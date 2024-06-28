32
  1. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Nice one thank you

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    in the likely event of a Portugal France quarter, how do people see it going?

    1. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      France would be favourites to progress, make of that what you will. I'd expect a low scoring affair.

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        cheers

        yeah, for the faults of france's attack the defence + Kante has been solid. makes me weary of picking portuguese attack with no WC to use

  3. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    4 hours ago

    Looking ok?

    Pickford Simon
    Mittelstadt Cancelo Guehi Cucurella Theo
    Bruno Gundogan Musiala Williams Baumgartner
    Mbappe Kane Morata

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      If you still have your WC, yes!

      1. YoungPretender
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        I do - thanks!

    2. Les Bleus
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Spain and England play on the same day no? I wouldn't have both Pickford and Simon if that is the case.

  4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    I think I'm done. No WC to play.

    Maignan Pickford
    Cancelo VVD Carvajal Bastoni Guehi
    Bruno Musiala Gundogan Ruiz Sabitzer
    Mbappe Kane Depay(or Gakpo)

    1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Very similar to mine. I’m now at:

      Pickford Costa
      Cucurella Walker Kounde abastono VVD
      Bruno Bellingham Musiala Gundo Sabitzer
      Morata Mbappe Depay

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Slim pickings! Good luck Tilya

  5. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Simon
    Guehi Cucurella Mittel
    Fernandez Williams Muisiala Sabitzer
    Kane Mbappe Gakpo

    What to change???

  6. WhizzBang7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    My current team is:

    GK: Pickford and Costa
    DEF: Cancelo, Carvajal, Cucurella, Guehi, VVD
    MID: Fernandes, Nico, Saka, Musiala, and Baumgartner
    FWD: Ronaldo, Morata, and Gakpo

    I still have my wildcard available and 3M in budget to spend. But I have some doubts: Should I include Mbappe and Kane? Should I put Pedri in place of Nico? What are your suggestions?

  7. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Draft without any WC to play G2G?

    Pickford
    Carvajal | Mitz I Bastoni | Guehi
    Bruno | Musiala | KDB | Ruiz
    Kane | Mbappe

    Costa | Gakpo | Sabitzer | VVD

    1. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Not sure about KDB as Belgium likely going out. Would prefer someone like Bellingham or Simons.

  8. Tomsk
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Who takes penalties for Spain?

    1. Bad Kompany
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I remember people looking at picking Rodri saying that he’s on pens. Not sure if this is actually confirmed

      1. Tomsk
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks for that.

  9. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Rodri?

    1. Tomsk
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Yeah, maybe. Thanks

  10. Boyd to Sven
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    You might want to change Inaki to Nico Williams in this article.

  11. Bad Kompany
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Who do you think scores more points the rest of the tournament?

    A. Yamal
    B. Cucurella

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      B.

  12. marcos11
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Thoughts on this? Still have WC, might swap Mendes for Kounde.

    Pickford Verbruggen
    Cancelo Mendes Cucurella Le Normand Guehi
    KDB Bruno Musiala Gundogan Sabitzer
    Mbappe Kane Morata

  13. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Imagine Saka popping up on the left side of the final third if he started at left back over Trippier. Balance. More attacking

  14. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Preferred option here folks??? Plenty of money to get a decent team…

    A- Ronaldo
    Or
    B- Gakpo

    Cheers everyone!!

  15. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Ronaldo on pens

    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      to Barnsley

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Cheers mate!!

  16. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    No Fullkrug in any of these RMTs but plenty of rumours that he'll start

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Too risky pick, especially going forward.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        If it was first match and we would know line up certainly, he would be in consideration. Poor peefrmance and he won't start next one. There are likes of Morata and Gakpo to pick also with better fixtures.

