Matchday 3 of Euro 2024 Fantasy gets underway on Sunday, with many managers planning to use their Limitless chip for the final round of group stage matches.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a 15-man squad for those who are considering pulling the trigger.

One thing you should consider when building your Matchday 3 squad is the potential for rotation.

Spain, for example, have already qualified and secured top spot in Group B. With Albania up next, Fantasy managers will be keen to recruit their players, but it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if their top performers were rested.

Fortunately, we don’t need to worry about Switzerland v Germany or Scotland v Hungary, as we’ll get to see the teamsheets from the final Group A games before we finalise our Matchday 3 teams, allowing us to react to any benchings.

MATCHDAY 3: BEST LIMITLESS SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

England failed to take the opportunity to qualify for the Euro 2024 knockout stage, after producing another drab display against Denmark on Thursday.

The Three Lions’ defence isn’t the main concern, however, having allowed just one ‘big chance’ across their two opening group stage games. Jordan Pickford (€5.0m) has racked up seven saves in that period and faces Slovenia next.

With widespread suggestions that David Raya (€5.0m) will start in goal for Spain, he also makes the cut.

DEFENDERS

Germany have already qualified for the last 16 with a game to spare but aren’t expected to rotate too heavily. Therefore, Maximillian Mittelstadt (€4.0m) is included, having racked up four shots and three key passes for the hosts so far.

Don’t forget, we’ll get to see the Germany teamsheet before the deadline, so if Mittelstadt doesn’t start, you can simply transfer in an alternative Die Mannschaft defender who does.

With Spain already qualified and Marc Cucurella (€4.5m) perhaps not risked for a third straight game, we’ve reserved a spot for Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.0m). The attack-minded full-back is worthy of his place, having racked up 25 attacking returns for Bayer Leverkusen in last year’s Bundesliga.

The Netherlands will definitely have plenty to play for in Matchday 3, hence the inclusion of Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m) in defence. With the capacity to provide attacking runs, he could be a key pick.

France full-backs Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) and Jules Kounde (€5.0m) are also selected, with Les Blues looking to top the group.

MIDFIELDERS

Jamal Musiala (€8.5m) has been making waves in the tournament so far, becoming the first player to score two goals earlier this week. Further returns against Switzerland, who have failed to keep a clean sheet so far, would not be surprising on current form.

If Musiala is benched, Nagelsmann may be keen for Leroy Sane (€7.0m) to get more minutes under his belt. The former Manchester City winger has already racked up six shots at Euro 2024, despite starting both Matchdays on the bench.

With Spain likely to rotate, Mikel Oyarzabal (€7.5m) could be a key pick against Albania. The 27-year-old, who might be on penalties in Rodri’s (€5.5m) absence, scored four times in the June friendly wins over Andorra and Northern Ireland.

England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark means that Gareth Southgate will have to go strong on Tuesday. Slovenia lay ahead, so with no budget restraints, Jude Bellingham (€9.5m) features prominently in our squad, having impressed in Matchday 1.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne (€9.5m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m) have the potential to be difference makers.

Belgium lost their first match which means they’ll go into Matchday 3 needing to win. As for Hungary, they are up against a Scottish backline that has already shipped six goals.

FORWARDS

Perhaps the most difficult position to get right on Limitless is the forward line, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding the team sheets.

It is partly for that reason that Harry Kane (€11.0m) and Romelu Lukaku (€9.0m) get the nod, as England and Belgium need a positive result when they face Ukraine and Slovenia respectively.

They are joined by Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m), scored twice in a recent practice match despite breaking his nose.

LIMITLESS CAPTAINCY SCHEDULE

Sunday 23 June: Musiala

Musiala Monday 24 June: Oyarzabal

Oyarzabal Tuesday 25 June: Mbappe

Mbappe Wednesday 26 June: Lukaku

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.



Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more. SIGN UP TODAY



