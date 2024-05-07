210
  1. niaz1982
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Current team on BB with 2FT

    Vicario
    Burn Walker Gusto
    Foden Son Gordon Palmer Fernandes*
    Isak Haaland

    Subs: Onana, Maguire**, Porro, Jackson

    Already decided Maguire > Branthwaite due to fixture, but if Fernandes not clear by start of GW do I

    A. Roll and hope Fernandes plays
    B. Fernandes > Saka/Havertz

    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nah come on- you can't be transferring out dgwers for sgwers.

      1. niaz1982
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        So you would roll fernandes if no clear information if it was you?

      2. niaz1982
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Maguire is out for the season and definitely not worth another united defender in there. I think Branthwaite a better option than a Brighton defender with DGW.

  2. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is Hall likely nailed for the double?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Maybe him and livramento get a game each but hall has a slightly bigger chance of playing two but not based on anything but my own opinion

  3. TanN
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Current Team:

    Petrovic
    Gvardiol Burn Romero
    Saka BrunoF Son Palmer Foden
    Haaland Isak

    Pickford Solanke White Zabarnyi

    Took me -4 to get to this point, will not ve needing any transfer next week. Is it worth another-4 (-8 in total) to do Solanke -> Jackson and then bench Saka.

  4. Dennis System
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which teams have now finished for the season - have I missed any?

    Wolves
    Brighton
    Bournemouth
    West Ham
    Fulham

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Sheffield United

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yanited

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        This looks to be the case but surely the players are up for the Cup Final.

        Do they want Mr egg head sacked?

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    FH team. Which goalkeeper should I go for?

    XXX
    Gvardiol Cucurella Porro
    Foden Son Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Isak Wilson

    Thanks!

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ive gone with Petrovic and got dunk over cucurella

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Petrovic

  6. Rojo's Modern Life
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    Who we think are the Chelsea def/gk guaranteed to start the final 3 (if any)?

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Petrovic and Cucurella are the safest I think.

  7. Gon Freecss
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which SGW players would you keep on a BB and which would you sell?

    I only have one FT, but am willing to take hits because I'm chasing first and have no risk of being caught by 3rd.

    Zabarnyi
    RAN
    Mateta
    Robinson
    Kelleher (obvs he has to go)
    Henderson

    1. Gon Freecss
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Quite want to bring in a big differential like Wilson, but Mateta is prob the best SGW player on this list

      Could do -8 with:

      Kelleher > Pope (if fit)
      Robinson > Cucu
      Mateta > Wilson

  8. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Any news on when the player prices for next season start getting revealed? Getting itchy

    1. Dennis System
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Tomorrow afternoon I believe

    2. FCSB
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Casemiro 3.9

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      The real saddos (sorry, I mean professionals) do drafts before we get the prices

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        And then bookmark them https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23849773

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          A true "professional" if ever I have seen one

  9. Bollard
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Think I might hold my BB till next season 🙂

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Will use mine in GW1

  10. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Better pick on FH?

    a. son
    b. richa
    c. bruno ( if fit)

  11. Baines on Toast...
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Straight shootout this week, Foden or KDB?

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Gone kdb as I'm chasing.

    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      KDB seems to love an away match but I would still go for the one with higher PPM, which is Foden, 6.4 to 5.6, especially in a DGW where KDB is the one more likely to have his minutes managed (I assume)

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        My quick and dirty maths also says that Foden's on 6.25 per start and KDB's on 6.18, though that does exclude a 12-pt cameo from KDB

  12. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Muniz bruno schar maguire to pedro madeuke burn and robertson for -8？
    Robertson is because i wanted a punt on single gameweek player
    I max out on chelsea players and i dont want manutd nor brighton nor spurs defender
    The only one i might still pick will be dunk….. though

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd just move on Bruno (if confirmed out), Schar & Maguire for -4.

      I also have Muniz and will be keeping him for the Luton fixture as a GW38 differential.

