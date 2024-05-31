The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 13

Our in-house expert FPL Reactions (aka Louis) picks out the most appealing assets of Matchday 13 in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

It’s the Champions League version of our Scout Picks, done on a knockout stage budget of €105m.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 13

GOALKEEPERS

After returning from injury recently, Thibaut Courtois (€6.0m) will likely start the final. The lack of individual appeal amongst the Real Madrid backline suggests opting for their goalkeeper is sensible.

If Courtois doesn’t make the line-up, we can simply opt for Andriy Lunin (€4.8m), who has done an exceptional job covering for the Belgian. Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel (€5.0m) takes his place on the bench but it’s very unlikely he will be needed.

DEFENDERS

Although lacking in additional routes to points, backing a Real Madrid double-up in defence could work as a shield. With that in mind, the standout candidate appears to be Dani Carvajal (€5.2m), as he seems most likely to get an attacking return. Although not prolific offensively, four goals and three assists in last season’s La Liga show potential.

Mats Hummels (€5.3m) is one of three Dortmund defenders who offer more than clean sheet potential. Not only has he eclipsed every other centre-back in the game for ball recoveries (114) but the 35-year-old has also picked up three Player of the Match awards, a goal and an assist.

Team-mate Nico Schlotterbeck (€5.7m) ranks second-best behind Hummels for total ball recoveries. Getting between seven and 11 of these in five successive matches is one of the reasons he’s picked ahead of any additional Real Madrid coverage.

Dortmund dominate this backline because their defenders offer multiple routes to points. Names like Ian Maatsen (€4.9m), who has proven to be a huge attacking threat since joining in January by scoring and assisting twice domestically. Furthermore, he grabbed a goal in the quarter-finals against the other Madrid side, Atletico.

On our bench is Antonio Rudiger (€5.4m). UCL Fantasy managers have the option to replace a Dortmund defender with Rudiger if they prefer a different tactic.

MIDFIELDERS

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham (€8.0m) is non-negotiable for this final. He stormed the first part of his debut season at Madrid, bagging a return in each of his first six Champions League matches. Two assists and one goal in his penultimate La Liga match suggest that a return to form is coming, so excluding the highest-owned UCL Fantasy player could be hugely damaging to both rank and mini-league position.

The lack of convincing Real Madrid midfield options forces attention towards the Dortmund attack. That may not be a bad thing. Marcel Sabitzer (€5.8m) remains a great differential amongst the top-ranked managers. He continues to get into some fantastic final-third positions and a recent 14-point haul shows how explosive he can be.

Another standout is Jadon Sancho (€7.1m), whose recent performances indicate that he’s settling back in rather well. His pace and trickery can penetrate the stubborn Real Madrid backline.

Those looking even further for differentials will find two of them on this bench. Toni Kroos (€6.4m) will play his final match for Real Madrid and, with emotions running high, anything can happen – including a big return for the German.

Similarly, some could also consider Marco Reus (€7.4m) who is about to say goodbye to Dortmund. Add in his penalty-taking duty and some recent form of three assists and two goals in four matches, he has the platform to finish his Champions League career with a bang.

FORWARDS

Up front, Vinicius Junior (€11.2m) is an absolute must. The Brazilian has yet again been relentless on European occasions, scoring five goals and creating four assists in just nine outings. He’s become the most feared asset around for both non-owners and non-captainers.

Joining him is Real Madrid team-mate Rodrygo (€9.2m), having proved instrumental in the latter stages of recent Champions League campaigns. Back-to-back quarter-final goals against Manchester City, for example.

Completing the forwards is Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug (€7.6m). After scoring in two of his three last continental matches, Fullkrug clearly has the big-game ability needed for a night like this. He will also be eager to secure a spot in Germany’s frontline for Euro 2024, a position that is seemingly wide open in terms of personnel.

CAPTAINCY

If looking to hold rank, Vinicius Junior is your clear candidate for the armband. Not only is he in fantastic European form and taking his side’s spot kicks but he’s also very likely to play the full match, even if it goes into extra time.

Alternatively, managers looking to gain rank have both Jude Bellingham and Mats Hummels as interesting routes. The latter will almost certainly bank at least four points based solely on his ball recovery rate. There’s even the option of going super-differential with Nico Schlotterbeck or Marcel Sabitzer.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 13 PICKS



