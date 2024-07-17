10
  1. Dynamo Chicken
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 35 mins ago

    Woohoo Big up the Dynamo Chicken Kiev. It's nearly time

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Define “nearly”

      1. Dynamo Chicken
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        It updates, then it opens. Patience is a virtue, especially in FPL.

  2. Shipstontrev
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    Fer Fuchs Ake will get you a mail from the FPL police telling you to change your team name.

  3. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Being a purist, I believe that if your FPL team name references any player who do not currently play in the Premier League, it doesn't count.

    In other news, I'm fun at parties.

  4. Barry St Germain
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    I can't believe Barry St Germain hasn't made it to the list!

  5. LowCayina
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Go Eze on Mee

  6. Travel Notes
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Random gave me a great team.

  7. Fishface
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    In the palmer my hand!

  8. Zladan
    • 6 Years
    just now

    We had a good few Zirkzee names on an earlier thread:

    TooZirkzeeForMyShirt
    BringingZirkzeeBack
    Zirk it and Zee
    Zirkzeeandiknowit

