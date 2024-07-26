Fantasy EFL 2024/25: 60 of the best and funniest team names

For years you have thought long and hard about that all-important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team name. Now it’s not just your FPL squad that needs naming.

This season, with the launch of Fantasy EFL, we need another. At least we have three leagues of teams and players to take inspiration from!

Unlike in FPL, where you have a precious 20-character limit for your team name, the guys at the EFL have given us 40 characters of fun.

Mulling over the right moniker can be a five-minute job or one where the quest goes on for days and weeks.

If you are struggling to come up with one of your own, here are 60 team names based on players and teams from the world of the English Football League.

Player and Manager Based Names

Finding Timo

Come Dieng with me

Ji-Sung on a cloudy day

Sargent Major

Pascal Struijk’er

Tate and Lyle Foster

Hamer and Berge

Luton’s Marvelous Medicine

Here, there and Meslier

Bellingham Blasters

Gunns and Roses

Latte (Lath) to go

Get down and Bogle

Dembele Tower

Cashin Out

Krul Intentions

You’ve been Tanganga’d

Mumba Number 5

Gnonto’day

Jatta Cake

Struijk of genius

Cleverley named

My team is Ayling

Gavin and Stacey

Sweeney Pie and Roadrunner

Earth, Wind and Maguire

Knight in Bristol armour

Sonny days are coming

Are you Madden?

Chicken faal and rice

Krul Summer

Making Emil of it

Beam me up Scottie

Only Kruls and Horses

Don’t Look Back Tanganga

Dickie bow tie

Team-Based Names

Charlton Unathletic

Norfolk n’ Good

Orient Express

Crawley along nicely

Stoke the flames

Morecambe unwise

FC Swanselona

Eye of the Tigers

Sacrificial Rams

All ropes and Notts

Burton biscuits and a cup of tea

This could be Rotherham or anywhere

You Swansea serious

Champagne Super Rovers

Hardly Athletic

General Football Names and Non-EFL-Based Names

Beast Mode

Game of Throw-ins

Goals Aloud

Dynamo Chicken Kiev

Real Strugglers

Inter Row Z

Sub-standard Liege

Expected Toulouse

Borussia Teeth

