Trippier, Martinez + more: The early Gameweek 37 team news

We’ve got the early team news for Double Gameweek 37 in this article, although fresh updates are in short supply.

We’ll get more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news on Thursday and Friday when the pre-match press conferences take place.

But before then, this initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides.

ARSENAL

The Gunners have no known concerns heading into Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford.

Jurrien Timber, who has now featured for the under-21s twice to build up match fitness, still hasn’t featured in the first-team squad despite recovering from a knee injury.

ASTON VILLA

We’ve heard from Unai Emery this evening ahead of Villa’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash with Olympiacos.

The Villa boss confirmed that Emi Martinez (hamstring) would travel to Greece, with a late call to be made on whether he will start or not.

Martinez was seen in training images earlier today, as was long-term absentee Emi Buendia (knee).

Jacob Ramsey (foot), Tyrone Mings (knee) Boubacar Kamara (knee) remain out, however.

Doubts remain over Youri Tielemans (groin), Nicolo Zaniolo (unknown) and Morgan Rogers (unknown), who either sat out Gameweek 36 or were injured during it. None of them were sighted in the aforementioned training gallery.

BOURNEMOUTH

Lloyd Kelly was the latest victim of a sickness bug that had been sweeping the Cherries camp in the last month or so. He missed out in Gameweek 36 but Andoni Iraola hopes he can be back for the Brentford game.

There was also optimism from Iraola that Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Tyler Adams (back) may make an appearance.

Milos Kerkez serves the final game of a three-match ban, while Ryan Fredericks (calf), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) and Chris Mepham will likely remain out.

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer suffered a facial injury in the draw with Fulham but Thomas Frank was hopeful that it wasn’t a serious issue.

There’s good news on Mathias Jensen, too. He missed out in Gameweek 36 but Frank said he would have played had it been “a play-off final or a Champions League final”.

Long-term absentees Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Ben Mee (ankle) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) remain out.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Adam Lallana was added to the Brighton injury list last week, making it nine Albion assets on the sidelines.

Of those, Pervis Estupinan (calf), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee) and Kauro Mitoma (back) are unlikely to feature again this season.

James Milner (muscle) and Tariq Lamptey (unknown) didn’t recover for the clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, with no timelines on their returns.

Jan Paul van Hecke (hamstring) has been an absentee in the last two Gameweeks, with Roberto De Zerbi initially unsure how long he’d be out. Dutch media suggest he’s unlikely to play in what remains of 2023/24 but it’s unclear how reliable this is.

BURNLEY

Aaron Ramsey (knee), Nathan Redmond (leg), Ameen Al-Dakhil (unknown) and Jordan Beyer (muscle) are likely out for the season.

Vincent Kompany previously suggested that Luca Koleosho (knee) could yet play a part in the current campaign, so we await the latest from the Burnley boss on him.

News is also awaited on Maxime Esteve, who appeared to sustain a knock in Gameweek 36.

CHELSEA

Chelsea’s fitness situation has improved in the last week, with Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku recovering to make the matchday squad in Gameweek 36.

Reece James (hamstring), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) and Robert Sanchez (illness) weren’t involved but they could be the next ones to recover, having been described as in “partial team training” in the last injury bulletin the club published a week ago.

Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) has since been sighted on the grass, too.

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (knee) and Enzo Fernandez (groin) are out for the season, while Ben Chilwell (knee) remains on the injury list.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) is nearing a return to fitness but may not be risked this weekend. A Gameweek 38 comeback instead looks likelier.

Sam Johnstone (elbow), Matheus Franca (groin) and Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) will likely remain out, while an update is awaited on Rob Holding (hamstring) after he missed the last three matches.

EVERTON

Vitalii Mykolenko (ankle) and Nathan Patterson (hamstring) won’t kick a ball in what remains of 2023/24, while Dele (groin) remains sidelined.

FULHAM

Fulham have had a mostly fit squad since the March international break but Harrison Reed missed out in Gameweek 36, having sustained a knock in the previous game.

Tosin Adarabioyo isn’t injured but he has been omitted from the matchday squad in the last fortnight, amid speculation on his future. Marco Silva insists he remains available for selection, however.

LIVERPOOL

Ben Doak (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle) and Joel Matip (knee) remain out but Diogo Jota (hip) might not be far away from a return, based on the previous short-term estimate from his manager.

He was not in team training as of last Friday, however.

LUTON TOWN

Issa Kabore (ankle), Dan Potts (hamstring), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Tom Lockyer (health) have all been on the sidelines of late.

Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring) is thought to be the nearest Hatter to a return, having been on the grass since the end of April.

Andersen and Potts may feature before the end of the season but the others will not do so.

MANCHESTER CITY

The City team news is nice and straightforward: not one of their players is currently flagged with an injury.

MANCHESTER UNITED

There was frustratingly no further news on Bruno Fernandes (wrist) in the aftermath of Monday’s hammering at Selhurst Park.

The last update from Erik ten Hag described him as a “big doubt” for that defeat to Crystal Palace.

We do know that Harry Maguire (wrist) won’t feature in the league again this campaign.

Of Manchester United’s other injured players, there is only Tyrell Malacia (knee) who is confirmed as out for the season.

Marcus Rashford (unknown), Willy Kambwala (unknown), Raphael Varane (muscle), Luke Shaw (muscle), Victor Lindelof (hamstring) and Lisandro Martinez (calf) are among the names who could still play some part in 2023/24. Either that, or the Red Devils haven’t told us the full extent of their injuries.

Anthony Martial (groin) has even returned to training in the last week.

Scott McTominay missed out on Monday after hyperextending his knee in the previous game but was expected back in training at the weekend.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee), Joe Willock (Achilles), Matt Targett (Achilles) and Lewis Miley (back) are out for the season, while Sandro Tonali is banned until August.

Eddie Howe said last Friday that Fabian Schar also looks set to miss the rest of 2023/24 with a hamstring injury, although the defender himself has suggested there is still a chance of him playing a part.

Kieran Trippier (calf) was pictured in team training by Sky Sports News on Wednesday, so he could well be back in Gameweek 37.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Neco Williams (hamstring) is the only known concern for Nottingham Forest, and the prospects of him featuring in Gameweek 37 don’t look great.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Oli McBurnie (hamstring), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Chris Basham (leg) were all still sidelined in Gameweek 36.

McBurnie, initially ruled out for the season, could yet play a part on the final weekend.

Tom Davies (hamstring), John Egan (leg) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) have been back on the grass recently but may be held back for next season.

Jebbison got 45 minutes for the under-21s earlier this week.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Timo Werner (hamstring), Ben Davies (hamstring), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (foot) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are out for the rest of the season.

It is believed that Spurs do not have any serious new concerns from Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool.

WEST HAM UNITED

Konstantinos Mavropanos (unknown) and Nayef Aguerd (ankle) remained out last weekend, despite David Moyes saying the former “had a chance” of facing Liverpool two weeks ago.

Reports suggest Kalvin Phillips’ season is over, meanwhile.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Tommy Doyle returns, having been ineligible to feature against his parent club in Gameweek 36.

Mario Lemina was taken off with hamstring tightness at the weekend but Gary O’Neil says the withdrawal was more precautionary in nature.

The midfielder’s brother, Noam Lemina, is back in training after a hamstring injury.

Pedro Neto (hamstring) has been back in team training for a while and was technically available for selection in Gameweek 36, but was held back from the matchday squad to give him an extra week of recovery.

Craig Dawson (groin) and Leon Chiwome (ankle) are out for the season.



