them. It will be interesting to see how it plays out over the remaining five Gameweeks. Will the big leak accounts continue to share information or will they have realised by now that it just isn’t worth the hassle that comes with it when things change before kick-off? Hopefully, Pep Guardiola and co can flush them all out and we can go back to making FPL decisions for ourselves.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom during the Newcastle v Spurs game with Alexander Isak (£8.0m) bagging a brace and 12 points. The double Chelsea clean sheet on Monday night was huge. I don’t think I’ve sweated as much over a set of clean sheets in all my time playing this game. Keeping the faith in Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) paid off, too. I had explored the possibility of replacing him with Rasmus Hojlund (£7.0m) last week. Bullet dodged!

The Free Hit chip has been activated ahead of Double Gameweek 34. Hopefully, this is the week I enter the top 50k for the first time since Gameweek 24.

FPL Gameweek 34 Free Hit Draft

Best of luck for Double Gameweek 34, everyone, particularly my fellow Free Hitters!

Check out his week’s General’s Orders video on the Fantasy Football Scout YouTube channel. There will be a new 59th Minute Podcast dropping on Friday.