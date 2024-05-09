122
122 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bushwhacker
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Are we thinking Gvardiol if ahead, Walker if chasing?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Chasing what though?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Points.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          2 hours ago

          Then go for the one who you think will get the most

          Open Controls
  2. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Who takes priority in GW38 Salah or Saka/Havertz?

    Open Controls
  3. 112kane112
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Sorry in advance for the long post - hope some of you read it 🙂

    I am on 2322 points (49,988 OR, which is a PB)

    ML rivals are on:
    2372 points, 2336 points, 2320 points, 2312 points

    Looking at the totals, you can see they are all pretty experienced players, so we all pretty much sit with the same team bar 1-2 differentials.

    All rivals are having bench boost left - I do not have bench boost left. We all have Haaland and no doubt they will all captain him.

    I'd be interested to hear opinions on what I do here. My question is, do I take a risk and go for victory, or play it safe and secure a good OR rank for the year?

    1) Play it safe, Haaland (C)

    2) Play it risky
    2a) Isak (C)
    2b) Gordon (C)
    2c) Son (C)
    2d) Palmer (C)
    2e) KDB (C)

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      2d he's chasing the Golden Boot

      Open Controls
      1. 112kane112
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Sorely tempted

        Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      50 points behind the leader and rival got BB left, you wont catch that so go for haaland and hope 1-2 players you got that they dont gets you second spot and a good overall rank

      Open Controls
      1. 112kane112
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        This was my thoughts exactly. Even if my differential punt paid off, it may well only undo the effects of BB (at best) and still leave me 50 points behind. Thanks for taking the time to respond

        Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      That's up to you; it's your life! Of the options from 2, I think a, b or and d look he tastiest. I'd probably go for a

      Open Controls
  4. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    For draft...
    1. Bench one

    A) Walker (ful, tot)
    B) Gvardiol (ful, tot)
    C) Cucurella (nfo, bha)
    D) Romero (BUR, MCI)

    2. Bench another one

    A) Isak (BHA, mun)
    B) Wilson (BHA, mun)
    C) Gordon (BHA, mun)
    D) Jackson (nfo, bha)
    E) Son (BUR, MCI)
    F) Richarlison (BUR, MCI)
    G) KDB (ful, tot)

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      C, F

      Open Controls
    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      D,F

      Open Controls
    3. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      It's up to you; it's your life 😉 D,F for me. but I don't love benching any of those 7 mentioned in the 2nd list!

      Open Controls
  5. drughi
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Best move here, on BB

    A. Bradley>Branthwaite
    B. Bradley>Romero
    C. KDB and Bradley > Saka and gvardiol -4

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Porro Bradley
    Son Gordon KDB Foden Palmer
    Isak Haaland(C)

    Onana Jackson White Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      one gabriel is burn

      Open Controls
    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Not sure, but prob B) as Branth has ARS(A) last game.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        wont play brant gw 38 though, its just for BB this week and everton got the best single fixture

        Open Controls
        1. 112kane112
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Seeing as you've stated this, then A. I think spending a hit to get out KDB could really backfire. Don't fancy Spurs for a CS at all and Romero just as likely to get sent off as he is to score (or maybe even more likely!)

          Open Controls
  6. Edalock
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    What to do with Muniz on BB37
    Already have triple Newcastle and Chelsea. Have Haaland/Isak as other forwards

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Sell for Jackson or Wilson for free or hit

      Open Controls
      1. Edalock
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        I have triple Chelsea already

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          My bad. Go for Pedro or roll the dice on Alvarez?

          Otherwise, maybe DCL if you would bench him in 38.

          Otherwise, Mateta

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Or Solanke is about matched with Mateta as an option imo

            Open Controls
  7. Rhysd007
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Bottomed. The classic Maguire and VH whilst using Bench Boost. I have 2 FT. I need to ship out Vicario to fund a more expensive defender.

    A) Vicario to Verbruggen > either DEF to Gvardiol
    B) Vicario to Areola > either DEF to Gvardiol

    1) Don't use one BB slot
    2) Pay -4 for a 4.1 DEF as well

    Open Controls
  8. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/09/the-scout-squads-best-players-for-fpl-gameweek-37-2/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.