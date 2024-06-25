Group D team news: Griezmann, Dumfries + Frimpong benched

Group D concludes on Tuesday, when the Netherlands take on Austria and France face Poland.

Both matches get underway at 17:00 BST.

The Netherlands and France are guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds after reaching four points after their first two games, but both teams are looking to top the group.

If they both win, it will go down to goal difference and then goals scored as the head-to-head is level.

As for Austria, they can only finish in the top two if they beat the Netherlands. They can go through to the last-16 even if they lose, however, as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Poland, meanwhile, are unable to qualify and will finish fourth.

Position Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 2 France 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 3 Austria 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 4 Poland 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0

Kylian Mbappe comes back into France’s starting XI, in one of two changes for Didier Deschamps.

Bradley Barcola is also included, with Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram dropping to the bench.

Poland make five alterations, meanwhile.

Lukasz Skorupski, Jakub Moder, Sebastian Szymanski, Kacper Urbanski and Robert Lewandowski replace Wojciech Szczesny, Bartosz Slisz, Jakub Piotrowski, Krzysztof Piatek and Adam Buksa.

The Netherlands make three changes to their line-up.

Lutsharel Geertruida, Joey Veerman and Donyell Malen all start.

However, it’s at the expense of three popular Euro 2024 Fantasy assets: Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong and Xavi Simons.

As for Austria, they make four changes with Max Wober, Alexander Prass, Romano Schmid and Patrick Wimmer starting.

Christoph Baumgartner is the highest-profile casualty, with Gernot Trauner, Philipp Mwene and Konrad Laimer also named among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen, Geertrudia, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake, Schouten, Veerman, Malen, Reijnders, Gakpo, Depay

Austria XI: Pentz, Posch, Wober, Lienhart, Prass, Seiwald, Grillitsch, Wimmer, Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer, Arnautovic

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Barcola, Mbappe

Poland XI: Skorupski, Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior, Frankowski, Szymanksi, Moder, Zielinski, Zalewski, Lewandowski, Urbanski

