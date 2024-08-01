78
  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Guess who's back

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Ben Brereton Diaz?

    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      bender rodriguez?

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Geezer

    4. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Template below, no need to post a RMT. Thankee.

    5. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yaaaaay! Welcome back Villain, hope you had a good break fella! 🙂

  2. What is 'the template'?
    The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    For the information of all nudists and lollygaggers, here is the template:

    Areola
    TAA/Robinson/Mykolenko
    Salah/Eze/Gordon/Nkunku
    Haaland/Isak/Muniz

    Fabianski/Winks/Barco/Harwood-Ellis

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      5/11

    2. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Palmer is 50% + owned.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Palmer owners are not following the template, they are heretics I’m afraid.

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I'm an unashamed Toasted Heretic.

          https://youtu.be/o_5cjuDT3Ck?si=rk1mn_bBZCpkh8G9

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Is this an Alan Partridge video?

            1. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              🙂

              Was actually a good music scene in Ireland in the late 80s and early 90s!

        2. The 12th Man
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          The template consists of the most picked players. Palmer is heavily owned.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            43 mins ago

            I’m sorry, you’re wrong. That’s not how the template works at all.

            1. The 12th Man
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Let’s agree to disagree on this one.

          2. Botman and Robben
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            Hard to get Haaland+Mo+Palmer. Guess many managers think Nkunku will cover Palmer?

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      £10 ???

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        No, I’m providing it free of charge! Huzzah!

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          55 mins ago

          A true Gentleman

    4. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Close but the template will have Gvardiol and Son in it.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        That’s another template order.

    5. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Watkins is 54.5% owned so he’s template

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        Saliba 40% owned so him as well

        1. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          59 mins ago

          And Palmer lol

      2. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        56 mins ago

        I think ‘template’ is based on RMTs and not ownership

        1. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          I guess one is FFS template and the other overall template

        2. LangerznMash
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          I agree

          1. LangerznMash
            • 8 Years
            31 mins ago

            I'd say the template is...
            Areola
            White / Gvadiol / Burn
            Salah(c) / Gordon / Nkunku / CHO
            Haaland / Isak / Muniz
            (£4.0m + 3 x £4.5m)

            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              If that's the template then I only have one of those picks, which is Isak.

    6. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Oh dear! Someone's opened Pandora's box here 🙂

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Quite interesting isn’t it. Template is not open for lollygagger debate, the template is provided.

    7. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      7rjngs

    8. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Is that's the knight's template, that all those who enter the Hall of Shame are expected to follow if they don't want to end up in one of his dungeons?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        In a perfect world, all 11 million players would have this team!

    9. Earwicker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd wildcard now with that team

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Tis the Wicker Man for you!

  3. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    A - Nkunku
    B - Bailey/ Rogers
    C - Kudus
    D - MGW/ CHO

    1. bobson5
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Dont like Kudus' fixtures and Bailey seems like a punt, Rogers could be ok as your 8th attacker. I've flip flopped between Nkunku and CHO, I'm on CHO at the moment so that I can have 2 premium defenders

    2. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      MGW

  4. Tiggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Currently toying with ditching one of my big three. Changes I'm looking at:

    Haaland (Andreas, Winks, 4.0) --> Watkins, Eze, Kulu and 5.5+ defender
    Haaland (Winks, 4.0) --> Watkins, Son, 4.5 def
    Palmer (Winks, 4.0) --> Nkunku, Eze, and 5-5.5M defender
    Salah (Andreas, 4.5) --> Son, Mac, Robbo

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Andreas could be a good pick, but I like the first one, only I'd go 7.5 mid and 4.5 def instead of Kulu.

    2. The Abyss
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I like #2!

  5. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Was Barco suspended, dropped for Olympics? Played in qualifiers.

  6. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Harvey Elliott worth a punt at 5.5m?

    1. The Abyss
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Could be!

  7. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    I kinda like (but also don’t like) that my preferred draft contains none of the 4 highest owned players:

    Isak
    Watkins
    Palmer
    Saliba

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Can't see why you would go without Isak regardless of which premium setup you go for.

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        My premium setup is basically Salah, Haaland, Son/Palmer plus Gvardiol and Porro

      2. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Having said that I think what I’ll be doing is having Isak GW1 with 6.5m itb to switch to Haaland in GW2 so best of both worlds

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Isak is currently my GW1 captain.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ah I've seen this suggestion before, probably from you, and hate this approach.

      3. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        It would basically be Muniz & Gordon or Isak & Rogers, and I’m certain the former scores more

  8. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which would you choose lads?

    A) Son & Muniz
    B) Palmer & Joao Pedro

    Thanks

    1. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

    2. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        Cheers both

    3. sankalparora07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      Palmer + Muniz and get 0.5 from somewhere

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Think I’m dead set on the rest and have fodder bench so no can do I don’t think

  9. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best option;

    A) Munoz + Eze

    B) TAA + Rogers

    Cheers.

    1. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      A

      B looks bad

  10. FPL Smooth Operator
      40 mins ago

      A) Son + Nkunku
      B) Palmer + Johnson/Kulu/other 6.5

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        just now

        A atm and it’s cheaper

    • KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Seeing if I can squeeze Isak in, boils down to which trio:

      1) Gordon | MGW | Muniz
      2) Isak | Joao Pedro | CHO

      Which would you choose?

      Thanks

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Like 2 of the players in option 1 but only Isak in option 2, so A would be my choice.

        1. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          That’s my predicament too, thanks

    • 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Running drafts all day. (at work) The ones with Haaland in are looking so weak.

      4.5, (4.0)
      Trent, Gvardiol, Gabriel, (4.0, 4.0)
      Salah, Saka, Son, Eze (4.5)
      Isak, Wood, Pedro

      0.5 ITB for Son to Palmer in GW2 or 3

      Pedro is back in training and Wood looks good but can be Muniz

      If I put Haaland in I would lose Saka and Son and half the defence.

      Thoughts?

    • Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thoughts on this 4-4-2 draft. ?

      Pope
      Saliba Gvardiol Porro Mykolenko
      Salah Gordon Eze CHO
      Haaland Isak

      4.0, 4.5, 4.5, 4.0

      No TAA or Arsenal attacker is an issue.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'm not completely averse to 442 but I wouldn't want to play Mykolenko every week. I'd probably downgrade Eze to a 6.5 and get another 4.5def to rotate with Mykolenko

        1. El_Matador
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          There are two 4.5 on the bench which can rotate

          1. TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            It's fodder mid and forward by the looks of it

            1. El_Matador
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              True

      2. El_Matador
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Nice

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Would prefer 3ATB setup and rotate 3rd/4th def for the 3rd spot

    • El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      It's taking shape;

      Raya
      Gvardiol TAA Murillo
      Gordon CHO Salah(c) ESR
      Haaland(v) Muniz Isak

      4.0GK Barco Winks THB

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Downgrade TAA

        1. El_Matador
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Why?

