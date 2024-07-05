115
Euro 2024 July 5

UEFA Euro 2024 predicted line-ups: Matchday 5 | Quarter-finals

115 Comments
Share

We’ve got the predicted line-ups for all eight countries ahead of Matchday 5 of Euro 2024.

You can also find this information on our usual Team News tab.

These predicted XIs have been created using buildlineup.com.

SPAIN V GERMANY

SPAIN

Predicted line-up

  • Reports suggest that de la Fuente is considering 1-2 changes at most, with Olmo for Pedri the most likely alteration if any happen at all
  • Grimaldo for Cucurella also a possibility but less likely

    Last refreshed: 5/7

GERMANY

Predicted line-up

Euro 2024 Team News + Predicted Line-ups 30
  • Tah back from a ban, so Schlotterbeck will likely make way
  • Reports suggest Germany will be otherwise unchanged

    Last refreshed: 5/7

ENGLAND V SWITZERLAND

ENGLAND

Predicted line-up

  • Reports suggest Southgate will move to three at the back
  • Guehi banned so Konsa expected to come in
  • Question marks over who will line up at wing-back, with Shaw fit but without minutes in months and Trippier an alternative on either side

    Last refreshed: 5/7

SWITZERLAND

Predicted line-up

  • Widmer returns from a ban and will challenge Rieder
  • Xhaka expected to be fit but Okafor a doubt
  • It’s in attack where the main uncertainty lies, with Ndoye the only player to start all four matches so far. Rieder, Shaqiri, Duah and Amdouni are all alternatives

    Last refreshed: 5/7

PORTUGAL V FRANCE

PORTUGAL

Predicted line-up

  • Martínez could go with an extra centre-half (Inacio or a redeployed Mendes) perhaps sacrificing Vitinha from midfield in a 3-4-3

    Last refreshed: 5/7

FRANCE

Predicted line-up

  • Rabiot banned, Camavinga to come in
  • Media reports suggest that Deschamps will otherwise not change things, with the possible exception of Kolo Muani for Thuram

    Last refreshed: 5/7

THE NETHERLANDS v TURKIYE

NETHERLANDS

Predicted line-up

  • Maatsen struggling with illness but De Ligt back in training
  • Much of the uncertainty comes on the right flank, where Frimpong, Dumfries, Simons, Malen, Bergwijn and Geertruida have all started. Malen scored two goals off the bench in MD4 but arguably the balance was better with Bergwijn cutting in

    Last refreshed: 5/7

TURKIYE

Predicted line-up

  • Akaydin and Calhanoglu return from bans, the former also back in training after an injury
  • Kaplan could come in at centre-half if Akaydin is not fully fit
  • Kocku and Yuksek now suspended, with Demiral also handed a ban for his celebration in MD4

    Last refreshed: 5/7

115 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Ronaldo captain for the craic?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    2. Welcome to Har vitzvah
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      No way.

      Open Controls
  2. Udogie-style
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Captain Neco Williams, Musiala pr Ruiz?

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Welcome to Har vitzvah
        • 7 Years
        2 hours ago

        In the same boat. Going N. Williams.

        Either of them is a great pick.

        Open Controls
    • fenixri
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Theo or Kounde?

      Open Controls
      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Klounde br magent

        Open Controls
    • ahak9
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      With the compilation video of the french mocking Ronaldo surfacing, Ronaldo (c) is the only way to go. We’ve all seen the script before.

      Open Controls
      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Care to share?

        Open Controls
        1. ahak9
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          https://x.com/goal/status/1808123611783315508?s=46

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        His swan song

        Open Controls
    • Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Just realised I made a mistake with going both Pickford and Verbruggen. Who would you start?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Verbruggen

        Open Controls
      2. Welcome to Har vitzvah
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Verb

        Open Controls
    • Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Guys what is the best combo here. Can't decide

      A Simons, Ronaldo
      B Depay , Pedri

      Open Controls
    • Kasparov
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Williams or Musiala for captaincy today? I am torn. I think Spain are more likely to win but that Musiala's form could easily continue. I've been without him all game too.

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I think Germany will win. Spain haven't had any real tough opponents to face until now.

        Open Controls
        1. Kasparov
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I went with Musiala.

          Open Controls
    • DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Well my MD is ruined already. Brought in 1 too many players for today's games meaning I had to bench someone, panicked, and took out Kounde and bought VVD for a hit instead of Cucurella

      Lol at me

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
      2. Welcome to Har vitzvah
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Damn bro.

        Open Controls
      3. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        I almost did the same, not paying proper attention, just 3 outfield for tomorrow.

        Open Controls
    • DavyT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Tinker Ye Not! 25mins till deadline...

      Open Controls
    • Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      New captaincy selection page https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/05/spain-v-germany-team-news-mittelstadt-benched-again/#comments

      Open Controls
    • CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Did Ronaldo, Sabitzer, Guehi to Gakpo, Simons & Stones

      Ending up with:

      Kane - Havertz - Gakpo
      Fernandes - Pedri - Williams - Musiala
      Carvajal - Cucurella - Cancelo
      Costa

      Pickford - Simons - VVD - Stones

      WC on semifinals.

      Good luck everyone!

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.