Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Double Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. AD105
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    0 ITB, bench boosting this week

    Anything worth a hit?

    Petrovic Pickford
    Porro White Gabriel Gusto RAN
    Son Saka Palmer Gordon Son
    Haaland Isak Solanke

  2. Denis Tueart on the wing
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I'm 22 points behind in a money league and don't have Haaland and ML leader will captain him.
    Do I ;
    a) Get him in and not captain him for a -4 hit (Damage limitation) and drop either Isak or Jackson to the bench.
    Or
    b) Just (C) Bruno and get Gvardiol for no hit
    Or
    c) Forget about 'a' & 'b' and some other idea

    Help please

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      For C we will need to see your team.

      1. Denis Tueart on the wing
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Petrovic
        Porro Dalot Reguilon
        Bruno(c) Palmer Gordon KDB Foden
        Isak Jackson

        Raya Hojlund Gabriel Schar*

        Thanks

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Get Haaland. Captain Foden.

          1. Denis Tueart on the wing
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Thanks my friend - apologies for the late reply, been cooking curry for six !

  3. Sickboy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Do you think Emerson Royal is nailed?

    Thanks in advance guys.

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      He is awful
      Not sure what other options they have though?

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      not really given even skipp looked better at lb when he came on at anfield

    3. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      comments re: Skipp didnt bode too well. Suspect he'll start both though personally

      1. Sickboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Cheers everyone!

  4. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who to prioritise removing for -4?

    A. Dubravka
    B. Gusto
    C. Saka

  5. Mesh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    I need to lose either Saka or Salah in order to get Foden.
    Which would you rather lose?

    A. Saka
    B. Salah

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      A due to injury risk

  6. Jimmy Boy
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Are either of Krafth or Livramento nailed?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Krafth I would assume with Schar out

  7. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    3 hours ago

    1 FT 5.8m ITB No chips remaining

    Pickford
    Gvardiol Gabriel Branthwaite
    Son Saka Foden Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Isak

    Raya - Munoz RAN Semenyo

    Just seen Saka's a doubt, worth going Semenyo > Jackson and benching Saka?

  8. Stevig
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    THANKS FOR READING
    Got a fairly template team. Stuck with injured Van Hecke and Maguire and 0.2. Got Two free transfers. 23pt lead in mini league,

    a) -4 for Ederson>Verbruggen, Van Hecke>Guardiol, and Maguire>Braithwaite

    b) -4 for Fernandes>Garnacho, Van Hecke>Romero and Maguire>Dunk

    c) Van Hecke>Richards(Pal), Maguire>Braithwaite

    1. Stevig
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      OR I guess, d)
      Maguire to Van de Ven. Van Hecke doesnt play and save free trasnfer.

  9. Nomoredoubt
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Is It True Richalison injured again?
    Missed out the Brasil Squad.

    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      That's the word on the street...

  10. LittleD
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Am I good? Ahead of money league by 6! 2nd place has boost. I have no chips.
    Onana
    White, Porro, Gusto
    Bruno G, Son, KDB, Foden, Palm
    Haaland(c) Jackson
    Risk a diff captain?

  11. afsr
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Bottomed. BB37 team, have a comfortable lead in 2MLs but want to improve overall rank

    Onana, Petrovic
    Branthwaite, Gabriel, Gvardiol, Porro, Burn
    Foden, Gordon, Son, Palmer, Garnacho
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    1FT, 6.7 ITB

    A - save and keep 2FT for GW38
    B - Garnacho -> Bruno/Richarlison

  12. tez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Currently 2nd in mini league by 40 pts.

    Both have very similar teams. I have KDB he does not. He’ll capt Haaland.

    Both have Foden, Palmer, Isak.

    Do I captain:
    A) KDB for complete differential
    B) Palmer
    C) Foden
    D) Isak

    Money riding on this, so thanks for opinions!

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      A

  13. TanN
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Bad time to try a differential captain?

