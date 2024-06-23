101
101 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Limitless:
    Casteels Maignan
    Dumfries Van Dijk TAA T.Hernandez Mittelstadt
    KDB Bellingham Saka Musiala Szoboslai
    Kane Lukaku Mbappe

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Just check Szoboszlai starting as subject to late fitness test

      Open Controls
    2. Who let Udogie out?
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      I made a mistake, it is Gundogan instead of Saka

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Simon over Casteels for me. Is there any reason not to?

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Few seem to think Raya will get the nod, wish I knew!

        Open Controls
  2. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Fernandes or akturkoglu likely to start?

    If replacing:
    A) Griezman
    B) KDB
    C) Bellingham

    Open Controls
  3. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    What defenders would you deem essential for LL?

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
        1 min ago

        On paper, definitely a Frenchie (maybe even two!) v Poland. England have only conceded one big chance so far, too.

        Open Controls
      • Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Hernandez, VVD, Castagne, a German in the starting lineup

        Open Controls
    2. Dotherightthing
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      thoughts on this limitless

      maignan, gulacsi,
      t. hernandez, walker, dumfries, mittelstadt, castagne
      kdb, musiala, gundo, bellingham, szaboslaii
      kane, lukaku, mbappe

      thank you

      Open Controls
    3. SM001
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      LL played in MD2. Was planning to hold WC for QF's but looks like too many transfers to make with this team: Jorginho, Bruno, De Cuyper, Dimarco and Cancelo.

      Lukaku / Kane / Mbappe
      Eriksen / Gundo (c) / Jorginho / Çalhanoğlu / Bruno
      Dumfries / De Cuyper / Mittelstädt / Dimarco / Cancelo
      Verbruggen / Costa

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.