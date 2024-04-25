278
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    FPL Challenge (I know most don't care!) question

    "Gameweek 35 Challenge
    London Derbies
    Players involved in London derbies from Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Fulham and Crystal Palace get double points.'

    Does this mean your Chelsea player for example would get double points in both DGW fixtures (AVL + TOT) or just the Spurs game? Seems a bit vague to me

  2. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Anyone keeping haaland on WC?

    1. Gareth nose
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      No but I'll keep enough in the bank to bring him back in

      1. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        My team is awash with cash right now having binned Salah and haaland!

        1. MikeS
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          12.4mn itb!

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      May get and bench but would like to hear more on his status first

  3. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    With BB out of the way & the season coming to an okay-ish conclusion. This is what my team looks like...

    Dubravka ¦ Henderson
    Dalot Ait-Nouri Branthwaite
    Salah Saka Foden Palmer [TC]
    Haaland Darwin Solanke*
    | Eze Gabriel Gomez

    Thinking of Eze, Solanke->
    A. Mainoo, Isak
    B. Maddison, Muniz
    C. Gallagher, Jackson

    Considering I'll FH in 37, which move seems best?

    1. Slitherene
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      * on Haaland

    2. Rollercoaster
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Get rid of Gomez, Maguire?

  4. Gareth nose
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Werner or Jackson?

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Just don’t.

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Neither

    3. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Jackson if any

    4. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Watkins instead

    5. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Rather Archer or Mubama

  5. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Any better WC GK pair than Pickford and Vicario?

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Emerson and Petro

    2. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Double spurs defence? I presume you're getting porro too?

  6. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Pickford or Ederson on WC?

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Somehow City concede every time and Ederson ain’t having save points anyway

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Pickford + Vicario/Petrovic then?

        1. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Pick and Vic for me right now

    2. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Both

  7. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Go on Van Hecke, get a goal.

  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Best moves this GW

    A: Haaland + McAllister -> Isak + Son (-4)
    B: McAllister + Diaz -> Son + Palmer (-4)
    C: McAllister + Diaz -> Son + Gordon (-4)

    *FHing in 37.

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      What about Palmer and Isak?

      1. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Palmer essential if fit

  9. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Score prediction and PTS predictions for foden tonight?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      1-0 Brighton. Foden 1 pointer with a YC.

      1. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        I'd take that as an arsenal fan!

  10. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Nkunku play 1 dgw35 so risk jackson only plsys 1?

  11. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Gosh, I think I'm gonna swerve city defence, might try triple attack or keep one spot open, Gvardiol could get benched, even ederson could be benched in second game of 37/38

  12. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Damn sold KDB on FH this week lol

  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Whom do I drop for big Kev?
    Son, Palmer, Foden, Bruno, Gordon 🙁 I want to have 7 mids!

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Son

  14. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Foden oh

  15. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    0-2 Groß og

  16. JBG
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Van Hecke coming in for Haaland -_-... please fluke a goal.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sold Foden to Eze.. kinda happy, but still hurts lol.

  17. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Seen a few w/c saying they will bench foden this week as teams are strong an full of doublers!

