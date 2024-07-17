You’ve raced to the computer, logged into Fantasy Premier League (FPL), grabbed a team ID, skipped past kit colours and quickly picked a first draft. The problem? You need FPL team names.

Not just any name, one that gains you respect amongst the community. The holy grail of a hilarious 20-character label that has never previously been thought of.

Alternatively, you could settle for one of the 118 listed below!

FPL team names

TV and Film

Botman McGinns – A mix of Newcastle’s injured centre-back and Aston Villa’s Scottish midfielder

– A mix of Newcastle’s injured centre-back and Aston Villa’s Scottish midfielder Netflix and Chilwell – Back from injury, this combo could form many happy Saturdays

– Back from injury, this combo could form many happy Saturdays Stranger Mings – And this could be the binge

– And this could be the binge Pukki Blinders – Or this. Also works with Gerard Pique.

– Or this. Also works with Gerard Pique. Baby Reijnders – Quite topical

– Quite topical 50 Shades O’Shea

Cash in the Matip

Come Digne with Me

Krul Intentions

Okoli Dokily – This new Leicester City centre-back comes with a Ned Flanders vibe

– This new Leicester City centre-back comes with a Ned Flanders vibe Yes Ndidi, Mavididi – So he’ll easily fit into the Foxes’ squad

– So he’ll easily fit into the Foxes’ squad Neville Wears Prada

Finding Timo – When you see Spurs have scored a few but can’t locate Werner’s contribution

– When you see Spurs have scored a few but can’t locate Werner’s contribution Alisson Wonderland

Sancho Unchained – If Jadon turns things around under Erik ten Hag

– If Jadon turns things around under Erik ten Hag Slumdog Mignolet

Minority Laporte

Auf Wiedersehen, Petrovic – For those alive in the 1980s, it’s for when you’re not interested in Chelsea’s goalkeeper

– For those alive in the 1980s, it’s for when you’re not interested in Chelsea’s goalkeeper Thomas the Frank Engine

Obi 1 Kenobi 0 – Also works with Fulham’s Alex Iwobi

– Also works with Fulham’s Alex Iwobi Game of Throw-ins – When Rory Delap faces Aron Gunnarsson. Also works with John Stones.

– When Rory Delap faces Aron Gunnarsson. Also works with John Stones. Shaw Mee the Mané

When Harry Met Salah – Teams that put initial faith in Maguire and Mo

– Teams that put initial faith in Maguire and Mo Löw Island

Dude, Where’s Micah? – When asking random people where the omnipresent pundit currently is

– When asking random people where the omnipresent pundit currently is Absolutely Fabregas – And identifying the expert next to him is straightforward

– And identifying the expert next to him is straightforward Pinky and De Bruyne – One is a midfield genius, the other’s insane

– One is a midfield genius, the other’s insane If Tomori Never Comes

Better Call Saúl – If Chelsea are hunting for a 78th summer signing, they could convince Sevilla to quickly sell their latest one.

Music

Do the Botman – A name versatile enough to allow Simpsons fans to burst into song

– A name versatile enough to allow Simpsons fans to burst into song Sonny and Schar – Yet another Newcastle defender with pun potential

– Yet another Newcastle defender with pun potential Lallana Del Rey

Krul and the Gang

Krul Summer – Ideal for Swifties

– Ideal for Swifties Backstreet Moyes – Something you can’t unsee

– Something you can’t unsee Moyes Will Be Moyes – Or this option, for when David is being mischievious

– Or this option, for when David is being mischievious Don’t Look Back Tanganga – A team name for Oasis fans

– A team name for Oasis fans Champagne Super Rovers

Earth, Wind and Maguire

Under my Cucurella

Love the way you Szoboszlai

Onana, What’s my Name? – A few Rihanna contenders, here

– A few Rihanna contenders, here Eze Lover – For fans of both Phil Collins and Crystal Palace attackers

– For fans of both Phil Collins and Crystal Palace attackers Uptown Dunk

Bringing Zirkzee back – If known FPL fan Justin Timberlake keeps going back and forth on the new Manchester United forward

– If known FPL fan Justin Timberlake keeps going back and forth on the new Manchester United forward Bacuna Mateta – He could mean rotation worries, for the rest of your days

– He could mean rotation worries, for the rest of your days Rice, Rice, Baby

Snoop Udogie Dogg

Areola Grande – Thank you, next

– Thank you, next Smells Like Team Spirit – When tour guides first enter a dressing room

– When tour guides first enter a dressing room Le Saux Solid Crew

Deeney in a Bottle

Enter Shaqiri

Blink-1 Eto’o – The rock band that gave us the hit….

