Four more Gameweek 34 matches take place this evening, including the Merseyside derby.

After some tinkering on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp goes with the big guns for the clash at Goodison Park.

There are six changes in all as Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate all return to the starting XI.

Diogo Jota is out injured and Cody Gakpo is attending the birth of his child, while Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Jarrell Quansah drop to the bench.

Everton boss Sean Dyche makes two changes to the side that beat Nottingham Forest.

Ashley Young and Andre Gomes are benched, with Ben Godfrey and James Garner taking their places.

There’s just one change across the two sides at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise is only a substitute for Crystal Palace, who recall Jordan Ayew.

Eddie Howe names an unchanged XI but can call upon fit-again substitute Callum Wilson.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil makes four changes to his side, recalling regulars Nelson Semedo, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Mario Lemina and Pablo Sarabia.

Matt Doherty, Hugo Beuno, Boubacar Traore and Tawanda Chirewa make way.

Matheus Cunha is on the bench after recovering from injury.

Andoni Iraola makes three alterations, meanwhile, one of which sees Mark Travers come in for Murara Neto.

Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott also start as Lloyd Kelly and Dango Ouattara drop to the bench.

Christian Eriksen and Antony are recalled to the Manchester United starting line-up at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay is benched, while Marcus Rashford misses out completely.

Chris Wilder is without the injured Oli McBurnie, so in comes Cameron Archer.

The Blades boss also makes a change between the sticks as Wes Foderingham ousts Ivo Grbic.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, S. Bueno, Kilman, T. Gomes, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, J. Gomes, Sarabia, Doyle, Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Chirewa, Cunha, H. Bueno, Holman, Okoduwa, Fraser.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook, Scott, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Solanke.

Subs: Neto, Kelly, Ouattara, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Sadi, Gonzalez.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Eze, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Olise, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Krath, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Hall, Livramento, White, Murphy, Parkinson.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Harrison, Doucoure, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Virginia, Young, Andre Gomes, Chermiti, Warrington, Hunt.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Danns, Quansah.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, McTominay, Diallo, Forson, Amass, Ogunneye, Jackson, Wheatley.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Brooks, Osborn, Archer, Brereton.

Subs: Grbic, Norwood, Vini Souza, Ben Slimane, Larouci, Curtis, Osula, Hampson.

