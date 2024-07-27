33
33 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bushwhacker
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Very close to my team that, other than leaving out TAA for Gvardiol so I can have a better bench (and Muniz option up front).

    Also doubt it’ll stick but …

    Open Controls
  2. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Do you think it is crazy going with this team?

    Areola / Fab
    Gvardiol / Andersen / Mykolenko / Konsa / Bellis
    Saka / Palmer / Son / Eze / CHO
    Isak / Watkins / Liverpool striker (Darwin/Gakpo)

    Open Controls
    1. antpro26
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Main negative is liverpool striker due to rotation. Also west ham could play Foderingham.

      Open Controls
  3. antpro26
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    First post of the new season! Fairly set (for now!) and deciding between the 2 below if you could vote either way please, and any other comments welcome:

    A)
    Sanchez (Turner)
    Robertson Livramento MYKOLENKO (or any other 4.5m) (Barco, Harwood-Bellis)
    Salah Hudson-Odoi Eze NKUNKU (Winks)
    Haaland Isak WATKINS

    B)
    Sanchez (Turner)
    Robertson Livramento GVARDIOL (Barco, Harwood-Bellis)
    Salah Hudson-Odoi Eze GORDON (Winks)
    Haaland Isak MUNIZ
    0.5 ITB to do Isak to Watkins, Winks to Rogers or 4m def to 4.5m.

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      A is basically my team atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Wary on Robertson though given fitness so went Gvar.

        Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Anyone else considering Harvey Barnes anyone?? A million cheaper than Gordon too

    Open Controls
    1. riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      won't play every week unfortunately, gordon should

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Could be right mate. Did well last season when he played each time, would be great if he could keep fit and nail a starting role each week

        Open Controls
        1. riot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          One to keep an eye on for the first few weeks but not in the first draft

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Definitely mate!!! Exiting player
            To watch!! Will stick with Gordon for now I think

            Open Controls
  5. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    Just wondered how this Haaland draft looks?

    I decided not go for Foden because I'm worried about minutes because of the euros, plan on going 3-5-2 for now. Appreciate I'm missing Saka, Palmer and Watkins but you can't have them all.

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Andersen Martinez
    Salah Bruno Nkunku Hudson Odoi
    Gordon
    Haaland Isak

    0.0 itb

    Paulsen Bednarek Johnson N Fraser

    thanks guys!!

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Drop Johnson and improve bench

      Open Controls
    2. Lukakus Unit
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Martinez is a card magnet.

      Open Controls
    3. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      You could always swap Foden for KDB as he should be up to speed earlier.

      Open Controls
  6. etown
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Hi all, thoughts on current draft?

    Sanchez (or other 4.5)

    TAA Burn Mykolenko

    Nkunku Salah Gordon Eze Rogers

    Isaac Haaland

    Turner Armstrong Hardwood-Bellis Barco

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      at least lose TAA and fix bench..

      Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Højlund G, Rashford A

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Was Hojlund injured?

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Muscle injury apparently

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Thanks

          Yikes

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Yoro gone off too

            Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Excellent article for anyone who has a spare 5 minutes:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/26/is-it-possible-to-crack-the-pep-guardiola-team-news-enigma-code/

    Open Controls
  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    I think we'd all like to see Neale follow up his righteous £4m defender article with a player by player article about the best £4.5m midfielders.

    Almost everyone here will be going 3-4-3 and I for one have no idea who the best £4.5m mid is.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      For me, it's worth finding the extra 0.5m for Rogers.

      Open Controls
  10. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Flekken-Areola
    Gvardiol-Martinez-Myko-Maatsen-Harw.
    Palmer-Mbeumo-Eze-Semenyo-Bergwall
    Haaland-Isak-Watkins

    Where should I change?

    Open Controls
    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      Not sure Bergvall will be a regular enough starter. I think you'd be better off with Winks or another nailed 4.5

      Open Controls
  11. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    A) Watkins+Eze
    B) Foden+Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    PK's for fun @ ASR vs MU

    Lets see Arteta and RVN take one

    Open Controls
  13. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Pickford
    Walker mykolenko burn
    Eze salah odegaard cho rogers
    Haaland isak

    Sub turner muniz andersen harwood

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
  14. ★Kuntheman★
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Settled on this draft to start the season. Throwing a few punts here and there and making some bets against the template picks like Salah/Palmer/Foden/Watkins/Saka.

    Pope (Fabianski)
    TAA Gvardiol VVD (Barco, Harwood-Bellis)
    Son Gordon Eze Hudson-Odoi (Winks)
    Haaland Isak Wood

    Im extremely bullish on Nottingham Forest seeing the way they ended the season and how well they’ve done in preseason. I think Son is a very underrated pick for the first two gameweeks as well, prefer his fixtures/price point to the other premiums.

    Open Controls
    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      I wouldn't start with VVD, talk of him being sold too. I think double Liverpool defence and the expenditure is far too risky under new management. I'd downgrade to a 4.5m defender and upgrade one of your 4m defenders to a 4.5 for balance/rotation options. Or, go for an Arsenal 6m defender (Saliba?).

      If there is extra cash, consider upgrading Hudson-Odoi or your 5th mid as your midfield seems a little light generally. Doubling up on Forest attack and having a weak sub reduces flexibility if Forest has a tough fixture.

      Open Controls
  15. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    You reckon it’s worth starting with Son over Palmer for the first 2 weeks and switching in GW3?

    Son (lei, EVE)
    Palmer (MCY, wol)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.