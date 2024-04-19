322
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Any conclusion on the xMins of the Arsenal and Pool assets?

  2. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    How does my FH team look?

    Pickford
    VVD Mitchell Gabriel
    Eze Diaz Salah Saka Havertz
    Cunha Solanke

    Sa Mateta Mykolenko Smith

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Fine

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Pickford who just shipped 6 ?
      No thanks
      Hendo all the way

  3. I like to party
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Love seeing people doubling up on Eze/Olise, some taking hits. Palace have scored 1 or 0 in 5 of their last 6 games.

    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Look at their record when Olise plays though.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I would not have too much weighting in that data. Eze/Olise only started 1/6 games you are referring to.

      1. I like to party
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Ok fair point, so what data is there available to suggest when they play together they score?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Easier checking when Olise has started games

          https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/michael-olise/leistungsdaten/spieler/566723

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Also this was under Hodgson and not Glasner

  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    On FH do you prefer:
    A) raya & Fernandes
    B) Pickford & odegaard

    Rest of team:
    Munoz / Gabriel / Trent
    Salah / Saka / jota / eze
    Mateta / solanke

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

  5. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I actually think i will pick olise rather than eze now… just too many people taking eze

    1. jthmt
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      same

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      It's only because he scored last week - xGI of 0.1 and 0.07 in his two games previous.

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeaaa

  6. jthmt
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    current team:

    dubravka (areola)

    gabriel, ait nouri, pau, (estu, gusto)
    palmer, foden, saka, salah,douglas luiz
    solanke, darwin, haaland

    plan with 2ft
    douglas luiz -> Olise
    estu-> to 5,7 denfder but which one?
    a) zinchenko
    b) gomez
    c) or safer with palace defender?

    then I need to decide do I bench foden or haaland for this week (not very ideal)
    WC next week

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I would go for a Palace defender - Munoz or Mitchell.
      Start Haaland.

  7. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Everyone is talking about wildcarding in week 35. I know that in many cases, that is for a week 37 bench boost, but I am doing my bench boost in 34 (hopefully).

    On a gw35 WC, I remove:

    Maguire (BUR)
    Kilman (LUT)
    Doucoure (BRE) (don't ask)
    Solanke (BHA)
    Watkins (CHE)

    My team is fine for 35 and I will wait until 36 to wildcard. The only advantages from going in 35 are getting a bad dgw for Son and Isak vs SHU. But overall, I don't think that is worth it.

    Anyone not doing BB37 feel the same?

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I cannot wait to wildcard the rubbish from my team. Bye bye Darwin, VVD and maybe even Salah. Also a chance to remove Doughty, why did I ever buy a luton defender... crazy!

  8. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Nothing forthcoming out of the Moyes press conf? Just wondering as to Areola's fitness.

  9. El_meak
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Bench boost team:

      Dubravka | Pickford
      Reguilon | Gusto | Gabriel | Mykolenko | Mengi
      Havertz | Luis Diaz | Palmer | Saka | Salah (C)
      Haaland | Solanke | Calvert-Lewin

      Good to go or should I use my free transfer?

      1. luk46
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        don’t think I would bb that

        1. El_meak
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Well I’ve got 9 players playing twice so I doubt there will be a better opportunity

        2. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          More doublers needed - YOLO

          1. El_meak
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Calvert Lewin to Cunha?

              1. Now I'm Panicking
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                A good start - I'd be hitting out Gusto and Mengi for doublers as well if I had the money and was hell bent on BBing this week

        3. Fuddled FC
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          If Haaland is a big doubt would you go?

          a) Palmer > Olise
          b) Just play Palmer

          1. jthmt
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            I don't understand haaland in this equation

            1. Fuddled FC
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Because if Haalnad does not play I would need Palmer to play or I could transfer him to a DGW player

          2. Super John McGinn-
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Depends if you’re wildcarding after, if not then no

        4. CheesyGonzalez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Which two to start out of:
          A) Aït-Nouri
          B) Foden
          C) Palmer

          1. Super John McGinn-
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            AB

          2. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            BC

          3. jthmt
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            BC, I wouldn't pick 4 defenders

        5. The Pep Revolution
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Why are so many going for Eze above Mateta? Mateta seems to be in better form currently isn't he?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            It's Eze vs other MIDs and Mateta vs other FWDs, not Eze vs Mateta

          2. Super John McGinn-
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Only 3 forward slots

          3. boombaba
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Mateta is junk
            Eze is not

        6. Sterling Archer
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Who scores more points,
          Liverpool defender
          or
          Mateta/Cunha/Nunez
          Im leaning towards a striker!

