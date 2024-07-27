159
  1. ArienSikder1
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Sanchez (Turner)
    Gvardiol Konsa Mykolenko Livramento (Faes)
    Nkunku Salah Bruno Baily ( Feas)
    Haaland Isak Wood

    Rate this draft out of 5

    1. Heavy Cream
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      3 - too reliant on Salah and Haaland for me

    2. luk46
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      3.6

      I would downgrade Bruno and get a 2nd defender who you start each week regardless of fixtures

      1. ArienSikder1
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        whom to get at 6.5?

  2. Vandango999
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    A or B please?

    A Munoz Porro Maatsen Nkunku

    B Anderson konsa Marillo Odegaard

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      easy A tho I’m not a fan of Porro

    2. Heavy Cream
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

  3. Heavy Cream
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Any thoughts welcome!

    Raya
    Burn TAA Mykolenko
    Eze Gordon Odegaard Foden Palmer
    Isak Watkins

    Turner, Wood, Barco, Harwood

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      looks decent for a no salah and haaland team, you know it’s obviously a pretty big risk which isn’t for me but can always work
      I would start wood because else you shouldn’t own him, maybe decide 343/352 and get the defence up a bit

  4. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Flekken, Henderson

    Saliba, Alexander-Armstrong, Branthwaite, Burn, Konsa

    Maddison, Gordon, Eze, Rogers, Nkuku

    Haaland, Isak, Muniz

    1m itb

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      alexander armstrong gamechanger!

      branthwaite > gvardiol for me and select one 4.5m def to cover the worst fixtures of your 3 premium defenders imo

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Sanchez a no go then

    https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1817212173845701113

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      makes me more and more lean towards raya

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Pointless signing, they already had 2 decent keepers. Now they've got 3 decent keepers and still no out-and-out No.1

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Chelsea buying 3 poor-to-average keepers for the price of 1 class one sums their post-Roman 'strategy' up

      1. Mother Farke
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          True. Still not replacing Courtois despite him leaving 6 years ago is not the workings of a serious club.

    4. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are maintained for the following Gameweek. If you had 2 saved free transfers, you will still have 2 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip.

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        If you WC in GW2 you don't have 2 saved free transfers so you will still have 1 in GW3. This has been confirmed.

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          Replied on the previous page - fair point

          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            I still like your strategy though and I'm pretty sure I will go for it.

            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              Yeah doesn’t take the shine of it - let’s face it those city players are likely to stay along with the likes of palmer, maybe gusto and some of the cheap fodder

        2. Aztec Kamara
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Can you help clarify exactly what has been confirmed? If you get 1ft at the start of w2 then activate the wc I assume that won’t be taken off again so you would then get another at the start of w3 and hence have 2 to use? Or would the first ft be removed when you activate the wc?

          1. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            No. You have no saved transfers going into GW2, but you get one new Free Transfer.
            If you play a Wildcard or Free Hit in GW2, then that counts as using your new Free Transfer, so you still have no saved transfers going into GW3, but you do get another Free Transfer, which will be your only Free Transfer going into GW3.

            If however you have n saved transfers going into a later Gameweek, and then play your Wildcard or Free Hit that Gameweek, then you will still have n saved transfers plus one new Free Transfer going into the following Gameweek.

            Under the old rules, you would have lost all your saved transfers when playing your Wildcard or Free Hit and would therefore only have the one new Free transfer the following Gameweek.

            1. Aztec Kamara
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Thanks

    5. adstomko
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Raya
      Trent - White - Livramento - Hall
      Fernandes - Ødegaard - Jota - Johnson
      Haaland - Isak
      (Fabianski - Davis - Sangare - Cannon)

      Not a fan of 4-4-2 normally, but if they all start for GW1-3, I quite like this.
      Hall would rotate with Davis eventually.

    6. Weeb Kakashi
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      RMT

      Areola
      TAA Livra Konsa
      Salah Son Palmer Eze MGW
      Isak Darwin

      Mykolenko Faes 4.5

    7. Whiskerz
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Leaning more and more towards Salah over haaland. I can't get past how much better the team looks without.

      NFO keeper / 4.0
      Taa / Gvardiol / Myko / Andersen / Barco
      Salah / Palmer / Gordon / Nkunku / Rogers
      Watkins / Isak / Wood

      1. Mother Farke
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          How big is your sofa you'll need to hide behind in GW2?

          1. Whiskerz
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            Salah vs Brentford is no slouch, typically. I'll be happy enough hiding behind him.

        • Kaffi og Lukaku
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Love this team, and agree on Salah vs Haaland.

      2. Ballito
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Why are Arsenal defenders and Raya so popular when Arsenal have a very difficult start to season? Only decent and consistent run of fixtures from GW12 onwards.

          1. Malcolm Tucker
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            I seem somewhat confused too, the fixtures are tough / banana skins at best and the BPS changes mean their relatively non-attacking defenders could struggle

            Having said that I suppose they are an established top defence with a settled structure - I haven't looked at the stats but based on last-seasons eye test Gooners seem to keep it tight and strangle especially against the slightly better teams

          2. Aztec Kamara
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Also add in Timber & Calafiori, so there may be more rotation than we’ve been used to. I’m not going with them to start with. Still not bad picks but enough to make me prefer other options.

        • ScoutHelp
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          1. Solanke plus Bailey/Gibbs-White/Johnson
          2. Gordon plus Wood/Muniz and 0.5 elsewhere

        • KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Can’t decide between Isak & MGW or Solanke & Gordon

          1. Malcolm Tucker
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            I'd say Isak & MGW - feels like Isak ready to pop off, though I think the gap between MGW and Husdson-Odoi / Elanga is minimal and the spare milly saved best invested elsewhere

            1. KAPO KANE
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Even with set pieces?

              Thanks by the way

              1. Malcolm Tucker
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Set pieces useful no doubt, I think he would out-score the other two long term but feels like with their first few fixtures Forest can expect a decent chunk of the ball which I'm guessing means Gibbs-White running the play and slipping in the wingers for chances

                so I reckon Hudson-Odoi / Elanga plus a million might be more worthwhile - I went through the same tussle and have landed on Elanga and using the extra pennies to fit Gvardiol in

        • Barus302
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Where is app?

