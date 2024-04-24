385
  1. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Where is my Olise mega haul to somewhat save my GW?

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Michael Owen getting stuck into Noonan. He’s very cranky.

  3. Utopsis
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    My rival has 3 goals and 3(+1?) CSs from 2 defenders this GW (White + Branthwaite)

    I have no CSs and 2 YCs from 2 of mine (VVD + RAN).

    Currently a 38 pt difference. Just wow.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wwow

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maybe you should learn their way?

      1. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He's taken one hit all season. Was 15k OR before today, will definitely be in the top 10k now.

        Will definitely be learning his way!

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hard to feel sorry for someone who owns VVD

      1. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Let me guess. He was so obviously a bad pick right?

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Has been all season

      2. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        You’ve jinxed it! He will score now!

  4. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rooney looking like he was born to look.

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’ll stick up for Rooney.
      He’s an honest, straightforward guy who happened to be very good at football, worked hard, and made a career out of it.
      He looks like a normal middle aged man because that’s what he is.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I love Rooney but wouldn’t call him honest or hard-working hahaha

        1. Boss Hogg
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          I find him pretty honest. What you see is what you get. And he definitely worked hard to get to the top. Admittedly less so once he’d got there! But that’s part of what makes him relatable.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cheated on his wife multiple times and threatened to leave the club to City. Like I said, he’s my hero but he’s not a model citizen whatsoever.

      2. el polako
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        He’s same age as Cristiano Ronaldo…

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          There is a lot of us that object to being compared to CR7

          1. el polako
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Just highlighting the difference between hard working athlete and one who was incredibly talented but not to bothered about self care.

      3. Alan The Llama
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        A normal middle aged man with a hair transplant that's looking more than a little pubic.

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah, takes a lot of alcohol to create that look

    3. NotNowKato
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I thought it was Phil Mitchell from Eastenders at first glance.

      (UK soap opera for all of you not in the UK)

  5. JBG
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Wolves looking like they've played European and Cup football midweek... so poor and jaded

  6. Gunners in Haaland
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pickford to save my gw 😀

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I'll buy a late takeaway if he does

  7. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    So far tonight my players points are 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 2 including Cap 🙁

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Binary FC

  8. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Senesi is just teasing me at this point

  9. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Do we know yet if Foden is going to be ready for tomorrow?

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      He's available

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you.

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Good luck to ya

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think he and Stones are good to go for tomorrow, if they start.. that I don't know.

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers!

    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Some of us know

  10. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bet Sheff fans thinking why can’t they have played like this all season!

    It’s crazy how much better they’ve been away than at home

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      They haven’t been good at all?

      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        They’ve been miles better than 90% of their performances this season, they’ve scored 2 for a start

    2. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Precisely my point!

    3. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Can't play Man U every week

  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ashley Young on lads 3 pens incoming

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      which Pickford will save.

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Mykolenko was my Everton defense cover

  12. bennydebull
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'm just crap at double game weeks.They never seen to work out no matter how good my team looks.

  13. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Diaz G

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      For SHU

    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      just now

      My fifth mid

  14. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Konate is not very good at this game, gave away the Eve goal & passing short

  15. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Great, Mykolenko off so I don't even get a clean sheet from all my liverpool attack blanks.

  16. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Hey, look, my Challenge captain scored.

  17. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    My fh punt Diaz woohooo. Should have had 2 in 1st half last game

  18. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Sold Hwang for Diaz on -4pts lol

  19. JBG
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Hwang G
    Semedo A

