Romania v Netherlands team news: Dumfries + Simons start

Tuesday evening brings more European Championship knockout stage action and team news has arrived from the Round of 16 clash between Romania and the Netherlands. It kicks off at 17:00 BST in Munich.

Both nations secured four points to get here but, while Romania finished top of a freakishly even Group E, the Dutch had to progress as one of the best third-placed sides.

Ronald Koeman is yet to find his best right-sided combination and the latest attempt is Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) and Steven Bergwijn (€7.0m). It’ll be the latter’s first minutes of this tournament.

They replace Lutsharel Geertruida (€5.0m) and Donyell Malen (€6.9m), with a third change bringing Xavi Simons (€7.0m) in for Joey Veerman (€6.4m). Lasting no more than 35 minutes of the Austria defeat, Veerman is in Koeman’s bad books.

Other popular Euro Fantasy names like Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m), Cody Gakpo (€7.5m) and Nathan Ake (€5.5m) all start.

Meanwhile, it’s Romania’s first knockout match since Euro 2000. Their only line-up alterations so far have switched wingers but, thanks to Nicusor Bancu‘s (€4.0m) suspension, there’s an enforced change for Vasile Mogos (€4.0m).

Dennis Man (€5.0m) comes in for Florinel Coman (€5.9m) too.

MATCHDAY 4 TEAM NEWS

Romania XI – Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Mogos; M Marin, R Marin, Stanciu; Man, Hagi, Dragus

Netherlands XI – Verbruggen; Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake; Simons, Schouten, Reijnders; Bergwijn, Depay, Gakpo

