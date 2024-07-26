154
154 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    another QQ

    if we have 2+ transfers and use the WC am I right in thinking we come back to 2+ transfers the following week?

    Open Controls
    1. Bumbaclot
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        big change more than the 5 in of itself if that makes

        previously, the 2 used to reset

        Open Controls
  2. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Good evening everyone. What do we think of my Haaland and Salah draft:

    Sanchez/henderson
    Virgil/gvardiol/burn/myolenko/bellis
    Salah/nkunku/eze/elanga/rogers
    Haaland/isak/muniz

    Feels very balanced but what do you guys think??

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      very solid

      Only critique is I think Sanchez is an odd pick. Never emerges as a 4.5 option despite nearly every season having the opportunity to do so, hence my question on the last page

      Open Controls
  3. balint84
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Havertz or Mateta?

    Open Controls
    1. Bumbaclot
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hav

      Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm not great in recent years at FPL

      one thing I would v confidently say that constantly plays out is that auxiliary mids that become classified as forwards don't prosper. The only exceptions are short term (Antonio 21-22 start) but over the course of a season, the re-classification kills the now FWD

      Havertz as an 8m mid would be gold

      Open Controls
  4. Flekken' Hell
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Any recommendations are appreciated.

    Raya

    Myko - Anderson - Gavardiol - Burn

    Palmer - Eze - Jota

    Watkins - Haaland - Isak

    Bench;
    4.0Gk - Rodgers - 4.5 mid - Barco

    Open Controls
    1. Bumbaclot
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Keep an eye on jota, great pick if he starts. Could easily be gakpo Nunez Salah

      Open Controls
  5. balint84
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Semenyo or Mbeumo?

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
        8 mins ago

        Mbeumo.

        Open Controls
      • Heavy Cream
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mbeumo

        Open Controls
    2. Heavy Cream
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Gordon or Eze? I have Isak.

      Open Controls
    3. It's his Job.
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      This feels right it feels balanced. Feel free to advise.

      Pickford
      Gabriel TAA Gvardiol
      Salah Nkunku Foden Gordon
      Isak Watkins Wood

      Ward Winks Barco Harwood

      Open Controls
      1. Heavy Cream
        • 9 Years
        just now

        For me….. way too much money at the back. You risk not being able to get Haaland in with any haste too

        Open Controls
    4. balint84
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Palmer + CHO
      or
      Nkunku + Mbeumo
      ?

      Open Controls
    5. KnightSlayer
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      A. Palmer , Foden and Isak

      B. Nkunku , Gordon and Haaland

      Open Controls
    6. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Best playing 4.5 mid? He'd be 3rd sub

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.