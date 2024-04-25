For our Gameweek 35 differentials, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

All three of our differentials delivered last week, with Michael Olise (£5.6m), Gustavo Hamer (£4.9m) and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) producing 29 points in total.

CONOR GALLAGHER

FPL ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m GW35-38 fixtures: avl + TOT | WHU | nfo + bha | BOU

The jury remains very much out on Chelsea, but for those seeking a differential from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, Conor Gallagher (£5.4m) might just be worth a look.

Three goals and seven assists in 31 Premier League starts this season is hardly a record to be excited about.

However, on the positive side, five of those attacking returns have arrived in his last nine matches.

The England international’s underlying stats over that period aren’t too bad either: he ranks joint-third among team-mates for shots (13) and second for key passes (20).

Regularly deployed as an attacking midfielder against tougher opposition, Gallagher has already returned against Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Manchester United this season, so there are reasons to believe he can deliver in Double Gameweek 35.

Furthermore, his opponents – Aston Villa and Tottenham – haven’t convinced from a defensive perspective this season: Unai Emery’s side have conceded 17 goals in their last eight home matches at an average of 2.1 per game, while Spurs have registered just two clean sheets in 23.

Chelsea also ‘double’ in Gameweek 37, so Gallagher can be a cheaper option from the Blues attack at a time when Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) is perhaps struggling to justify his inclusion.

RASMUS HOJLUND

FPL ownership: 5.2%

5.2% Price: £7.0m

£7.0m GW35-38 fixtures: BUR | cry | ARS + NEW | bha

We’ve slightly bent the rules on this one.

Rasmus Hojlund’s (£7.0m) ownership of 5.2% is just over our usual cut-off point for differentials, but with a modest number of transfers in, we’re making an exception.

The Dane racked up three shots in the box and scored his first goal since Gameweek 25 in Wednesday’s 4-2 win over Sheffield United.

Next up is Burnley, whose defensive struggles over the season make this fixture a promising one for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Clarets have conceded more goals (69) than any other team in 2023/24 except Sheffield United and Luton Town, with just two clean sheets from their 34 encounters.

Despite some hit-and-miss form, Hojlund has scored seven goals in 10 league outings since the turn of the year. He should be handed plenty of opportunities at Old Trafford leading the line, especially with the in-form Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) pulling the strings in behind.

Crucial to Hojlund’s appeal is the fact United also feature twice in Double Gameweek 37.

Following a slow start to his career at Old Trafford, Hojlund might just go on another run following Wednesday’s goal. Priced at £7.0m and sat in 5.2% of squads, he represents a major differential.

BERNARDO SILVA

FPL ownership: 2.6%

2.6% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW35-38 fixtures: nfo | WOL | ful + tot | WHU

An away fixture against a Nottingham Forest side that has managed just one clean sheet in 17 matches under Nuno Espirito Santo brings Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) into our thinking.

The Portuguese schemer has registered a modest six goals and four assists so far this season, averaging 4.0 points per match.

However, he’s a known favourite of Pep Guardiola’s and there is plenty of optimism that he can deliver during the run-in, having popped up with the all-important winner at Wembley last week.

His ability to play in a variety of roles is a bonus, too, having previously been deployed as a winger, second striker and central midfielder.

The champions visit Nottingham Forest on Sunday, colliding with a defence that has shipped seven goals in their last three encounters. That’s despite facing Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who aren’t exactly known for their attacking prowess.

With the fixture list also kind, including a ‘double’ against Fulham and Spurs in Gameweek 37, the 2.6%-owned Bernardo can be a cheaper option from the Man City attack for those wishing to invest in the champions.