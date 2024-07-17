You’ve raced to the computer, logged into Fantasy Premier League (FPL), grabbed a team ID, skipped past kit colours and quickly picked a first draft. The problem? You need FPL team names.
Not just any name, one that gains you respect amongst the community. The holy grail of a hilarious 20-character label that has never previously been thought of.
Alternatively, you could settle for one of the 118 listed below!
- READ MORE: Get the edge over your mates with a Premium Membership – now with 40% off
- READ MORE: FPL 2024/25 pre-season guide: Tips, best players, fixtures + more
- READ MORE: Get StatsBomb’s industry-leading data with a Premium Membership
FPL team names
TV and Film
- Botman McGinns – A mix of Newcastle’s injured centre-back and Aston Villa’s Scottish midfielder
- Netflix and Chilwell – Back from injury, this combo could form many happy Saturdays
- Stranger Mings – And this could be the binge
- Pukki Blinders – Or this. Also works with Gerard Pique.
- Baby Reijnders – Quite topical
- 50 Shades O’Shea
- Cash in the Matip
- Come Digne with Me
- Krul Intentions
- Okoli Dokily – This new Leicester City centre-back comes with a Ned Flanders vibe
- Yes Ndidi, Mavididi – So he’ll easily fit into the Foxes’ squad
- Neville Wears Prada
- Finding Timo – When you see Spurs have scored a few but can’t locate Werner’s contribution
- Alisson Wonderland
- Sancho Unchained – If Jadon turns things around under Erik ten Hag
- Slumdog Mignolet
- Minority Laporte
- Auf Wiedersehen, Petrovic – For those alive in the 1980s, it’s for when you’re not interested in Chelsea’s goalkeeper
- Thomas the Frank Engine
- Obi 1 Kenobi 0 – Also works with Fulham’s Alex Iwobi
- Game of Throw-ins – When Rory Delap faces Aron Gunnarsson. Also works with John Stones.
- Shaw Mee the Mané
- When Harry Met Salah – Teams that put initial faith in Maguire and Mo
- Löw Island
- Dude, Where’s Micah? – When asking random people where the omnipresent pundit currently is
- Absolutely Fabregas – And identifying the expert next to him is straightforward
- Pinky and De Bruyne – One is a midfield genius, the other’s insane
- If Tomori Never Comes
- Better Call Saúl – If Chelsea are hunting for a 78th summer signing, they could convince Sevilla to quickly sell their latest one.
Music
- Do the Botman – A name versatile enough to allow Simpsons fans to burst into song
- Sonny and Schar – Yet another Newcastle defender with pun potential
- Lallana Del Rey
- Krul and the Gang
- Krul Summer – Ideal for Swifties
- Backstreet Moyes – Something you can’t unsee
- Moyes Will Be Moyes – Or this option, for when David is being mischievious
- Don’t Look Back Tanganga – A team name for Oasis fans
- Champagne Super Rovers
- Earth, Wind and Maguire
- Under my Cucurella
- Love the way you Szoboszlai
- Onana, What’s my Name? – A few Rihanna contenders, here
- Eze Lover – For fans of both Phil Collins and Crystal Palace attackers
- Uptown Dunk
- Bringing Zirkzee back – If known FPL fan Justin Timberlake keeps going back and forth on the new Manchester United forward
- Bacuna Mateta – He could mean rotation worries, for the rest of your days
- Rice, Rice, Baby
- Snoop Udogie Dogg
- Areola Grande – Thank you, next
- Smells Like Team Spirit – When tour guides first enter a dressing room
- Le Saux Solid Crew
- Deeney in a Bottle
- Enter Shaqiri
- Blink-1 Eto’o – The rock band that gave us the hit….
- All the Smallings
- Michu at De Gea Ba – A classic from Electric Six
- Pjanic! at the Disco
- Me, myself Ndiaye – In fairness, ignoring other managers is a good idea in FPL
- Murder on Zidane’s Floor – Not an accusation, just wordplay
- Domagoj Vida Loca – The Ricky Martin song is stuck in your head now, isn’t it?
- Tinchy Sneijder
- I Think We’re Alone, Howe – Said Jason Tindall in the tactics room
- Gangsta’s Allardyce
- My Hits Don’t Lie – Some FPL managers are fearless when it comes to four-point hits
- Mbemba, You’re a Womble
- Purple Reina
Food & Drink
- Turkish De Ligt – A potential move to Man United could stop this being forced onto former Premier League defender Soyuncu
- Chicken Tikka Mo Salah
- Kinder Mbeumo – Some classic continental chocolate
- Aribo Starmix – To satisfy gummy sweet lovers
- Eat well and Drinkwater – Solid advice from your GP or dietician
- Baines on Toast
- Kelechi Eatin’ Nachos
- Chiellini con Carne – Will need ingredients like…
- Paqueta White Rice
- Who ate all Depays?
- Parmesan Belgrade – Some puns are a bit too cheesy
- Need a Botlla-Kotchap – Regarding Southampton’s promising 22-year-old defender
- Dunk Those Busquets
Football teams
- Expected Toulouse
- Bayer Neverlosin’ – A classic five-a-side team name that recently became accurate… well, almost
- Borussia Teeth – Could also belong to the ‘life advice’ section below
- Fake Madrid – The Spanish capital provides a few opportunities
- Pathetico Madrid
- Real Strugglers
- Bilbao Baggins
- Inter Row Z
- Hardly Athletic
- Dynamo Chicken Kiev
- Sporting Abeergut
- Sub-standard Liege
Life advice
- No Kane, No Gain – Team ranking could suffer without having Harry around anymore
- Haven’t Got a Kalou
- One Size Fitz Hall
- Øde Toilette – For perfume shopping
- Old Havertz Kai Hard
- #YOLO Toure – Because we only live once
- Mirror, Signal, Malouda
- You’ve Had One Tchouameni – It’s always good to have this friend on a night out
- Ctrl, Alt, De Laet – In honour of the former Leicester defender
- Holgate, for Healthier Gums
- Mate, You’re Puncheon! – Overachievement in the dating world
- A date with Destiny – Wanting to connect with the Spurs left-back
- Victor Moses Lawn
- Give me some Kudus – Feeling overlooked and, in response, looking toward West Ham United’s midfield
General wordplay
- Norfolk and Chance – By law, this name has to be suggested
- Basham the Bishop
- Ayew Shaw?
- Cancelo Culture
- Pain in Dias
- Titus Shambles
- Fifty Shades Of Andy Gray – “Will I use this team name? Yes. Yes, I will.”
- Hell in Lascelles – FPL disputes may need settling inside a large, roofed steel cage
- A Night at Dewsbury-Hall – This classy venue is available to host weddings and corporate events
- I’ll Colback Later
- Groß Misconduct
- Fer Fuchs Ake – When a series of unlucky incidents ruin your FPL weekend
- Back of the Neto
Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!
Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.
Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.
This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!
6 hours, 35 mins ago
Woohoo Big up the Dynamo Chicken Kiev. It's nearly time