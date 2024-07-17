Fantasy Premier League (FPL) looks set to launch for 2024/25 this afternoon (UK time).

We’re getting some more player prices revealed before then, too.

While we were half-expecting Wednesday to be launch day anyway, Crystal Palace gave the game away this morning.

The Eagles, when revealing the prices of the rest of their squad, initially printed the following:

“Imminently this afternoon” was quickly deleted and replaced with “very soon”, suggesting Palace may have jumped the gun.

11am – GAME UPDATING

No more prices but the surest sign yet that FPL is about to relaunch for the new season…

10am – CRYSTAL PALACE

We’d already had the prices revealed of seven Palace players, including Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m), Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.0m), but now the full senior squad has been priced up, too.

Tyrick Mitchell coming in at £5.0m is perhaps the most noteworthy from the latest bunch of reveals.

He and Munoz were given more attacking license as wing-backs following Oliver Glasner’s arrival.

From Glasner’s first match in Gameweek 26 onwards, Mitchell ranked joint-fifth among defenders for penalty box touches.

He was also joint-11th and joint-ninth for shots in the box and chances created.

The Eagles’ two main goalkeepers and centre-halves are all available at £4.5m, for cheaper routes into Palace’s backline.

Name Position Price (£m) Henderson GKP 4.5 Johnstone GKP 4.5 Matthews GKP 4.0 Andersen DEF 4.5 C.Richards DEF 4.5 Chadi Riad DEF 4.5 Clyne DEF 4.5 Guéhi DEF 4.5 Holding DEF 4.5 Mitchell DEF 5.0 Muñoz DEF 5.0 Ward DEF 4.5 Ahamada MID 4.5 C.Doucouré MID 5.0 Ebiowei MID 4.5 Eze MID 7.0 Hughes MID 5.0 J.Ayew MID 5.5 Kamada MID 5.5 Lerma MID 5.0 M.França MID 4.5 Ozoh MID 4.5 Rak-Sakyi MID 4.5 Schlupp MID 5.0 Wharton MID 5.0 Edouard FWD 5.5 Mateta FWD 7.5

