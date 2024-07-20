155
  1. All For One
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    A) Taa+Gordon
    B) Martinez+ Son

    A or B guys?

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

    3. All For One
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Thanks guys

  2. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    TAA or Gakpo if you had to pick one?

    1. dshv
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Taa all the way

    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Trent all day

    3. All For One
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Taa

    4. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      TAA

    5. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Depends where Slot plays TAA

  3. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Tough one this:

    A. Watkins and foden

    Or

    B. Palmer and havertz

    Thanks all!

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd say A because I think Watkins and Foden are both top picks.

      I kinda think Palmer is essential too, and Havertz could also be great, but I have some reservations about him based on the fact that Arsenal evolved a lot between last season and the season before and I think they might do so again.

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  4. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Diallo another interesting cheap mid to add to the watchlist

    https://twitter.com/allaboutfpl/status/1814716125508255908

    1. FPL_Devil
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don’t think he will get enough minutes to be worth it tbh. Rather save the .5.

      1. MarkyMarkL
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't be surprised to see Amad start on the right.

  5. KingZamalek
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    BB GW1
    FH GW2
    WC GW3

    Saving up 5 free transfers for GW5 if needed in the process.

    This is the way.

    Chips useless later on as no DGW or BGW anymore.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      You don't gain a transfer the week you use a chip, so you'll only have 3 transfers in GW5. I might be wrong though...

      1. InsertPunHere
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        At least the two of us might be wrong together lol.

        1. KingZamalek
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah but if you do your WC well at GW3, by then ofc the standout players would-'ve more or less ben known, you won't need to use transfers till like GW6-7 or so.

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      You don’t gain free transfers in the week you use a chip as far I’m aware, you just roll the ones you had already collected beforehand. So with this strategy you end up with one FT in GW4.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Yeah, my bad. So you'll only have two in GW5

        1. KingZamalek
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Ah well still a good strategy tho. The fixture swings the first 3 GWs are crazy.

          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            That's a terrible strategy lol.

            2 GWs isn't enough to determine form and you're over estimating everyone's ability to actually save 5 FTs haha.

      2. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think you do this year. Not that I’d advise the above strategy

      3. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        “On top of that, when you play the Wildcard and Free Hit chips, your saved transfers will no longer reset to zero. So you can now save five free transfers, then play any of your chips and immediately have five free transfers to use in the following Gameweek.“

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Please do this

      1. KingZamalek
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh I fully intend to. Just nor sure about the BB GW1. The rest I'm sure of.

        Read this thread on benefits of WC GW3:

        https://x.com/FPL_Odyssey/status/1813917982751363500?t=5d_ecUYcG669zuVsfXOlPw&s=19

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It’s not the wildcard bit that’s daft

  6. Tinmen
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    How’s this draft looking guys?

    Sanchez
    Trent Saliba Shaw
    Foden Saka Eze Gordon
    Watkins Isak Darwin

    4.0 Nkunku Bellis Faes

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Not sure on Shaw, otherwise pretty good.

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd say it looks about 3 weeks too early to be worrying about it

  7. InsertPunHere
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anything known about Philogene? Presumably joined a bit too late for this article.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cracking season in the championship, he scored a puskas contender too. Unfortunately he plays in Rogers' position so I won't be going near either

      1. InsertPunHere
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Bugger.

  8. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Still can't decide - Castagne or Robinson?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd go Robinson. He was pretty attacking last season based on eyetest

    2. Mother Farke
        7 mins ago

        Neither? Fulham without Palhinha...

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          This is also true

        2. R.C.
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Silva will surely sign a replacement?

          Open Controls
        3. Jaws
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Fulham actually had a great record last season in the games Paulinha didn’t feature.

      • TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm on Robinson

    3. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Choose one:

      A) Gibbs-White
      B) Garnacho

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

      2. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

      3. I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A

