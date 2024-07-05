UEFA Euro 2024 predicted line-ups: Matchday 5 | Quarter-finals

We’ve got the predicted line-ups for all eight countries ahead of Matchday 5 of Euro 2024.
SPAIN V GERMANY
SPAIN
Predicted line-up
- Reports suggest that de la Fuente is considering 1-2 changes at most, with Olmo for Pedri the most likely alteration if any happen at all
- Grimaldo for Cucurella also a possibility but less likely
Last refreshed: 5/7
GERMANY
Predicted line-up
- Tah back from a ban, so Schlotterbeck will likely make way
- Reports suggest Germany will be otherwise unchanged
Last refreshed: 5/7
ENGLAND V SWITZERLAND
ENGLAND
Predicted line-up
- Reports suggest Southgate will move to three at the back
- Guehi banned so Konsa expected to come in
- Question marks over who will line up at wing-back, with Shaw fit but without minutes in months and Trippier an alternative on either side
Last refreshed: 5/7
SWITZERLAND
Predicted line-up
- Widmer returns from a ban and will challenge Rieder
- Xhaka expected to be fit but Okafor a doubt
- It’s in attack where the main uncertainty lies, with Ndoye the only player to start all four matches so far. Rieder, Shaqiri, Duah and Amdouni are all alternatives
Last refreshed: 5/7
PORTUGAL V FRANCE
PORTUGAL
Predicted line-up
- Martínez could go with an extra centre-half (Inacio or a redeployed Mendes) perhaps sacrificing Vitinha from midfield in a 3-4-3
Last refreshed: 5/7
FRANCE
Predicted line-up
- Rabiot banned, Camavinga to come in
- Media reports suggest that Deschamps will otherwise not change things, with the possible exception of Kolo Muani for Thuram
Last refreshed: 5/7
THE NETHERLANDS v TURKIYE
NETHERLANDS
Predicted line-up
- Maatsen struggling with illness but De Ligt back in training
- Much of the uncertainty comes on the right flank, where Frimpong, Dumfries, Simons, Malen, Bergwijn and Geertruida have all started. Malen scored two goals off the bench in MD4 but arguably the balance was better with Bergwijn cutting in
Last refreshed: 5/7
TURKIYE
Predicted line-up
- Akaydin and Calhanoglu return from bans, the former also back in training after an injury
- Kaplan could come in at centre-half if Akaydin is not fully fit
- Kocku and Yuksek now suspended, with Demiral also handed a ban for his celebration in MD4
Last refreshed: 5/7
