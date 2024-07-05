UEFA Euro 2024 predicted line-ups: Matchday 5 | Quarter-finals

We’ve got the predicted line-ups for all eight countries ahead of Matchday 5 of Euro 2024.

You can also find this information on our usual Team News tab.

These predicted XIs have been created using buildlineup.com.

SPAIN V GERMANY

SPAIN

Predicted line-up

Reports suggest that de la Fuente is considering 1-2 changes at most, with Olmo for Pedri the most likely alteration if any happen at all

Grimaldo for Cucurella also a possibility but less likely



Last refreshed: 5/7

GERMANY

Predicted line-up

Tah back from a ban, so Schlotterbeck will likely make way

Reports suggest Germany will be otherwise unchanged



Last refreshed: 5/7

ENGLAND V SWITZERLAND

ENGLAND

Predicted line-up

Reports suggest Southgate will move to three at the back

Guehi banned so Konsa expected to come in

Question marks over who will line up at wing-back, with Shaw fit but without minutes in months and Trippier an alternative on either side



Last refreshed: 5/7

SWITZERLAND

Predicted line-up

Widmer returns from a ban and will challenge Rieder

Xhaka expected to be fit but Okafor a doubt

It’s in attack where the main uncertainty lies, with Ndoye the only player to start all four matches so far. Rieder, Shaqiri, Duah and Amdouni are all alternatives



Last refreshed: 5/7

PORTUGAL V FRANCE

PORTUGAL

Predicted line-up

Martínez could go with an extra centre-half (Inacio or a redeployed Mendes) perhaps sacrificing Vitinha from midfield in a 3-4-3



Last refreshed: 5/7

FRANCE

Predicted line-up

Rabiot banned, Camavinga to come in

Media reports suggest that Deschamps will otherwise not change things, with the possible exception of Kolo Muani for Thuram



Last refreshed: 5/7

THE NETHERLANDS v TURKIYE

NETHERLANDS

Predicted line-up

Maatsen struggling with illness but De Ligt back in training

Much of the uncertainty comes on the right flank, where Frimpong, Dumfries, Simons, Malen, Bergwijn and Geertruida have all started. Malen scored two goals off the bench in MD4 but arguably the balance was better with Bergwijn cutting in



Last refreshed: 5/7

TURKIYE

Predicted line-up