          1. Super John McGinn-
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            I’d go for the forward

          2. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I like the Cunha pick this week.

        7. Ohh1454
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Fancy a double arsenal attack and Eze,Olise. Would you go double Liverpool defence on FH or something like Pickford/VVD ?

          1. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Had a similar dilemma and went with Henderson / TAA.

        8. Super John McGinn-
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Wildcarding 35, Bench Boost 37

          Neto
          Gabriel, RAN, Zabarnyi
          Salah (C), Saka, Foden, Garnacho
          Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

          Turner, Palmer, Gusto, Bradley*

          2 FT 1.4 ITB

          A) Bradley + Foden > TAA + Brereton Diaz
          B) Bradley + Foden > VVD + Eze
          C) Bradley + Garnacho > Mitchell + Eze
          D) Neto + Bradley + Foden > Raya/Alison + VVD/Saliba + Eze (-4)
          E) Other

          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Who are you benching for Bradley's replacement?

            1. Super John McGinn-
              • 11 Years
              49 mins ago

              Zab

              1. Now I'm Panicking
                • 9 Years
                45 mins ago

                Yeah, B looks good then

          2. Big Hands Barry
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            B

          3. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            55 mins ago

            B

        9. BlzE_94
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          GTG?

          Henderson
          TAA White Gabriel
          Salah Saka Diaz Eze
          Solanke Cunha Mateta

          1. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Great team. GTG.

          2. DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Yeah similar to mine.

        10. Ask Yourself
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Does anyone know anything about how bad Pedro Porro’s injury is ? x

          1. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Have heard nothing - I guess we will have to wait until closer to the next deadline.

            1. Ask Yourself
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Shame need to sell one of him or Walker this week to accommodate my moves, will probably have to be porro out with current info

              1. The Iceman
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Probably the sensible move. Minus the goal vs Forest he's been a disaster of a pick anyway.

                1. Ask Yourself
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Very true !

        11. Bavarian
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Bench Boost?
          or better to save for GW37 after WC35?

          Pickford*
          Branthwaite*-Munoz*-Gabriel*-White*-Zabarnyi*
          Salah*-Saka*
          Solanke*-Darwin*Haaland

          Petrovic-Gordon-Palmer-Foden

          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            58 mins ago

            I would save it myself - incredible YOLO opportunities in DGW37 BB for those WCing in 35.

            1. Bavarian
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Cheers mate

        12. Sz21
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          WC 35... so need to make 2 moves for 34.
          1. Porro/Son -> TAA/Eze
          2. Garnacho/Son -> Luis Diaz/Eze
          3. Something else?

          Dubravka.
          PORRO, Senesi, Gabriel, Branthwaite.
          Salah, Saka, SON.
          Darwin, Haaland, Solanke.
          Areola, Garnacho, Palmer, Richards.
          2ft, 0.1m ITB.

          1. hazza44
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            1

          2. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            1

          3. Bobby_Baggio
            • 12 Years
            1 hour ago

            1 - i am in same boat but not sure on TAA, maybe Robbo or play safe with VVD

        13. Mayor of Flair
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Story with Branthwaite's injury? Will Dyche have a presser today?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Hot Topics...

        14. TM44
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Current team is below

          Thoughts on a -4 to do garnacho to eze, play eze and bench palmer or gtg?

          Dubravka

          Gabriel zabaryni branthwaite

          Salah saka Havertz palmer

          Haaland cunha Darwin

          Subs: kelleher, garnacho, doughty, van hecke

          1. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            1 hour ago

            I think you can afford to save. GTG.

        15. sankalparora07
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Need some help in filling out the last spot in my FH team
            1) Cunha
            2) Mateta
            3) Isak
            4) Haaland

            Neto
            VVD/ Gabriel/ Munoz
            Salah/ Saka/ Havertz/ Eze/ L.Diaz
            Solanke XXX

            Not a big fan of triple Palace and don't like wolves fixture against ARS, so thinking of going for Isak or Haaland. Thoughts please

            1. Now I'm Panicking
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              I'd go for one of the doublers, but I am a sucker for a DGW.

