61
61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Is Bruno actually playing further forward of late? The only game I've seen of theirs lately was Bournemouth, it didn't seem like he was actually stationed higher but looked a bit more like his first year or so at ManUtd where he was playing as more of a box-to-box 8

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Idk man, all I know is that man is driven by something, and I need those players in my team.

      29 pt deficit to catch in 4 gameweeks.

      Open Controls
  2. MGD
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Latest draft:

    Onana/ Petrovic
    Porro - Davies - Gabriel - Van Hecke - Gusto
    KDB - Foden - Gordon - Son - Palmer
    Haaland* - Isak - Jackson*

    BB37

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. MGD
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      (Gusto seems out so may replace)

      Open Controls
    2. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Personally would go Bruno over KDB but pretty similar to me

      Open Controls
    3. The Left Duke #3
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Bruno needs to be in any WC.....Jackson shouldn't be near any WC, team, playing Prem in general. Shocking asset and player

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This is well said.

        Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      What's going on with the keepers? You've got 4 Chelsea if one of them is Petrovic. Gusto to Burn or Schar would sort that.

      Open Controls
      1. MGD
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Ah haha was stressed.

        Open Controls
    5. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Would get in Fernandes...he is on form.

      Open Controls
  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    What's going on with the keepers? You've got 4 Chelsea if one of them is Petrovic. Gusto to Burn or Schar would sort that

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      reply fail to above

      Open Controls
  4. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Is 30 points too much to catch in 4 gameweeks?

    Me and rival both have BB left.

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I overturned 15pts in the last GW of last season (and with a gap of about 9pts too), of course you can do that in 4 weeks

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Given the variations in scores this GW, it's clearly doable.

      The only catch is that the template picks from now til end of the season are fairly obvious, and making gains will largely rely on differential SGW punts.

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Even 50 point is catchable. Some lad scored 60 more than me and leapfrogged me, he's ahead by 1 point now

      Open Controls
  5. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    How's this for a WC team? BB 37.

    Ederson / Petrovic
    Gabriel / Schär / Van de Ven / Reguilón / Branthwaite
    Son / Foden / Fernandes / Gordon / Palmer
    Haaland / Watkins / Isak

    A. Ederson, VdV
    B. Verbruggen, Porro

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Have I missed something with Verbruggen? Him and Steele have been rotated more than any other keepers combo in PL history this season so isn't each playing one in DGW37 a distinct possibility.

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It's nice. Not a fan of VdV. Good player but poor FPL prospects if Spurs don't keep clean sheets, which they don't tend to. Would try and make savings elsewhere to get Porro, but not convinced Vebruggen is the one

      Open Controls
  6. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Best GK and DEF assets for the rest of the season? Pretty much locked in my WC MID and FWD, however choosing the GK and DEF continue to be challenging.

    Open Controls
  7. nick8070
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Petrovic (Onana)
    VVD Gabriel Gusto (Branthwaite Udogie)
    Eze Palmer Salah Saka (Sarabia)
    Isak Darwin Haaland

    1 FT, £1.2m ITB. Already used WC and FH.

    Obvious thing seems to be to get Udogie out, who is best DEF to bring in?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Bringing in one of Foden / Gordon / Son for Salah or Saka would be my move.

      (You're 0.1m short of doing Sarabia to Gordon which is a shame).

      I don't see a lot of upside in a defender transfer, especially with Branthwaite on the bench.

      Open Controls
  8. The butts
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Son or KDB on a wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. theshazly
        24 mins ago

        Son

        Open Controls
      • Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Same question.
        KDB. Don’t trust Spurs.

        Open Controls
      • PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Both?

        Open Controls
      • Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        One is nailed for six games, and tougher opposition tends to suit him. The other hasn't strung together more than 3 starts in a row, and that only once, since his return. I think that is enough to lean towards Son for me.

        Open Controls
    2. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Is Foden going to play tonight?

      Open Controls
      1. theshazly
          2 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        • CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Pep has said he's available to play.

          With Haaland out and Alvarez up top, it's pretty unlikely he doesn't start.

          Open Controls
      2. theshazly
          58 mins ago

          On WC & BB37 :

          Petro ( Onana )
          Gvardiol White Schar (Branth/V.Hecke)
          Bruno Foden Son Palmer ( Havertz )
          Watkins Isaak Mateta

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            49 mins ago

            Yup, looks good, like most WC squads I've seen. Gordon and Hojlund over Havertz and Mateta maybe

            Open Controls
          2. lilmessipran
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            Different, like the warkins pick a lot.

            Open Controls
        • PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          56 mins ago

          Deflating to pass 100 points for the week and still feel like you've missed a massive opportunity... Oh well, try and put the free hit variance behind me and look ahead to the rest of the season.

          Only my bench boost left (37 like many others) and I'm bracing myself to lose ground to the 35 wildcarders.

          Just Udogie to Schar a decent move this week?

