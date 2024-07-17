47
47 Comments
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Beautiful.

    This is exactly what I need.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours ago

      The amount of research that has gone into this is astonishing. It should be a members article. I was literally just looking at the £4m defenders on the FPL website a few minutes ago and thinking to myself I don't recognise any of these names; I have no idea which defender from the promoted sides are nailed.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        yes thanks Neale

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          No one else could write an article like this.

          1. Bartowski
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 28 mins ago

            Is this Neale's alt account?!

  2. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    for 0.5 more, Leif is a no brainer.

    1. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      It’s a shame Graham Branch has retired or we would be 2/15 of the way there to a possible tree related XV.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        lol

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Make like a tree.

  3. FPL_RubberDucky
      5 hours ago

      Its slim pickings but what do you expect. This will be very useful for those determined to go for Haaland or Haaland and Salah. But will still be an unbalanced squad!

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Everyone will copy Andy's 5th defender and he'll have 40% ownership. Sad state of affairs.

        1. Herman Toothrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          This.

          Then he will get a tip off 5 mins before deadline that he's injured.

    • Jars458
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Good to see the whinging has started already. Great article, thank you.

    • The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      RMA (Rate Mine Autopick)

      Ederson
      Cancelo Gvardiol Saliba Robbo
      Eze Sterling Martinelli Rashford
      Havertz(c) Solanke

      Alisson Trippier Mbeumo Watkins

      Like Gareth Southgate, former England manager, autopick has benched Watkins!

      1. Jars458
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Be better than your team

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          I think so too!

      2. FP El Wonky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Could be worse huh?
        Took the liberty to join the shame tourney, should be fun.
        Mighty nice of you to host

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Welcome aboard!

    • sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Lewis Hall or Leif Davis?

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        One's a nailed-on starter, the other we dunno yet.

      2. KingZamalek
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Davis is an Ipswich defender who literally plays Liverpool and Man City in the first 2 games....how is he even an option? and who th is Lewis Hall? Both awful options. Go for Konsa and Burn.

    • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Just picked my team there spent an hour on it when realised game was live, did not know about rule changes - five transfers allowed to be hoarded. Sticking with my eleven though. As the five saved transfer rule could suit me.

      It will definitely change many a strategy, no point in listening to the "content creators" bluffing now is there? There will be much more variety in teams now.

      Worrying thing is 7 out of my starting 11 are English, I feel a bit dirty because of that.

    • Kamada CamLeon Bailey
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Will the fact that the auto-select teams seem almost identical to each other influence the player ownership. As some people auto-select and then forget / can't be bothered to update?

      Mine was also:

      Ederson
      Cancelo Gvardiol Saliba Robbo
      Eze Sterling Martinelli Rashford
      Havertz(c) Solanke

      Alisson Trippier Mbeumo Watkins

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Mine was close to that

      2. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Heh, Cancelo and the keepers are a dead giveaway. A lot of autopicks will remain untouched until the final week. Ownershipstans beware.

    • sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      A. Raya, Robbo, Trossard
      B. Hendo, Martínez, Foden

    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      So which one of the promoted teams sucks the least?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Nottingham Forest

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          I've drafted in Haaland, Salah and Trent. Desperate times.

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            * ugh, proof I'm eligible for your league.

            Thank goodness nobody reads this dross 🙁

    • Joyce1998
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Thoughts on this?

      Onana
      Burn, Trent, Gvardiol
      Palmer, Gordon, Foden, Diaz
      Watkins, Havertz, Isak

      Turner, Winks, Mykolenko, Harwood

    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Didnt Valentin Barco look good in the last couple of BHA games last year?

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        Yes, could be golden. Let's see if the new manager uses him.

    • docpesky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Outstanding! Thanks!

    • Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Any playing 4.5 forwards?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Can you hear that? Those are alarm bells!

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          I've drafted in Haaland, Salah and Trent. Desperate times.

    • iFash@FPL
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        1. First Draft:
        Raya, (Turner)
        Gvardiol, Trippier, TAA, (Taylor, Keane)
        Salah, Saka, Gibbs-White, Gordon, (Sangaré)
        Wilson, Solanke, Havertz

        ======versus======

        2. Second Draft:
        Flekken, (Valdimar)
        Burn, Andersen, Mykolenko, (Taylor, Harwood)
        Salah, Palmer, Gibbs-White, Gordon, Eze
        Haaland, Vardy, (Pedro)

        2 or 1??

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          59 mins ago

          7jngs quickly!

          1. iFash@FPL
              just now

              Already part of the jostling tourney of shame since last season…
              Can I arise now?:)

          2. Differential C (Mark)
            • 8 Years
            47 mins ago

            Like the 2nd draft, dump Charlie Taylor though, just get a Leicester CB.

        2. Differential C (Mark)
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Like the look of this Haaland draft.

          Sanchez
          TAA Burn Andersen
          Salah Gordon Nkunku Kamada
          Haaland Darwin Isak

          Bentley Faes Harwood-Bellis Winks

          *Sanchez/Petrovic depends on what we see in preseason. I would've gone Henderson if I didn't already have Andersen

          *Nkunku is being trained as a striker according to reports, with Maresca assessing his options. Again, preseason should enlighten us

          *Kamada was Glasner's guy at Frankfurt, he'll probably return to an advanced role in Glasner's system after playing a deeper role at Lazio. Olise replacement?

          *Darwin will be whichever Liverpool no.9 emerges in preseason

          *Triple LIV and NEW are pure fixtures plays.

          Thoughts?

          1. Ini
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            5 mins ago

            Kamada is wait and see for me. With 13G 9A in his two seasons under Glasner it's possible but imo returns will be harder to come by.

        3. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          56 mins ago

          My girlfriend asked me which of my friends would you like for a threesome?
          I said, Barbara and Suzy.
          I guess I didn't understand the question.

        4. Totalfootball
          • 7 Years
          40 mins ago

          Made some changes . RMT

          Flekken
          Saliba Gabriel Burn
          Palmer Gordon Eze Trossard
          Haaland Hojlund Isak

          Turner Faes Harwoodbellis 4.5

          1. Differential C (Mark)
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Why Flekken over Henderson? Like Palace fixtures more.

            Double ARS def doesn't seem a bit overkill? Fixtures aren't beautiful and they are expensive AF.

            With the LIV fixtures, no Salah just seems a bridge too far but its a reasonable team.

        5. ClassiX
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          Great insight and analysis - thanks Neale.

