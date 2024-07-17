FPL is live for 2024/25: All you need to know

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has gone live for the 2024/25 season – and managers can now set their squads up for the new campaign.

The launch comes after a week of price reveals in which 176 Premier League players were priced up across all 20 top-flight clubs.

We’ll begin rounding up the newly released prices in more articles to come.

LIVE REACTION

FPL IS LIVE!!!! https://t.co/rBgz9AiOtc — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) July 17, 2024

WHAT’S NEW IN FPL

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) had previously said there will be “exciting new features” in this season’s game.

On Tuesday, FPL finally announced three major changes: the ability to roll up to five transfers (and keep the saved ones after using a chip), a new Mystery Chip, and minor tweaks to the scoring system/Bonus Points System.

You can read all about them here.

The interface has also been altered, including the welcome move of the chips to an area where they are less likely to be accidentally clicked:

WHAT’S STAYED THE SAME IN FPL

Everything else of note in FPL seems to have remained the same.

Aside from the ‘Mystery Chip’, the other chips are as they were (two Wildcards, one Free Hit, one Bench Boost and one Triple Captain).

The Gameweek deadlines remain at 90 minutes prior to the first kick-off.

Other than goalkeepers getting 10 points for a goal, there are no other direct changes to the scoring system – so no ball recoveries, as some were predicting.

YOUR FPL ESSENTIALS FOR 2024/25

If you’ve been taking a well-earned break from all things FPL over the summer, welcome back. If you’ve stayed with us through Euro Fantasy, thanks for your dedication!

The FPL planning for Gameweek 1 starts in earnest here and we’ve got all the tools and articles you need to help with your pre-season preparation.

PRE-SEASON TAB

Speaking of pre-season, our dedicated page lists all the summer friendlies, as well as the results, scorers and assisters when they have taken place.

We’ll have Scout Notes on all of these friendlies, to see if we can unearth the next John Lundstram ahead of Gameweek 1.

Key transfer ins and outs, links to content for all 20 clubs, set-piece takers and so much more will also be included on this page.

This pre-season article will get a lot busier over the next month, as we build towards the opening weekend in August.

NEW SIGNINGS + MANAGERS ASSESSED

There have been some high-profile transfers already taking place this summer and we will be documenting them all.

There are a few new manager appointments in the English top flight, too.

The biggest moves will get their own dedicated Scout Reports, while we’ll also cover every other noteworthy incoming transfer in our regular round-up.

SEASON TICKER

Our Season Ticker can help you sort by opponent difficulty to spot those upcoming fixture swings, while you can also find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Liverpool, for example, are top of our Season Ticker over the first eight Gameweeks of 2024/25 – but there are some tough games ahead for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

READ MORE: How to use the Season Ticker feature in Members Area

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools will both soon be live for the new season soon, allowing you to see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score and which players you should bench.

COMPARE PLAYER AND TEAM STATS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS

Want to do your own research into the next FPL gem for 2024/25?

From goal threat to expected data, we’ve got hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers to help with FPL team planning.

*NEW* STATSBOMB DATA

Fantasy Football Scout will be partnering with sports data business StatsBomb for the 2024/25 season.

As part of this partnership, FFScout Premium Members will gain access to StatsBomb’s expected goals (xG) model, which has proven to be the most accurate on the market.

The StatsBomb xG model uses additional context including the position of the goalkeeper, defenders, pressure and shot height to accurately measure the quality of chances, informing Fantasy managers with the very best data.

TEAM REVEALS

We’ll soon have some first-draft team reveals from some of our regular contributors.

These team reveals will continue throughout the season, with only Premium Members able to access all of them.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



