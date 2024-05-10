17
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Record suggestions please, I’m going to buy one tomorrow based on suggestions here. Thankee.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      That goes for you too Skonto Gnonto! Pronto!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        So sad to see people responding to their own posts.

      2. mgrnt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        What genre are you in the mood for?
        Favourite album this year: Sleater-Kinney - Little Rope
        Fav from last year: Romy - Mid-Air
        Jazz recommendation: Cannonball Adderley - Somethin' Else
        Or treat yourself to Essex's finest and get something by Sade.

    2. 2999 - Lady of Legend
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Gladys Knight, or Joan Armour-trading?

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Iron Maiden? T-rex's Metal Guru?

    4. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      'Now that's what I call music 2' if chasing or 'Greensleeves' if leading.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Greensleeves means icecream truck wooohoooooo!!!!

  2. The Hunt
    • 14 Years
    53 mins ago

    Need confirmation from Howe that Trippier is crocked again so that I can buy Livra with confidence this week to save me a -4 next week. Thanks.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes, we should listen to Howe, yes, that’s a great strategy.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ouch!

  3. 2999 - Lady of Legend
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Petrovic, Garnacho, Dunk, Van de Ven,
    The worst BB out there?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Possibly

      Other than injuries and hits etc

    2. StocktonFox
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Kelleher, Van Hecke, Maguire, Saka ATM.

  4. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    What would you do here to bench boost?

    Current plan is schar and garnacho to burn and richarlison - 4

    Thanks

    Petrovic onana
    Porro Gabriel gvardiol gusto schar*
    Son foden palmer gordon garnacho
    Haaland isak hojlund

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Leave the community team as is please!

  5. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Chasing the leader in my ML by a couple of points, will probably take a -8 and playing BB. The leader will probably play the TC instead and my guess is he will put it on Haaland.
    I will have a couple more dgw players then him, and its very likely he will take at least a -4.

    Would you put the C on Haaland and hoping Haaland won't haul, or take a chance on someone like Gordon, Isak, Palmer instead and hope they will do better then Haaland?

    My team would look something like this
    Petrovic, Onana
    Gvardiol, Burn, Gabriel, Branthwaite, RAN
    KdB, Bruno, Palmer, Gordon, Havertz
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    Haven't made my transfers yet.
    Onana could be another gk, Burn could be Porro, and will wait for some news about Bruno...

