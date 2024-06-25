51
Dugout Discussion June 25

Group D team news: Griezmann, Dumfries + Frimpong benched

51 Comments
Group D concludes on Tuesday, when the Netherlands take on Austria and France face Poland.

Both matches get underway at 17:00 BST.

The Netherlands and France are guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds after reaching four points after their first two games, but both teams are looking to top the group.

If they both win, it will go down to goal difference and then goals scored as the head-to-head is level.

As for Austria, they can only finish in the top two if they beat the Netherlands. They can go through to the last-16 even if they lose, however, as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Poland, meanwhile, are unable to qualify and will finish fourth.

PositionTeamPlWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21102114
2France21101014
3Austria21013213
4Poland200225-30

Kylian Mbappe comes back into France’s starting XI, in one of two changes for Didier Deschamps.

Bradley Barcola is also included, with Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram dropping to the bench.

Poland make five alterations, meanwhile.

Lukasz Skorupski, Jakub Moder, Sebastian Szymanski, Kacper Urbanski and Robert Lewandowski replace Wojciech Szczesny, Bartosz Slisz, Jakub Piotrowski, Krzysztof Piatek and Adam Buksa.

The Netherlands make three changes to their line-up.

Lutsharel Geertruida, Joey Veerman and Donyell Malen all start.

However, it’s at the expense of three popular Euro 2024 Fantasy assets: Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong and Xavi Simons.

As for Austria, they make four changes with Max Wober, Alexander Prass, Romano Schmid and Patrick Wimmer starting.

Christoph Baumgartner is the highest-profile casualty, with Gernot Trauner, Philipp Mwene and Konrad Laimer also named among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen, Geertrudia, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake, Schouten, Veerman, Malen, Reijnders, Gakpo, Depay

Austria XI: Pentz, Posch, Wober, Lienhart, Prass, Seiwald, Grillitsch, Wimmer, Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer, Arnautovic

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Barcola, Mbappe

Poland XI: Skorupski, Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior, Frankowski, Szymanksi, Moder, Zielinski, Zalewski, Lewandowski, Urbanski

Post a Comment
  Yankee Toffee
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    (C) Mbappe

    Hands up o/

    Open Controls
  nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Mbappe (c) no brainer yeah?
    Not Kane, VVD or Hernandez....

    Open Controls
    Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      It's between Mbappe and Kane.

      Open Controls
    Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gonna go with Mbappe because Poland are already out.

      Open Controls
    CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Had Mbappe not started would have gone Kane, but not now.

      Open Controls
  fantasist
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Stick with Raya captain on 14pts or switch to Mbappe?

    Open Controls
    CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Might be lots of goals on this one. Most made by France.

      Open Controls
      fantasist
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        1-0 and 0-0 so far doesn't say that but ok Mbappe (c) it is

        Open Controls
        CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          I agree, but Poland is out and only for honor while France has to produce goals.

          Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bastoni(c) -> Mbappe(c) done...

GL everyone!

    GL everyone!

    Open Controls
  PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    I would never support England except tonight.

    Kane(C), Bellingham & Guehi.

    Bring the points home please!

    Open Controls
  Drexl Spivey
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    What's up with the stadium? It's like John Carpenter's The Fog.

    Open Controls
  F4L
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    malen og

    Open Controls
    F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      austria all over the netherlands

      Open Controls
  JBG
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    O.G. keeps on scoring, might break the EUROs topscorer record, who's owned him so far?

    Open Controls
    fantasist
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haha yep Own Goal living up to his name as the OG

      Open Controls
  Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    I'd just like to say thanks to Mentaculus and others who advised against a Dutch defender!

    Open Controls
  boc610
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Own Goal golden boot secured

    Open Controls
    x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Chelsea £100m inbound

      Open Controls
  lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Assist for Aus goal?

    Open Controls
    JBG
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Says Prass on flashscore

      Open Controls
      Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        BBC credits it to Zophar

        Open Controls
        lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Haha

          Open Controls
      lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Dont understand the Dutch lineup. No Dumfries frimpong or simons? Was koeman going for 0-0?

    Open Controls
    JBG
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Koeman has never been a good manager imo... decent/OK. But never good enough to win anything big.

      Open Controls
      x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        He was brilliant at Southampton tbf

        Open Controls
    F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      really poor, should've used the same as vs france it looked good. this midfield 3 lacks any drive with the ball

      Open Controls
  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Lewi is a joke

    Open Controls
    JBG
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Does he amuse you? Like a clown?

      Open Controls
      Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Supposed to be an all time great.
        Intentionally runs into the keeper from behind than flails his arms and falls to his back like a clown show grabbing his face. Skills are long in the past for him. Carnival Clown is all he has left.

        Open Controls
        JBG
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I was quoting Joe Pesci from Goodfellas tbf. But yeah also agree what you wrote here hehe.

          Open Controls
    jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Saudi teams havent bid for him yet?

      Open Controls
    PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      He became a joke after joining a joke club

      Open Controls
  F4L
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    kante you can pass to mbappe

    Open Controls
  Johnjo
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    My GK are Verbruggen and Costa. Verbruggen just conceded. If I sub him out tomorrow for Costa, and Costa doesn't play at all, do I get to keep Verbruggen points like in Fpl, or would I get zero.?

    Open Controls
    jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      If u sub him out and costa doesn't play u get 0 pts

      Open Controls
  jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Malen misses huge chance to score a brace! But this time in correct end

    Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Do something Mbappe!

    Open Controls
  jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Polish player literally tried to drive mbappe shirt..

    Open Controls
    jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      *tear

      Open Controls
  F4L
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    austria topping this group would be funny though

    Open Controls
    jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      just now

      France if runner up will face runner up of group e.. so maybe Slovakia or romania

      Open Controls
  jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    The drinks break should be there whatever the weather. Let the players get a small Break and drink water

    Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Time to score a bullet header VVD

    Open Controls
  jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Simons coming on. Koeman realising his mistake.. get frimpong too

    Open Controls
    F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      wonder when deschamps does the same with griezemann

      Open Controls
  F4L
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    saliba stops certain lewa goal 🙁

    Open Controls
  jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    France are as boring as England. Maybe even more boring

    Open Controls
    FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Wouldn’t go that far 😉

      They are playing a mascot up top to be fair

      Open Controls
  nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Mbappe playing like Spiderman instead of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.
    Another terrible (c) decision by the looks of it......

    Open Controls

