Tom Freeman’s Euro 2024 Fantasy team reveal, captains + chip strategy

In the latest of our articles from our team of contributors, the man with five-time FPL top 1k ranks to his name, Tom Freeman, discusses his Euro 2024 Fantasy team.

He also talks captains and chip strategy ahead of Friday’s Matchday 1 deadline.

CHIP STRATEGY

When it comes to building a Euro 2024 Fantasy squad, there is quite a lot to consider.

Firstly, there is chip strategy. In previous tournaments, I’ve blown both (Wildcard and Limitless) in Matchdays 2 and 3, which has allowed me to pick a bespoke 15-man squad for each round of the groups. It makes sense, given that you need a strong start to challenge for the top places.

However, in Euro 2024 Fantasy, I’m leaning towards saving the Wildcard for the quarter-finals. That’s because transitioning from the round of 16 to the last eight could be tricky with just three free transfers. Should there be upsets, they’ll be a decent opportunity to capitalise.

So, I’m approaching the opening two group games in isolation, and selecting players from those sides who have strong fixtures to start the tournament. To identify those teams who have good fixtures in Matchdays 1 and 2, I’ve used Fantasy Football Scout’s fixture ticker, which is filterable by Matchday.

CAPTAINCY

There are five days of fixtures in Matchday 1, then four in Matchday 2, so ideally, you want to have a decent captain for each day to switch the armband if necessary.

In Matchday 1, the focus on Friday has to be Germany, with options from Italy and Hungary in the mix on Saturday,

The pick of Sunday’s fixtures is for England, while France and Belgium catch the eye on Monday. If it gets to Tuesday without a solid captain return, you can look at Portugal.

In terms of my own squad, I’ll captain Jamal Musiala (€8.5m), Federico Dimarco (€5.0m), Harry Kane (€11.0m), Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) and Bruno Fernandes (€9.0m) across the five days of action in Matchday 1.

Then, in Matchday 2, I’ll probably turn to Musiala, Kane, Mbappe and Fernandes.

MATCHDAY 1 TEAM REVEAL