          1FT 1.2ITB
          Petrovic
          Gusto* Udogie** Gabriel
          Salah Son Palmer Gordon Garnacho
          Haaland Isak

          Ederson Darwin Van Hecke Branthwaite

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
          1. CONNERS
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            I doubt you'll lose much ground with that team. It's practically a WC squad, apart from Salah and Darwin, who you can replace before GW37 regardless.

            I suppose Udogie to Schar isn't a bad transfer, although I'd be tempted to move on one of your Liverpool attackers first.

            Open Controls
            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks. Darwin to Hojlund and Salah to Foden or KDB are under consideration too.

              Open Controls
          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            It's a decent position, I think Udogie to Schar is a good move and certainly one ahead of the BB. If not this week then playing Branthwaite instead and losing Darwin or Salah is an option if you aren't feeling the need to stick with Liverpool

            Open Controls
            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Thanks. Both Liverpool attackers on borrowed time but don't mind West Ham as a fixture. I guess now Branthwaite has proven he's fit, a defensive transfer is less of a priority.

              Open Controls
              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yeah I see more upside in moving Salah on, but at the same time Udogie has to go at some point before the BB

                Open Controls
                1. PascalCygan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Nice one, thank you.

                  Open Controls
        • Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          37 mins ago

          Haaland confirmed out?

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            Pep says he's not ready
            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/24/haaland-foden-stones-the-latest-fpl-team-news/

            Open Controls
          2. lilmessipran
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            For Brighton yes, atleast the bald fraud said so.

            Open Controls
        • Ra Ra Ra
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          2 FT (4.7 itb)

          Salah, Saka, Diaz
          to
          Son, Gordon, Bruno (-4)

          or just 2 of them for free?

          I think just diaz + salah to Son and Gordon this week. And get Bruno for 37.

          Open Controls
          1. lilmessipran
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            If no other planned fts lets say to get more doublers for 37 i would wait else the hit seems fine.

            Open Controls
        • indoosella
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Toney ?
          for a differential or has he been dropped

          Open Controls
          1. lilmessipran
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            Wont go there with his contract situation up in the air.

            Open Controls
        • TanN
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Current rank of 174k overall (6 consecutive green arrows)

          My aim at the start of the season was to finish the season top 250k but I fear I have peaked a little too early - no chips left, no free transfers this week. Team is set up not too badly, at least. Currently have this:

          Pickford
          Saliba White Zabaryni
          Palmer (C) BrunoF Salah Saka Foden
          Watkins Isak

          Neto Solanke Robbo Mykolenko

          Salah -> Son? Or wait a week as Spurs have less than ideal fixtures despite the double

          Open Controls
          1. lilmessipran
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            I would get Son maybe even a Spurs/chelsea defender in your case.

            Open Controls
            1. TanN
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Thank you - is doubling up on Arsenal defence excessive? Would you bench Saliba for a dgw Spurs / Chelsea player

              Open Controls
          2. Bored Ape Jota Club
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Did you watch the Liverpool game? Salah is totally out of form. I would kick him out of my team first chance.

            (Can't believe I captained him, the signs where there before GW 34 🙁 )

            Open Controls
            1. TanN
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              I know - I also (very stupidly) captained him, I am currently thinking Salah out but not sure Son is the best option either (only considering because of the extra fixtures he has left).

              Open Controls
        • Karan14
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Petrovic
          Gabriel Gusto Branthwaite
          Salah Son Foden Palmer Garnacho
          Haaland Isak

          (Onana Darwin Udogie Van Hecke)
          1 FT & 0.6m

          A) Salah to Bruno/KDB/Gordon
          B) Salah & Garnacho to Bruno/KDB & Gordon -4
          C) Salah & Garnacho to KDB & Bruno

          Thoughts?

          Open Controls
          1. lilmessipran
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            A, personally i rate kdb higher than the other two.

            Open Controls
            1. Kloppage Time
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Gordon with home fixture againts Sheffield U

              Open Controls
        • putana
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Gusto training separately and trying to be fit for west ham game, so out of 35.

          Lascelles, udogie, Gusto, Bradley. 4 of my defenders on wc 30 injured.

          Open Controls
          1. Snake Juice
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            Yikes. Best to avoid Chelsea defense altogether on WC then.

            Open Controls
          2. lilmessipran
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            Sauce?

            Open Controls
          3. CONNERS
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            https://twitter.com/ChelseaFanTVyt/status/1783511739163713654

            Open Controls
        • Bored Ape Jota Club
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Rate my WC team:

          Pickford - Onana
          Gusto - Porro - Maguire - Gvardiol - White
          Fernandes - Son - Foden - Palmer - Gordon
          Haaland - Jackson - Isak

          0.0 ITB.

          Open Controls
          1. lilmessipran
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Template

            Open Controls
          2. TanN
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Assuming you have BB left as that is a fairly strong 15 players. Going to see a decent few points sat on the bench I reckon.

            Not convinced by Jackson at all.

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.