31
31 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would you FH this team and sort out the defence? Have taken a -4.
    Means no FH in 38 and therefore no Liverpool players without hits that week...

    Vicario (Henderson)
    White Gabriel Gusto (Ait Nouri Zabarnyi)
    KDB Son Foden Palmer (Havertz)
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      What's the FH team?

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        FH team would probably be something like this if I used it this week

        Petrovic
        Porro Gvardiol Trippier (White Gabriel)
        Son Gordon Palmer Foden (Havertz)
        Haaland Isak Jackson

        Open Controls
    2. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Your team is pretty template, so I wouldn't look at a free hit. However, you gotta use it this week or next week, so I'd probably just use a free hit and get all doublers in and ignore Arsenal (they are on form, but single game).

      Either way, I feel like you won't be making too many changes to your team whether you hit now or 38. I'd prefer to just fill up on doublers this week as it's more value out of it.

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Certainly tempted to use this week, that's for sure!

        Open Controls
    3. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      No way. Im not sure you need a FH in GW38 either tho lol. FH38 could be fun and priceless. Youve got a solid GW37 backbone of SGWers and a lovely sprinkling of DGWers.

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks, tempted to keep for 38 in case the title is done, city might rest players etc

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          very true, but if they draw one of their games it swings the other way around.

          Content creators (the only one I have seen is Transfer dilemmas is If the team that is winning the title with the last game to go at half time by 3 goals to nil, the other team will fold completely./ It just happens

          Salah/Klopp last game will be gold I think FH38

          Open Controls
          1. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            If it goes to the last game, I'd probably want 3 city, 3 arsenal, 3 Liverpool and 2 others, so a FH would be really useful

            Raya
            Trent Gvardiol White
            Salah Saka Palmer Richarlison Foden
            Haaland Gakpo

            Open Controls
  2. SalahFingers
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Doing BB. 3.9 ITB Have..
    3 Newcastle
    3 Man City
    2 Chelsea
    1 Spurs
    2 Everton (single but against sheff utd)
    3 Arsenal (single but on great form)
    1 Fulham (Muniz)

    Anything worth a hit?
    A) Muniz -> Jackson
    B) Foden -> KDB
    C) Other?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A if holding.

      Jackson is on hot form but could go cold with two away games, I don't know, any chelsea fans?

      Open Controls
  3. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    I guess selling Son instead of Bruno, for Havertz was the wrong decision.

    Or is it? (if Bruno is OK)

    40 points behind ML (but they have a BB too but a better first XI Both have 1 FT

    *Raya Petrovic
    Gabriel Porro Burn Maguire* Walker*
    Bruno Palmer Foden Havertz* Foden
    Haaland Watkins* Isak (c)

    There is *Dub Gvardiol Taylor, Son

    If Bruno is fit I could go Maguire to Romero and Watkin to Pedro, then Bruno to Salah

    Or if Bruno is out, I could just gamble on Richalison>Son and cover Jackson and still have the money to do Gordon to Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I think the moves with Bruno fit (assuming the Salah bit is 38) look ok. I'm unsure who the best defender options are but I'm not against Romero, although think there may be better

      Open Controls
  4. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Micky van de Ven for DGW or Arsenals White or Gabriel for the coming game week.

    Also got Porro so could have two Arsenal defenders, rather than two DGW Spurs defenders.

    Spurs DGW defenders or Arsenal singles

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      2 Arsenal Singles

      Open Controls
  5. Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Will we get a Man U press conference before the deadline? If Bruno’s out how about this.

    Playing BB 2ft to use 0.1 itb

    Onana
    Porro T Silva *Maguire *Schar Gvardiol
    Son Plamer (VC) Foden
    Jackson Haaland (C)

    Vicario Isak *Bruno Gordon

    Bruno Maguire Schar to Gross Trippier Dunk -4

    Trippier training with team seems he’s back?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Id much prefer Richarlison's upside as a differential (may outscore Son) than Trippier or do drippier and go Veltman,

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Already have 3 spurs

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      No reason we don't get an ETH presser. Solid news on Bruno not assured.

      You think Trippier is going straight back into starting and then playing again a few days later?

      I'm not keen on Brighton either - terrible form

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ye prob hoping too much on trippier too soon tbh

        Agree with Brighton but it’s them or United so maybe I should consider garnacho?

        Will await the deadline and prey we get some positive news on Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm about 75% sure I'm going Havertz if Bruno out. You can get too focussed on doubles

          Open Controls
          1. Hurnt
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Ye the plan was always to do Bruno to havertz or saka gw38 so I’m also considering doing it a week early if he’s out

            Gl and Ty

            Open Controls
  6. kanuforpresident
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Only 3 non doubles are Maguire (inj), Gabriel, Raya. Rest are locked n loaded. Have 2 free transfers.

    A) Maguire -> Romero
    B) Maguire, Raya -> Romero, Onana
    C) Maguire, Raya -> Dunk, Vicario

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A of those.

      Open Controls
  7. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Madeuke or gallagher?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gallagher

      Open Controls
  8. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    40 points behind ML (but they have a BB too but a better first XI Both have 1 FT I have 2.2m ITB

    *Raya Petrovic
    Gabriel Porro Burn Maguire* Walker*
    Bruno Palmer Foden Havertz* Gordon
    Haaland Watkins* Isak (c)

    Watkins fail.

    They have *Dub Taylor Son and Jackson. 0.5m iTB

    I will be taking one more hit this week if Bruno is or isn't out.

    ISak Captain as a differential.

    Is Maguire to Romero / Watkins to Pedro just doomed to failure, If I do that I could go Bruno to Salah GW38?

    Open Controls
  9. hogree
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Best defender 4.4 or less?

    Open Controls
  10. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    When to BB? These are the differences over the 2 GWs

    BB 37 -

    Areola (LUT) + Bruno (ARS,NEW) + Porro (BUR,MCI) + Gabriel (mun) + Saka (EVE) + Isak (bre) + Porro (shu) + 4 points

    BB 38 -

    Raya (EVE) + White (EVE) + Gusto (BOU) + Burn (bre) + Salah (WOL) + Gordon (bre) + Muniz (lut)

    Open Controls
  11. Vincenzo
    • 2 Years
    just now

    what would u do?
    Petrovic
    Walker Burn Gusto
    Son Foden Palmer Gordon Bruno
    Halland Isak
    Pickford Watkins Gabriel Maguire
    1 Free transfer 1.8m

    A-Maguire and Watkins to Romero and J Pedro -4
    B-Maguire, Watkins and Gusto to Romeo, Jackson and Branthwait -8
    C-Maguire to Romero no hit
    BB will be played

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.