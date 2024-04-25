The final match of Gameweek 34 sees Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester City.

The champions are currently third in the Premier League table, but they have played two fewer matches than leaders Arsenal.

Brighton, meanwhile, come into this one in poor form, having failed to win in any of their last four matches.

Kick-off at the Amex is at 20:00 BST.

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Ederson, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic come into the starting XI.

Stefan Ortega, John Stones and Jack Grealish make way.

With Erling Haaland out injured, Julian Alvarez again leads the line, flanked by Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, who is the most-owned player on show tonight.

As for Brighton, Adam Lallana has been picked ahead of Simon Adingra, while Valentin Barco comes in at left-back for Pervis Estupinan after he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi also makes a change between the sticks as Jason Steele ousts Bart Verbruggen.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Barco, Gross, Baleba, Lallana, Moder, J Pedro, Welbeck

Subs: Verbruggen, I Julio, Webster, Enciso, Adingra, Fati, Buonanotte, Offiah, O’Mah

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, De Bruyne, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek