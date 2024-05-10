We’re hoping to get team news from 16 Premier League managers today as the Gameweek 37 pre-match press conferences continue.

The schedule below contains several omissions (Messrs De Zerbi, Glasner, Iraola, Emery and Edwards) but they could be late additions to the list. They usually face the media from around 1.30pm BST.

For the headline injury news from the four press conferences that took place on Thursday, click here.

This is a ‘live’ blog, so we will add the key quotes as and when they arrive. Hit refresh for the latest updates.

FPL GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

FPL GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIME

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier (calf) has been back in team training this week and Eddie Howe will make a late call on his inclusion in the squad to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

“He’s getting closer. He’s trained this week for the first time with the group, which has been brilliant. You could really see the strength of the group returning, some key figures back. Really pleased, he’s trained well, as well. It’s been a good week for him, so we’ll make a decision today in terms of whether he’s involved tomorrow.” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

Having said last Friday that Fabian Schar (hamstring) would likely miss the rest of 2023/24, Howe offered a more positive update on the Swiss defender this morning.

“I don’t think he’ll figure tomorrow. Let’s wait and see about next week but he’s certainly improving and feeling good.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee), Joe Willock (Achilles), Matt Targett (Achilles) and Lewis Miley (back) are out for the season.

Sandro Tonali is banned until August, too.

CHELSEA

Reece James (hamstring) and Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) are back in full training ahead of Double Gameweek 37.

Mauricio Pochettino says James is a “maybe” to be in the squad to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

“We need to see today but maybe he can be available to be in the squad.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Reece James

Robert Sanchez (illness) is still only listed as in “partial team training” in the latest injury bulletin, however.

Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) has since been sighted on the grass, too, but remains unavailable this weekend.

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (knee) and Enzo Fernandez (groin) are out for the season, while Ben Chilwell (knee) is still on the injury list.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp’s press conference was short on team news.

We do know that Ben Doak (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle) and Joel Matip (knee) remain out.

Diogo Jota (hip) might not be far away from a return, based on the previous short-term estimate from his manager.

He was not in team training as of last Friday, however.