              1. sankalparora07
                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                  Who? Mateta or Cunha? Think we are overrating Palace attack.... Haaland or Isak can easily get a goal and an assist and can easily outscore Mateta/ Cunha

                  1. The Iceman
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    I went with Cunha. Back in form and two home games. Arsenal may be leggy after the deflating defeat at Bayern.

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      You could argue Arsenal will try and control the game rather than all out attack and minimise Wolves goal threat

                      1. The Iceman
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 29 mins ago

                        Yeah also possible, I quite like him as a player though so happy to own him for this FH and see what happens.

                  2. Botman and Robben
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    I got Mateta

                  3. Now I'm Panicking
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    Of course, but with a doubler you get the two bites of the cherry. It's not a straightforward decision either way.

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Doubler

            2. Malinwa
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Would you do this move? Haaland > Cunha (-4)
              WC next week

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                No

              2. Bobby_Baggio
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Nah not for me

            3. The Iceman
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Chasing massively in my ML and don't have much to lose. Last spot on FH?

              A) TAA
              B) Virgil

              Thanks!

              1. Super John McGinn-
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                A

              2. PompeyUpNorth!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                A

            4. La Roja
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              How’s she looking with -4 hit?

              Sa
              RAN Gabriel Trent
              Salah Saka Odegaard KDB
              Cunha Darwin Solanke

              Neto Branthwaite Palmer Gusto

              1. Bobby_Baggio
                • 12 Years
                59 mins ago

                She's good

              2. The Iceman
                • 1 Year
                59 mins ago

                Looking good. Hope the Trent pick pays off.

                1. La Roja
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thinking to captain him tbh

              3. PompeyUpNorth!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Decent

            5. Bobby_Baggio
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Any more thoughts on these moves. Have 2 FT and 1.4m ITB. Using WC35.

              Raya
              Zabaryni - Gabriel - BRADLEY
              Salah - Saka - Diaz - SON
              Solanke - Haaland - MUNIZ

              (Areola) - Palmer - Gusto - Taylor

              Bradley + Son + Muniz > TAA + Eze + Cunha (-4)

              1. The Iceman
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Great moves, IMO.

            6. Noutinho
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Bruno Fernandes in my free hit team. A good punt?

              1. The Iceman
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Definitely.

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Worked rather punt on a doubler

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Would*

            7. PC ALLSTARS
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Hi guys should I bench boost now or wait till DGW 37 & make changes?

              Injury doubts for Ait Nouri & Branthwaite is making me think BB in 37,

              Should I bench Garnacho?
              Need to sell Bradley or should I save my transfer? Thanks

              Neto

              Zinchenko Branthwaite Ait -Nouri

              Saka Palmer Salah Havertz

              Solanke Darwin Haaland

              9 Potential dgw players

              Subs

              Flekken
              Garnacho
              Doughty
              Bradley

              1. Sun God Nika
                • 3 Years
                36 mins ago

                similar here areola news wasnt the most insightful
                Bradley needs to come out and garnacho news is still up in the air

                I'm tempted to hold to 37 aswell but we will see

              2. GoonerSteve
                • 14 Years
                5 mins ago

                I was all set to BB but I've got 4 yellow flags. Branthwaite, Ait-Nouri, KDB and Haaland.

                Garnacho to Olise was the plan.

                Pickford, Neto
                Gabriel, Saliba, Ait-Nouri, Branthwaite*, Doughty
                Salah (c), Saka, Garnacho*, Palmer, KDB
                Haaland, Nunez, Solanke.

              3. PompeyUpNorth!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                I wouldn’t BB this week as you have too many doubts, plus I think Bradley is out

            8. SpaceCadet
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Best option for dgw34?

              a. olise
              b. sarabia
              c. Bruno Fernandez

              1. The Iceman
                • 1 Year
                30 mins ago

                A

              2. PompeyUpNorth!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                A

            9. PompeyUpNorth!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              32 mins ago

              Shall I BB Dubravka Regulion Pau n Palmer with a good as you can get nailed on 11?
              A. Yes
              B. No, save for 37 as WC is 35
              Cheers!

