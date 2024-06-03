In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers, Fantasy all-rounder Obay Eid/FPL Milanista discusses his strategy for Euro 2024 Fantasy and reveals his latest draft.

Two weeks after Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) conclusion, we’re already looking ahead to another game – Euro 2024 Fantasy. So it’s time to research international teams, in the quest to fill our 15-man squads with high-calibre choices.

As usual, I’d like my first article on this tournament to highlight the key aspects of the game, my strategy and the importance of fixtures and chips, alongside a quick look at my first draft. Let’s get straight to it.

TIME IS SHORT, SO ATTACK

In one of my previous UCL Fantasy articles, I encouraged managers to be aggressive with their playing style as the number of Matchdays is shorter than FPL. This time, we have only seven of them.

Such a fast-paced game means you’ll certainly need a strong start if you want to challenge for the top places. Otherwise, overcoming a bad first week becomes very difficult, as you’ll quickly run out of time. Therefore your initial team selection is very important and needs to attack Matchday 1, in particular.

With that in mind, the first step before creating a 15-man squad must be to inspect the fixtures carefully and aim for a fruitful doubling or tripling up on certain teams. If we are focusing on Matchday 1 only, then aggressiveness with chips is definitely coming into play.

I encourage using both chips in the group stages, where the bulk of point scoring takes place and the gap between teams is biggest, increasing the potential for big scores. Naturally, this lessens as we move into the advanced rounds, without any lower-tier sides.

You should attack Matchday 1 fixtures fiercely, without any consideration of future fixture difficulty. And don’t hesitate to activate chips in Matchdays 2 or 3. It’ll maximise your group points and bring momentum before the knockout phase.

DEFENDERS ARE IMPORTANT

One tip that I’d like to share from previous international Fantasy games is that funds should be spread across your squad later on, as the focus towards defenders increases as we go deeper.

This ties in with the aforementioned ‘easier games’ of the group stage, where managers are motivated to predict where they can capture a top attacker’s hat-trick.

But it’s more difficult to score goals in the advanced rounds. Combine this with the Euro 2024 Fantasy games awarding ball recovery points – a feature which mainly benefits defenders and defensive midfielders – then the ownership of top picks from further back becomes a very valid approach.

Especially if you could get yourself those defenders that are consistent at both ball recoveries and attacking threat.

CAPTAINCY TIPS

