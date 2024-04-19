We call upon a trio of overlooked Double Gameweek 34 options in this week’s selection of differentials.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

MICHAEL OLISE

FPL ownership: 0.8%

0.8% Price: £5.6m

£5.6m GW34-38 fixtures: WHU + NEW | ful | MUN | wol | AVL

Back in the Crystal Palace starting line-up for the first time since Gameweek 22 last weekend, Michael Olise (£5.6m) impressed in the 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Lining up for the first time under Oliver Glasner, the 22-year-old was deployed as one of the Austrian’s two no. 10’s in his usual 3-4-2-1 system.

It’s an approach that perfectly lends itself to high-tempo counter-attacks, which should suit Olise’s skillset moving forward.

A Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday fixture run is now on the agenda for the Eagles, which admittedly isn’t ideal given that Olise is only just back from injury, but he at least looks in line to retain his start alongside Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) for a plum home clash with West Ham United.

Intriguingly, when compared to Eze, Olise has been quicker for both minutes per shot (26 to 27.3) and minutes per key pass (34 to 37) so far this season. He has also scored or assisted in six of his nine starts, averaging 8.0 points per match during that run.

Available for just £5.6m in FPL, Olise is owned by only 0.8% of managers as we approach the Double Gameweek 34 deadline and could be a real under-the-radar option to consider.

GUSTAVO HAMER

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £4.9m

£4.9m GW34-38 fixtures: BUR + mun | new | NFO | eve | TOT

With one goal and three assists in his previous five outings, Gustavo Hamer (£4.9m) is finding some rhythm ahead of Double Gameweek 34.

In terms of his influence over that period (Gameweeks 28-33), no Sheffield United player has amassed as many shots (nine) or key passes (eight) as Hamer, demonstrating his all-round points potential.

Some might attribute this improved form to the 3-5-2 formation Chris Wilder is using, which enables Hamer to push forward in support of Ben Brereton Diaz (£5.0m) and Oli McBurnie (£5.4m), where he can find pockets of space in between the lines.

From there, he is given plenty of responsibility to make things happen in the final third.

Despite Brereton Diaz staking a claim to be drafted in for Sheffield United’s Double Gameweek 34, Hamer represents an interesting alternative for those Fantasy managers willing to roll the dice.

A Burnley rearguard that’s recorded two clean sheets all season certainly offers encouragement, while an away trip to Old Trafford four days later could offer up a wealth of chances for the Blades’ attacking contingent – only Luton Town have conceded more big chances than Manchester United in the last six Gameweeks.

So, with Hamer’s form on the up, he may well be worth a gamble.

TYRICK MITCHELL

FPL ownership: 3.6%

3.6% Price: £4.5m

£4.5m GW34-38 fixtures: WHU + NEW | ful | MUN | wol | AVL

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) has been deployed as a wing-back under Oliver Glasner, furnishing Fantasy managers with a defender who forms a key part of Crystal Palace’s creative output.

Although the 24-year-old doesn’t appear a perfect fit for the role, he did provide the cut-back for Eze’s winner at Anfield last week and has produced six key passes over his last five outings.

In fact, since Glasner’s first match in charge (Gameweek 26), Mitchell leads the way among team-mates for passes received in the final third (85) and ranks joint-second for big chances created (two).

He’s also among the top three players at the club for attempted crosses (16), tackles (28) and ball recoveries (37).

Analysis of Mitchell’s heatmap under the Austrian further illustrates his willingness to push high up the pitch:

Above: Tyrick Mitchell’s touch heatmap under Oliver Glasner

Palace’s Sunday fixture finds them squaring up to a West Ham outfit that sits 17th for key passes conceded (right zone) over the last four matches. Furthermore, the Hammers faced Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night, significantly reducing preparation time.

Following that match-up, the Eagles welcome a Newcastle United side that’s managed just two clean sheets on the road, which bodes well for Mitchell’s offensive prospects.