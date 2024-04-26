2
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best keeper for the rest of the season, including BB37?

      just now

      Currently stuck with Neto/Ortega - will take a hit this week to get a starting keeper..

