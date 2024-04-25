283
283 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best 5 mids for gw35? Son palmer then 3 from Gordon foden Bruno maddison? know maddison not popular but can he outscore Gordon, foden or Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      gordon foden kdb

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bruno at home to BUR?

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          sorry read it as for the rest of the season. yeah sure bruno for 35 looks good

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers then Gordon & foden over maddison?

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 9 Years
              just now

              yea maddison been off it since returning from injury

              Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd rather have Foden, Gordon, KdB, Bruno, Johnson and Havertz over Maddison, probably in that order.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I ger maddison been bad but seems crazy not to puck a dgw player

        Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have gordon Bruno Palmer son and can't decide havertz or foden.

      Open Controls
    4. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm going with Bruno Kdb and Foden.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        The other 2?

        Open Controls
    5. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      For GW35 only I would get Bailey, in form and could do very well against Chelsea

      Open Controls
  2. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Selling Foden is the worst decision I have ever made in my life.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      You must have a very nice life 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        At this rate he is one of the greatest goal scorers in the world.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Let's not get carried away...

          Open Controls
  3. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Amazing first half for City - No Haaland they seem to play like the old Pep sides
    with total control of the ball - winning the game as a team

    Haaland any team in the world would like but need to play to his strengths so possible same again at Nott'm Forest then
    Haaland (if fit) returns against Wolves at home

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      If its last season's Haaland yes this season's Haaland...

      Open Controls
  4. Tasty Jerk
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Come on Foden, one more goal please

    Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    foden needs to be more selfish this half, just shoot and get the hat trick

    Open Controls
    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      just now

      This, want to get over the 160 points mark.

      Open Controls
  6. JBG
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/Squawka_Live/status/1783585574957289750

    Jason Steele in the first half against Man City:

    ◉ 100% pass accuracy (25/25)
    ◎ 0% save percentage (0/3)

    Think he just made his first save there from the Alvarez shot, straight at him and still wasn't convincing... modern goalkeeping ey?

    Open Controls
  7. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Am chasing so may go into DGW37 without Foden and hope for rotation. Am planning out my transfers and can only get 2 of Foden, Bruno or Gordon for DGW37.

    Open Controls
  8. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Take Foden off!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nooooo, one more goal please

      Open Controls
  9. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which is more essential next GW?
    A) Darwin -> Isak
    B) Garnacho -> KdB?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Defo do a

      Open Controls
  10. Groot the Leveller
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just tuned in to see how rubbish week was going.
    36pts with Haarland, foden, Ederson to play. a total disaster.

    Well....
    with Haarland not even on the bench, I get Branthwaite coming in, for a smooth 20 points, plus foden, plus ederson

    Open Controls
  11. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Last thought before I switch off

    Garnacho to Bruno for a minus 4
    Or is it sideways when not a FT

    Open Controls
  12. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    alvarez g
    walker a

    us haaland owners really missed out today 😥

    Open Controls
  13. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Horrible defending and goalkeeping.

    RDZ is a very good manager huh?

    Open Controls
  14. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    One more goal from either Foden or KdB and they'll have dragged me, kicking and screaming, into the top 1M for the first time in a couple of months. Yay, I guess? 😀

    Open Controls
  15. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Walker over Gvardiol 😉

    Open Controls
  16. Orion
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Can’t make my mind… Get Isak or Gordon for a hit? Maybe both for a -8 ? F*cked up, leading my league by 15 points, both of them have Isak and Gordon… BB and TC only chips that I have

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.