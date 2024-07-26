Fantasy EFL 2024/25: 60 of the best and funniest team names

For years you have thought long and hard about that all-important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team name. Now it’s not just your FPL squad that needs naming.
This season, with the launch of Fantasy EFL, we need another. At least we have three leagues of teams and players to take inspiration from!
Unlike in FPL, where you have a precious 20-character limit for your team name, the guys at the EFL have given us 40 characters of fun.
Mulling over the right moniker can be a five-minute job or one where the quest goes on for days and weeks.
If you are struggling to come up with one of your own, here are 60 team names based on players and teams from the world of the English Football League.
- READ MORE: Fantasy Football Scout teams up with Fantasy EFL
- READ MORE: How to play Fantasy EFL: Rules, points, chips, captain + more
Player and Manager Based Names
- Finding Timo
- Come Dieng with me
- Ji-Sung on a cloudy day
- Sargent Major
- Pascal Struijk’er
- Tate and Lyle Foster
- Hamer and Berge
- Luton’s Marvelous Medicine
- Here, there and Meslier
- Bellingham Blasters
- Gunns and Roses
- Latte (Lath) to go
- Get down and Bogle
- Dembele Tower
- Cashin Out
- Krul Intentions
- You’ve been Tanganga’d
- Mumba Number 5
- Gnonto’day
- Jatta Cake
- Struijk of genius
- Cleverley named
- My team is Ayling
- Gavin and Stacey
- Sweeney Pie and Roadrunner
- Earth, Wind and Maguire
- Knight in Bristol armour
- Sonny days are coming
- Are you Madden?
- Chicken faal and rice
- Krul Summer
- Making Emil of it
- Beam me up Scottie
- Only Kruls and Horses
- Don’t Look Back Tanganga
- Dickie bow tie
Team-Based Names
- Charlton Unathletic
- Norfolk n’ Good
- Orient Express
- Crawley along nicely
- Stoke the flames
- Morecambe unwise
- FC Swanselona
- Eye of the Tigers
- Sacrificial Rams
- All ropes and Notts
- Burton biscuits and a cup of tea
- This could be Rotherham or anywhere
- You Swansea serious
- Champagne Super Rovers
- Hardly Athletic
General Football Names and Non-EFL-Based Names
- Beast Mode
- Game of Throw-ins
- Goals Aloud
- Dynamo Chicken Kiev
- Real Strugglers
- Inter Row Z
- Sub-standard Liege
- Expected Toulouse
- Borussia Teeth
