Euro 2024 June 3

FPL Milanista’s Euro 2024 Fantasy strategy + team reveal

In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers, Fantasy all-rounder Obay Eid/FPL Milanista discusses his strategy for Euro 2024 Fantasy and reveals his latest draft.

Two weeks after Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) conclusion, we’re already looking ahead to another game – Euro 2024 Fantasy. So it’s time to research international teams, in the quest to fill our 15-man squads with high-calibre choices.

As usual, I’d like my first article on this tournament to highlight the key aspects of the game, my strategy and the importance of fixtures and chips, alongside a quick look at my first draft. Let’s get straight to it.

TIME IS SHORT, SO ATTACK

In one of my previous UCL Fantasy articles, I encouraged managers to be aggressive with their playing style as the number of Matchdays is shorter than FPL. This time, we have only seven of them.

Such a fast-paced game means you’ll certainly need a strong start if you want to challenge for the top places. Otherwise, overcoming a bad first week becomes very difficult, as you’ll quickly run out of time. Therefore your initial team selection is very important and needs to attack Matchday 1, in particular.

With that in mind, the first step before creating a 15-man squad must be to inspect the fixtures carefully and aim for a fruitful doubling or tripling up on certain teams. If we are focusing on Matchday 1 only, then aggressiveness with chips is definitely coming into play.

I encourage using both chips in the group stages, where the bulk of point scoring takes place and the gap between teams is biggest, increasing the potential for big scores. Naturally, this lessens as we move into the advanced rounds, without any lower-tier sides.

You should attack Matchday 1 fixtures fiercely, without any consideration of future fixture difficulty. And don’t hesitate to activate chips in Matchdays 2 or 3. It’ll maximise your group points and bring momentum before the knockout phase.

DEFENDERS ARE IMPORTANT

One tip that I’d like to share from previous international Fantasy games is that funds should be spread across your squad later on, as the focus towards defenders increases as we go deeper.

This ties in with the aforementioned ‘easier games’ of the group stage, where managers are motivated to predict where they can capture a top attacker’s hat-trick.

But it’s more difficult to score goals in the advanced rounds. Combine this with the Euro 2024 Fantasy games awarding ball recovery points – a feature which mainly benefits defenders and defensive midfielders – then the ownership of top picks from further back becomes a very valid approach.

Especially if you could get yourself those defenders that are consistent at both ball recoveries and attacking threat.

CAPTAINCY TIPS

  1. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Euro 24

    Charlie Price Franchise
    Code TTvmty

    Matchday 1 will have its own champion in this league & the winner be appropriately praised within these pages. Community/FFS Mini Leagues Tab for future reference.

    Open Controls
  2. saata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Geez that team looks on 80% like mine. Is there a template already?

    Open Controls
  3. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Using your chips during three game group stages, when you know the teams, isn't smart.

    Open Controls
    1. saata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Personally I feel it makes sense to do:
      - LL for Matchday 3 when qualified teams will rotate their squad
      - Keep WC for 1/4 or 1/2 finals

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        How many times will qualified teams rotate their squads?

        Open Controls
      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        At the World Cup, where the overall standard is about the same, only 2 Euro teams won their first 2 games and were in a position to rotate. France, who made 9 changes and lost against Tunisia. And Portugal who made much fewer changes and still lost to S. Korea (but made a number of changes even in the second game). Throw in the format where 16 qualify from 24, and the severe consequences for not finishing the job and topping the group (e.g. England's expected route to final if they finish top is a cakewalk, but a nightmare if they finish 2nd) and rotation in round 3 won't be a big factor imo.

        Also one of the top candidates for rotation is Germany and we see their lineup before gw3 starts.

        There seem to be a group of 8-10 teams who are clearly above the rest. And the top 4 is fairly obvious, so predicting QFs and SFs "should" not be hard and therefore chips in knockout rounds could be a waste, when free transfer allocation is generous.

        TLDR: use your chips imo, 4 FHs in a row while whipping boys are still active.

        Open Controls
    2. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Don't mind the idea of 4 free hits in a row either

      Open Controls
  4. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    I'm not endorsing this site but info is useful.

    https://betting.betfair.com/football/opta/euro-2024-stats-and-predictions-opta-stat-pack-the-best-nations-from-the-euro-qualifiers-010624-200.html

    Open Controls
    1. Hawk
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      They got fantasy games??

      Open Controls
  5. SM001
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Germany's lineup for tonights friendly looks interesting...

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      In what way?

      Open Controls
      1. SM001
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Never mind. The formation on Fotmob had Andrich and Mittelstaedt playing further forward.

        Open Controls
    2. fenixri
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Exactly as predicted minus CL winners

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Where's the scout report on Enzo Maresca?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      How about, 'Hey Scouts, can you do a scout report on Enzo Marasca please? I would really appreciate'.

      Was this what you meant to say?

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    If I sign up now as a ‘paid’ member will it allow me read these articles and include the upcoming 24/25 season?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah it'll be a full calendar year

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  8. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Trent in midfield tonight. I know it is not close to how the England line up will be but still interesting.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Goodness sake. Trent shouldnt be near the squad. His teammates need to train for ages on how to play with him. Should he nowhere near a national squad

      Open Controls
  9. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Are the fantasy tools when you sign up any good?

    Open Controls

