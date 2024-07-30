16
  1. space mercenary
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Play up Pompey!

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    very useful article, thank you

  3. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who can play RW apart from Saka for Arsenal?

    1. Chris_l25
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just Jesus at the moment I think?

      1. R.C.
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Oh yeah he can, forgot about that

    2. Kun Tozser
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pires

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      nelson/jesus/martinelli

  4. Chris_l25
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    What are your current 'non negotiables'? i.e must have Arsenal defensive cover or City attack etc...

    1. Thescaff
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      A spread of nailed assets who carry a high threat

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      - 4.0m bench GK
      - Isak
      - 8 playable attackers

  5. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Just playing about with non Haaland/ Salah teams for the fun of it, who likes this 4-4-2? Can be 3-5-2 with Andreas / ESR

    Pope
    Trent White Gvardiol Porro
    Saka Son Gordon Eze
    Watkins Isak

    4.0 Andreas/ESR Barco 4.5

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Too heavy in defence and potential captaincy issues

      1. Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Could switch captaincy between Saka, Son, Watkins, Isak & Trent. Doubt I'll go with it tho but liked the look of it haha

  6. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who do you reckon will be more nailed with Slot?

    1. Nunez
    2. Gakpo

    1. Thescaff
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      2, but why take the risk

    2. Floppy Patella
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I think Darwin.
      Slot was talking about playing with a lone striker for the prem and Nunez is a natural striker. Gakpo is a natural winger who can play striker.

