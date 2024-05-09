143
  1. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Who scores more?

    A) Richarlison + Dunk + Branthwaite + Ederson
    B) Havertz + Walker + Romero + Onana (+ 2 points)

    Cheers!

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Prob a

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      Which GW(s)?

      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        6 hours ago

        GW37? Till end of season?

        Will your answer change?

    3. Matt225
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      How is it ( + 2 points)?

      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        Diff b/w me and opponent

  2. Manani
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    On BB
    Bruno out for a hit?

    already got 3 city, 3 chelsea, 3 newcastle

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Id say no as you have the big hitters

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Depends on his fitness

    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      No I think he will play

  3. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    If Trippier is fit to start im set on

    Bruno, maguire and schar to Richarlison Trippier and Branthwaite -4pts

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Don't think he will start - over 2 months out and both Hall and Livramento are fit so no need to force a start

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 2 mins ago

        Will wait and see in pressers. Hopefully some leaks sat morn too

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          6 hours ago

          Worth noting Howe does lie in pressers and we don't have any reliable Newcastle team leaks

  4. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    BB this week (not ideal with keepers etc) but what’s best moves here?

    Areola Kaminski
    Porro Gusto Gabriel Branthwaite VVD
    Saka Son Gordon Palmer Foden
    Haaland Jackson Isak

    A. VVD & Kaminski > Gvardiol & Keeper (Pickford/Onana/Raya)
    B. VVD & Saka > Burn & KDB

  5. SuperDan
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Yay or Nay?

    Ederson & Maguire > Vicario & Gvardiol

    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      If nothing else to do and for free I’d go for it

  6. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    any Bruno F news?

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not yet

  7. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    Which move ?
    A. Dubraka > Vicario
    B. Burn > Porro

    1. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Why are you selling Newcastle assets for Spurs assets?
      Maybe Dubravka for free but only because if Pope is fit he may not start

  8. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Guys is Pedro and Gusto out for Jackson and Romero worth -4 ?

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      No

  9. nolard
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    Is Olise worth a spot for the next two games over, e.g. Richy or Gordon?

  10. KirkhamWesham
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    I'm 33pts behind the leader.
    Is it time to steer from Haaland(C) or just rely on my diffential players (Richarlison, KDB?)

    Petrovic Onana
    Burn Gusto White Gabriel Richards
    Palmer Richarlison Foden Son KDB
    Haaland Isak Pedro

    BB active

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      I think so.
      KDB or palmer capt perhaps?

      1. KirkhamWesham
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 28 mins ago

        Isak is also a good shout?

        Newcastle are strong at home and Bright on have a few defensive injuries.
        Man Utd's defence is woeful.

        1. nolard
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 27 mins ago

          Could also be a good choice. Wilson is back though. Could be moved wide. I reckon I would have gone Palmer.

          1. KirkhamWesham
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 25 mins ago

            Aaaah ok. Thanks!

  11. Fuddled FC
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    If Bruno is fit I'm unsure of what move to make. I have 2FT

    a) Saliba > Romero
    b) Reg > Romero
    c) Bruno > Rich

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      C has more upside. I can't see Spurs keeping a clean sheet.

      1. Fuddled FC
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yep..even if Bruno is fit would you do the transfer? or burn it

        1. KirkhamWesham
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          I have already done the move. I don't like Man Utd's fixtures, especially on their form.

          1. KirkhamWesham
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 14 mins ago

            It also puts a bit of money in your bank to, potentially, bring in Salah for GW38.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      B

  12. BaltimoreCity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Anyone considering Trippier?

    1. Fuddled FC
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Only if we are told he will start

    2. KirkhamWesham
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Nah. He's been out too long. He won't start both games.

    3. zensum
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yes definitely…. Even cameo for one game followed by a 65-mins game!

  13. RobinKerr1987
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Current back 3 are Gvardiol, Branthwaite & Gabriel.

    Is it worth taking a hit for Schar or Maguire to replace one of my existing back 3?

    If so, who for?

    A. Stick with who you have
    B. Burn
    C. Cucurella
    D. Pedro Porro

    1. Will
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      I would. Otherwise you're likely having to play Branthwaite away at Arsenal in GW38 (unless you make the transfer then-but might have other injuries to take care of)

      C or D

      1. RobinKerr1987
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Sorry, I should have clarified that I have my free hit remaining (planned on saving for final gameweek).

        Remainder of team is as follows:

        Dubravka
        Gabriel, Branthwaite, Gvardiol
        Palmer, Son, KDB, Garnacho
        Jackson, Isak, Haaland

        Pickford, Havertz, Schar, Maguire

  14. Willllsonnn!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    A. Muniz > Wilson (have Isak), play Gusto, free
    Or
    B. Muniz > Jackson, Gusto > Burn, -4

    1. putana
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      A because of your name

    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Same dilemma leaning A as my version of B becomes a -8

  15. putana
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    when should i bench boost

    37: pickford, saka, gabriel, white

    38: pickford, gordon, burn, porro

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      37.
      Too much rotation in GW38.

    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      37. If Man Utd were in decent form, I would say 38, as the rotation risk is overstated here I think, but no point take that small risk when Arsenal are playing a dismal Utd team which seems more like an opportunity for you to capitalise where others have sold or benched their Arsenal players

  16. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    ETH presser today?

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      HT says just Forest, Everton + Burnley https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26600766

  17. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Anything I could/should do with my 1FT?

    Dubravka Verbruggen
    Walker Gvardiol Cucurella Romero GABRIEL
    Son Richarlison Gordon Palmer SAKA
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    1.2 ITB. BB active

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      5 hours ago

      Nope, roll it.

  18. Black Knights
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    new article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/09/fpl-gameweek-37-team-news-thursdays-live-injury-updates/