– The rock band that gave us the hit…. All the Smallings

Michu at De Gea Ba – A classic from Electric Six

– A classic from Electric Six Pjanic! at the Disco

Me, myself Ndiaye – In fairness, ignoring other managers is a good idea in FPL

– In fairness, ignoring other managers is a good idea in FPL Murder on Zidane’s Floor – Not an accusation, just wordplay

– Not an accusation, just wordplay Domagoj Vida Loca – The Ricky Martin song is stuck in your head now, isn’t it?

– The Ricky Martin song is stuck in your head now, isn’t it? Tinchy Sneijder

I Think We’re Alone, Howe – Said Jason Tindall in the tactics room

– Said Jason Tindall in the tactics room Gangsta’s Allardyce

My Hits Don’t Lie – Some FPL managers are fearless when it comes to four-point hits

– Some FPL managers are fearless when it comes to four-point hits Mbemba, You’re a Womble

Purple Reina

Food & Drink

Turkish De Ligt – A potential move to Man United could stop this being forced onto former Premier League defender Soyuncu

– A potential move to Man United could stop this being forced onto former Premier League defender Soyuncu Chicken Tikka Mo Salah

Kinder Mbeumo – Some classic continental chocolate

– Some classic continental chocolate Aribo Starmix – To satisfy gummy sweet lovers

– To satisfy gummy sweet lovers Eat well and Drinkwater – Solid advice from your GP or dietician

– Solid advice from your GP or dietician Baines on Toast

Kelechi Eatin’ Nachos

Chiellini con Carne – Will need ingredients like…

– Will need ingredients like… Paqueta White Rice

Who ate all Depays?

Parmesan Belgrade – Some puns are a bit too cheesy

– Some puns are a bit too cheesy Need a Botlla-Kotchap – Regarding Southampton’s promising 22-year-old defender

– Regarding Southampton’s promising 22-year-old defender Dunk Those Busquets

Football teams

Expected Toulouse

Bayer Neverlosin’ – A classic five-a-side team name that recently became accurate… well, almost

Borussia Teeth – Could also belong to the ‘life advice’ section below

– Could also belong to the ‘life advice’ section below Fake Madrid – The Spanish capital provides a few opportunities

– The Spanish capital provides a few opportunities Pathetico Madrid

Real Strugglers

Bilbao Baggins

Inter Row Z

Hardly Athletic

Dynamo Chicken Kiev

Sporting Abeergut

Sub-standard Liege

Life advice

No Kane, No Gain – Team ranking could suffer without having Harry around anymore

– Team ranking could suffer without having Harry around anymore Haven’t Got a Kalou

One Size Fitz Hall

Øde Toilette – For perfume shopping

– For perfume shopping Old Havertz Kai Hard

#YOLO Toure – Because we only live once

– Because we only live once Mirror, Signal, Malouda

You’ve Had One Tchouameni – It’s always good to have this friend on a night out

– It’s always good to have this friend on a night out Ctrl, Alt, De Laet – In honour of the former Leicester defender

– In honour of the former Leicester defender Holgate, for Healthier Gums

Mate, You’re Puncheon! – Overachievement in the dating world

– Overachievement in the dating world A date with Destiny – Wanting to connect with the Spurs left-back

– Wanting to connect with the Spurs left-back Victor Moses Lawn

Give me some Kudus – Feeling overlooked and, in response, looking toward West Ham United’s midfield

General wordplay

Norfolk and Chance – By law, this name has to be suggested

– By law, this name has to be suggested Basham the Bishop

Ayew Shaw?

Cancelo Culture

Pain in Dias

Titus Shambles

Fifty Shades Of Andy Gray – “Will I use this team name? Yes. Yes, I will.”

– “Will I use this team name? Yes. Yes, I will.” Hell in Lascelles – FPL disputes may need settling inside a large, roofed steel cage

– FPL disputes may need settling inside a large, roofed steel cage A Night at Dewsbury-Hall – This classy venue is available to host weddings and corporate events

– This classy venue is available to host weddings and corporate events I’ll Colback Later

Groß Misconduct

Fer Fuchs Ake – When a series of unlucky incidents ruin your FPL weekend

– When a series of unlucky incidents ruin your FPL weekend Back of the Neto

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



