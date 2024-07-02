137
Dugout Discussion July 2

Romania v Netherlands team news: Dumfries + Simons start

137 Comments
Tuesday evening brings more European Championship knockout stage action and team news has arrived from the Round of 16 clash between Romania and the Netherlands. It kicks off at 17:00 BST in Munich.

Both nations secured four points to get here but, while Romania finished top of a freakishly even Group E, the Dutch had to progress as one of the best third-placed sides.

Ronald Koeman is yet to find his best right-sided combination and the latest attempt is Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) and Steven Bergwijn (€7.0m). It’ll be the latter’s first minutes of this tournament.

They replace Lutsharel Geertruida (€5.0m) and Donyell Malen (€6.9m), with a third change bringing Xavi Simons (€7.0m) in for Joey Veerman (€6.4m). Lasting no more than 35 minutes of the Austria defeat, Veerman is in Koeman’s bad books.

Other popular Euro Fantasy names like Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m), Cody Gakpo (€7.5m) and Nathan Ake (€5.5m) all start.

Meanwhile, it’s Romania’s first knockout match since Euro 2000. Their only line-up alterations so far have switched wingers but, thanks to Nicusor Bancu‘s (€4.0m) suspension, there’s an enforced change for Vasile Mogos (€4.0m).

Dennis Man (€5.0m) comes in for Florinel Coman (€5.9m) too.

MATCHDAY 4 TEAM NEWS

Romania XI – Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Mogos; M Marin, R Marin, Stanciu; Man, Hagi, Dragus

Netherlands XI – Verbruggen; Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake; Simons, Schouten, Reijnders; Bergwijn, Depay, Gakpo

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

137 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RamboRN
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Ake only showing as having 2 pts for me

    1. ཐི༏ཋྀ
        13 mins ago

        Same for me including the goalkeeper. Wtf.

      • Drexl Spivey
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Temporary glitch. Showed 7 when I first logged in.

    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      If I don't make a GK transfer next round, which would you start?

      A) Simon (GER)
      B) Costa (FRA)

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        costa

      2. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Portugal v France more likely to go 0-0.

      3. ཐི༏ཋྀ
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Simon.

      4. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Dominant performance from Netherlands.

      5. ཐི༏ཋྀ
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Verbruggen at 1 point wtf.

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Yeah minutes for players have been reseted... for some reason. Says 1min played on both Verbruggen and Gakpo.

        • F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Austria win now and every favourite won in r16

          1. ཐི༏ཋྀ
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Turkey is about to surprise I fear.

            • Drexl Spivey
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Italy didn't.

              1. ཐི༏ཋྀ
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Slovakia didn’t.

                • Dubem_FC
                  • 8 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Italy weren't favourites.

                  1. Drexl Spivey
                    • 6 Years
                    51 mins ago

                    https://inside.fifa.com/fifa-world-ranking/men

                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                      • 12 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      That isnt how favourites are decided

                      1. GreennRed
                        • 12 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Decided by algorithms that predict most profitable outcomes for bookies.

                      2. Drexl Spivey
                        • 6 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Purely subjective in any case.

                  2. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    They were tbh

            • The Senate
              • 5 Years
              1 hour ago

              Where Simons second assist?

              1. Leaf
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                5 mins ago

                Not came 🙁

                Defender must of got last touch

                Harsh 🙁

              2. PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                Deemed as a solo goal so maybe no assist.

                1. The Senate
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Damn. BBC had credited it and misled me…

            • CoracAld2831
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              33 mins ago

              Austria beat Turkey 6-1 on March 26 in a friendly match with somewhat similar lineups.

              Probably not going to happen tonight though, but...

              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                11 mins ago

                ... we hope so!

            • Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              Is it too much to ask to C Sabitzer outscore Gakpo and Baumgartner to haul also 😉

              Well, these results are saved nowhere, so it doesn't really matter.

