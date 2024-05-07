FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 36

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a high-scoring Gameweek 36.

We report on the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the leaders of many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson leads for a tenth straight week and 11th time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n). He still tops six of our community mini-leagues.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

He remains number two in the world but 52 points behind Jonas Sand Låbakk.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Unsurprisingly, he’s top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for the 12th successive week.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 36 brought the semi-finals of this season’s latest FFS Members Cup.

DaveZubie (13,203rd) defeated klapparandgil (18,334th) by 105 points to 103 and Biggsy (22,109th) beat carrollefc (26,746th) 111-98, to set up a DaveZubie v Biggsy final and a third-place play-off between klapparandgil and carrollefc.

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score in the semi-final of TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 104 points after hits.

Two teams have been removed, meaning the three finalists will be Grant Wales (44k), Mats Aasgaard (78k) and Alex Mabbott (34k). If the final is tied, the winner will be decided by overall rank.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Adam Ferguson leads for a sixth week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues with 67 points out of a possible 108. He’s down slightly to 499th overall.

Danny Messer, with 94 points in League 8 Division 33, is still the top scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues and has risen to 6,523rd worldwide.

MODS & CONS

It’s a 14th week in front for Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and the 16th occasion over this campaign. Luke also places at 5,123rd globally.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL Milanista) leads for a fifth successive week and sixth time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league and is 1,348th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Euan Thompson, leader for a tenth straight week and 11th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

He remains ahead for a fifth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

And he leads for a fifth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk) too.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Meanwhile, Paul Marshman (Back on the Horse) sets the pace for a second successive week and fourth time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet). He is now 568th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee Byron (GoonerByron) leads for a 12th straight week and 13th time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy) and is up to 154th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March is on top for a 12th straight week and 14th time this season in his own FPL Champions League. The team rises to 3,115th overall.

FPL VETS

Staying at number one for the 25th week is Joakim Viheriä in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, now 2,735th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Time for some more Euan Thompson. The manager leads for a fifth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Ben Tinker leads for a third week in my Opening Day League and remains 55th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Natasha Kainth is still first place in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league and shoots up to 14th worldwide.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a 17th week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and sits 1,837th overall. Scout’s community team (Scout PFT) is now third in the league and 6,234th globally.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

For a third week, Adam Myatt remains at the peak of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh) and is 709th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Mateusz Kabat leads for a seventh straight week and 12th time this season in my January to May League (code 5v12bh). The last 16 Gameweeks have seen his global ranking rise from 23k to 459th.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Sandeep Ramadev and Ian Madden are now joint leaders of my The Last Ten mini-league (code xddjak).

Sandeep previously led after Gameweek 34 but played his second Wildcard this week, rising from 1.056m to 171k throughout the last eight Gameweeks.

Ian was top after Gameweek 35, progressing from 620k to 86k.

