  1. bruuuno
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Twist Cancelo C to Frimpong (if he starts)?

  2. 1justlookin
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Does anyone have an excel fixture ticker for the new season, please?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      No, but Ben Crellin has this:including FDR tabs.

      https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_5fgcexWDoWDWmPCxHbpqNNAgXdzMMl8bO1El_s9eQE/edit?gid=220762465#gid=220762465

      1. 1justlookin
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks mate

      2. Ausman
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        That's fantastic! Thank you.

  3. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Stick or twist on Musiala? Options:

    1. Gakpo
    2. Sabitzer

    1. bruuuno
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Why would you twist the last day if you have sticked a few matchdays?

    2. lub of croatia
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Stick

    3. Camzy
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      No chance. You either twist on day 2 or don't at all.

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Stick

  4. Ronnies
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    CR7 Captain fail.

    Switch to:

    A) VVD
    B) Sabitzer

    Cheers.

    1. Pino
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Thats hard. I have both VVD and Sabitzer.

      I think Romania will be a hard team to break down. It will be a low scoring game. I belive Austria will score more goals than the Netherlands.

      VVD a safer pick? can score, gets points for ball recoveries...

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      B

    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      B.

  5. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Pickford Verbruggen
    Carvajal Cucurella Guehi* Stones Cancelo
    Musiala N.Williams Pedri Bruno Sabitzer
    Kane Mbappe CR7
    0.0m

    A) Verbruggen, Guehi & Bruno to Maignan, Hernandez/Akanji & Baum
    B) Verbruggen, Guehi & Ronaldo to Maignan, Hernandez/Akanji & Gakpo
    C) Guehi, Bruno & Ronaldo to Hernandez/Akanji, Baum & Gakpo
    D) Guehi, Pedri & Cancelo to Akanji, Baum & Hernandez

    Thoughts?

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Impossible to say at this stage. Depends on what happens today. Maybe Austria goes out?

      1. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Assuming the favs go through. But yes an upset is due

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          33 mins ago

          Romania winning is unlikely but all the pressure is on Netherlands. No Cruyffs, Begkamps or Van Bastens in that team.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      C I think. Wouldn't really want to sell Pedri. I don't really fancy double Portugal attack v France either, so would just make do with just Pickford for now

  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    captain:

    A) Gakpo
    B) Sabitzer
    C) Dumfries

    1. ryacoo
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      B

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

  7. ryacoo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Trying to work out whether I'll need to Wildcard or not. Assuming the fave's go through today, how do these moves look?

    Costa, Guehi, Morata to Pickford, Walker, Gakpo

    Pickford Simon
    Cucurella Walker Stones Cancelo Van Dijk
    Gundogan Bruno Bellingham Nico Sabitzer
    Mbappe Gakpo Ronaldo

    On WC, I'd get Kane, Musiala, French defence, etc. But is this team passable to save it for SFs?

    1. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      I would be tempted to sell one of the mids for Baumgartner if Austria go through.

      1. ryacoo
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        And keep Morata instead? Have to sell Guehi (suspended) and a GK with both on same day with other two moves

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          Why don't you go with 14 and points from best 11, including one keeper if you prefer? WC in semis makes choices easier for semi and the final.

          1. ryacoo
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            Could do yeah. Would you prioritise say Ronaldo to Kane rather than Costa to Pickford then?

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              12 mins ago

              I'd sell suspended Guehi, sketchy-form Morata in a Spain with a lot of attacking threats and The Baby. Not sure on prices and Netherlands progressing is no certainty but I like Gakpo.

              1. ryacoo
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                Yeah, could afford Konsa, Gakpo, Kane for those three

  8. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    guys should i change captain to van persie for tonights game or just keep it on rooney with the 8 points?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Cailín Rooney?

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need Gapko and Sabi hauls tonight

