It’s a low-key day of FPL injury news, with only four pre-Gameweek 37 press conferences taking place today.

The head coaches of Brentford, Burnley, Everton and Nottingham Forest were all facing the media on Thursday afternoon.

The managers of the other 16 sides look set to host pressers tomorrow.

We’ll have a busier live blog on Friday covering anything newsworthy from that lot.

Until then, we’ll point you in the direction of our early team news round-up for those clubs.

FPL GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank had good news to report on Kristoffer Ajer and Mathias Jensen.

Ajer suffered a facial injury in the draw with Fulham, while Jensen missed that match with a minor injury but would have played had it been “a play-off final or a Champions League final”.

“All good, there were two doubts. Kristoffer Ajer, who went off with a broken nose, and Mathias Jensen had a minor injury. Both of them should be available for Saturday.” – Thomas Frank

Long-term absentees Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Ben Mee (ankle) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) remain out.

EVERTON

Vitalii Mykolenko (ankle) and Nathan Patterson (hamstring) won’t kick a ball in what remains of 2023/24, while Dele (groin) remains sidelined.

Other than that, though, things look fairly rosy on the Everton injury front.

“Most are around it, we’ve not got anyone seriously injured so it should be the [same] group ready to go again.” – Sean Dyche

Asked if he would make changes to his team with this being a dead rubber, Sean Dyche gave a noncommittal response.

“There might be certain changes but we’ll wait and see. We’ve come through training today unscathed. So pretty much it’s a group that we can change, and we will if we feel it’s right, but we want to go into the game to win it. That’s our mindset.” – Sean Dyche

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

What we’ve seen of Nuno Espirito Santo’s press conference contained nothing in the way of team news.

Neco Williams (hamstring) was the only known concern, and the prospects of him featuring in Gameweek 37 don’t look great based on Nuno’s last update less than a week ago.

BURNLEY

Maxime Esteve has recovered from the illness that forced him off early against Newcastle United last weekend.

“He was fine, just unfortunately he picked up a bit of an illness the day before. But brave again that he wanted to play. I think he went lights out, he wasn’t able to continue. “Yeah, it’s fine.” – Vincent Kompany on Maxime Esteve

Vincent Kompany meanwhile confirmed that Luca Koleosho (knee) wasn’t yet to ready to return.

Aaron Ramsey (knee), Ameen Al-Dakhil (unknown), Nathan Redmond (leg) and Jordan Beyer (muscle) are out longer term.



