Spain v Germany team news: Mittelstadt benched again

The match that many would have loved to have seen in the European Championship final, Spain v Germany, gets the quarter-finals underway.

Kick-off in Stuttgart is at 17:00 BST.

Both Spain and Germany qualified from the group stage with a game to spare, then defeating Georgia and Denmark in the last 16.

These are also the two nations who have scored the most goals at this summer’s tournament, with nine and ten respectively.

As for the team news, it’s a straightforward affair for La Roja.

They are unchanged from the side that beat Georgia, so Pedri (€7.0m) starts again after rumours that he may be replaced by Dani Olmo (€7.5m).

One Germany change we were expecting, the other one not.

Jonathan Tah (€4.5m) returns from suspension to take his place in defence, with Nico Schlotterbeck (€4.4m) making way.

The slightly surprising alteration sees Emre Can (€5.4m) ousting Robert Andrich (€5.0m) in central midfield.

That means that Maximillian Mittelstadt (€4.1m) and Florian Wirtz (€7.5m) are again only substitutes for the hosts.

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Gonzalez, Rodri, Fabian, Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum, Can, Kroos, Sane, Gundogan, Musiala, Havertz.

