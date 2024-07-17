202
  1. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    start refreshing or wait?

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Start soon I say

    2. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      you are late buddy. I've been doing it for 30 minutes already

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        it usually takes longer. save your energy

        1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Agreed, I've burnt through two interns already. HR department already breathing down my neck.

    3. The FPL Units
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Waiting so long

    4. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Redlightning said 1h 49 minutes last season.

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        it's way sooner this season I guess

        1. Baps hunter
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Based on what?

          1. Goro Majima
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            New hamsters.

      2. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        I will probably save my fingers this time. 5k+ wasn't worth it and I believe my Android tricked me with cache. I'll just watch Youtube and try to get top 10k without extra stress.

    5. FPL Insanity
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      I did say 11:56 today, but nobody took me seriously

      1. The Polymath
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        In 5 minutes you could be wrong

  2. FPL Virgin
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Lol. Out of all the goalkeepers last season, there was one - just one - goal attempt out of the lot, nevermind a goal

    https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/public-stats-tables/view/62868/

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Remember Allison goal last minute to basically keep Liverpool in cl race 2 or 3 yrs ago?

    2. RedLightning
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_goalscoring_goalkeepers

      1. The Mentaculus
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Bring back Ernald Scattergood! Great name too.

        Chilavert surprisingly way off top spot.

      2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Who knew Johnny Vegas was such an athlete !

        1. The Mentaculus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          😆 Didn't come off as such on Taskmaster

      3. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        wow they are all for recent years

    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'd have like to see GKs get more points for getting an assist

      1. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ederson has two and no wonder he wanted to have pens. I believe Pep should have allowed him to try. But now no chance when Erling is on the pitch. He might still be the most likely gk to score.

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Imagine Pep lets him. 10 million FPL players use their spare 5 transfers to get him in!

          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            -12 point swing if a GK misses though!

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    https://x.com/ZhouFPL/status/1813520803012686060?t=jXpaUqKxCHGBFDEUUbh5Aw&s=08

  4. Dat Guy Welbz
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Just changed the fingers I use to hold control and repeatedly press f5

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wispy smoke starts rising.....

  5. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    I know you are afraid of posting or even refreshing FFS not to miss fpl opening :))

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      So off us live life on the edge

    2. Dat Guy Welbz
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I’ve got an empty bottle next to me just in case I need to p33

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        That's been tried with an empty beer can.... was a helluva long painful wait at A&E

        1. Baps hunter
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Empty 1 liter milk cans (cardboard) are much safer pick 😉

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Before placing said container next to the work kettle....

  6. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    getting closer to crucial minutes

  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Going to make a BLT but with no Salah

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Freakish Salad would make a good team name

  8. keefy59
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    What time is it where everybody is from
    And shouldn't you be at work ?
    I'm in the UK gave up working 2 years ago

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      11pm

    2. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Iran. 14:28

    3. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      6pm. Work is for losers (well, the missus)

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha

    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Same 3 years ago. Economically inactive. Best time of my life.

    5. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      July is THE holiday month in Scandinavia.

      1. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        2 PM

        1. Pino
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Its 1 PM in Scandinavia. 🙂

          He was asking whats is the time your place.

          1. Baps hunter
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Actually true, but from here it's only less than 500 meters to Sweden (Tornio river).

      2. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        It gets colder here (statistically) after first week of August.

    6. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      UK 12pm, start new job in morning

    7. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      2pm. I'm working from home and have plenty of time since everyone else is on Holiday so got barely anything to do

      Open Controls
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      12.01. Self employed so working on computer and pressing F5 at same time.

      Open Controls
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      9pm. Camelot.

      Open Controls
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Canada – 7am Eastern Standard Time. Working from home half a day/working on-site half a day.

    11. WHUFCSmith23
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      13:11 here in Copenhagen. Dying for something to eat but it can wait right?

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        just now

        God bless you for Carlsberg & Thor.

    12. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      12.15 in the UK. Busy at work today sadly

  9. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    D DAY! Any second now all sites report.

  10. bitm2007
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    What time did the game finish updating last season? I missed a very low ID because I was having lunch so most have been sometime between 12 and 1pm

    1. dunas_dog
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Took 1 hour 49 last year- if same this year will be around 12.53 BST

  11. Dat Guy Welbz
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Currently listening to tunes on my phone and hitting f5 to the beat

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Flol

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Me too. High f5!

    3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bach intended his Brandenburg Concertos for these very moments

  12. Eze Really?
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    How long been updating?

    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      65 mins and counting

      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. dunas_dog
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      1 hour

      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

  13. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Welp. Nothing.

    Back again at 12:30 I s'pose...

  14. FrankieTheGent
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Goalkeepers are gonna clean up on the BPS with goal-line clearances.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Uh, that's called a save.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      a.k.a "saves"

    3. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      let's get 15 goalkeepers

    4. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      They are called saves 😉

    5. FrankieTheGent
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Why hasn't this comment turned green yet?

  15. keefy59
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    It did say "this afternoon"
    Which could be anytime in the next 6 hours !

  16. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    FFS servers are more crowded than FPL's !

  17. Dat Guy Welbz
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    My behaviour on days like these make me understand why I haven’t had *** in over a year

    1. FPL Virgin
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Have you not seen my username?

    2. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      lol why :))))))))))

    3. The Polymath
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Have you spoken to the missus?

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don’t have one of those

    4. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just 9 more years to make it a decade. You got this! Please share your journey on YouTube

    5. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      But your codpiece is the shiniest in the land!

  18. Dain Bramage
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hello, fpl people where ever you are!
    I’m looking forward to this season, I did enjoy last season but I honestly believe the game hasn’t been the same since the day we were all told to stay indoors.
    I do like the new changes, it’s a positive move for the game and hopefully, better VAR controls this season may make this game step up to the next level.
    Last year I played the game trying not to take any hits and I don’t think I did. I’m not sure if my rank would have been any different than playing taking hits, I did enjoy having to play under that rule to plan to see and to see the results. I’m hoping that discipline helps me for this season ahead with the new transfer rules.
    So let’s all have a brilliant, happy season and enjoy the game because I know I will. ⚽️

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Good post mate

    2. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The game has gone worse after we were allowed to go out. Now it's impossible to watch basically every match and pricing means that some matches have become irrelevant.

  19. Dat Guy Welbz
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Do outfield players get penalty save points if they have to fill in nets?

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Or save points in general

      1. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not imo

    2. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      they must

      Open Controls
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Surely. Need to start looking the outfield players most likely to fill in. Kyle Walker should become a #1 target for that reason

  20. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    might need a new mouse tomorrow

    1. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      just now

      says a former DotA player lol

  21. skooldaze
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    The new chip looks interesting. Choosing more than three players from one team!

      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Where you pulling this from?

      1. Wild Rover
        2 mins ago

        His arse

        1. aapoman
          • 10 Years
          just now

          thought so

      2. skooldaze
        just now

        We're excited to announce a game-changing addition to your Fantasy Premier League toolkit for the upcoming season: the Mystery Chip!

        As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance your experience and strategic options, the Mystery Chip allows you to temporarily bend the rules regarding team selection. For one gameweek, you'll have the opportunity to select more than three players from a single Premier League team.

        Key Features of the Wild Chip:

        More Player Options: Choose up to fifteen players from one Premier League team during the gameweek your Wild Chip is active.
        Strategic Depth: Perfect for capitalizing on favourable fixtures, double gameweeks, or when a particular team is in stellar form.
        Easy Activation: Simply select the Wild Chip from your ‘My Team’ page, and make your changes before the deadline.
        How to Use the Wild Chip:

        Go to your ‘My Team’ page.
        Click on ‘Activate Chip’.
        Select the Wild Chip.
        Make your transfers and exceed the usual three-player limit from one team.

  22. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Are ppl really gonna be spam refreshing from now till the expected launch time of 12:53?

    1. aapoman
      2 mins ago

      is this even a question

      Open Controls
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes

    3. keefy59
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm going to change my pc time to 12:53 !

  23. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    it's getting boring

  24. KnightSlayer
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    I want a poll to guess what the New chip is

