73
73 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Haaland > Osimhen?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No, to Danny Welbeck, then spread the funds to strengthen squad.

      Open Controls
  2. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Any love for this draft? obviously assuming Haaland is fit.

    Pope
    Gvardiol / Konsa / Munoz
    Salah / Fernandes / Nkunku / CHO
    Haaland / Muniz / Isak

    Bentley / Bobb / Barco / Harwood-Bellis

    Likely to wildcard around gameweek 4 /5 so just for the first few weeks to see how the dust settles.

    Open Controls
    1. Whiskerz
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Looks a fairly template salah haaland draft. Bit much at the back for my tastes, but they're good picks.

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        Hehe. He’s got 2x4m and you still say he’s spending too much.

        Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Looks good tbf

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        thanks both.

        I'm a little unsure on Pope as the goalie but can't see a 4.5 i'd prefer. Would probably go Henderson but not keen on the double up and had Munoz in from the beginning as think he'll be v attacking.

        Muniz, was previously Wood but again not sure I fancy a Forest double up. Maybe could switch to Wood + ESR combo

        Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 15 Years
      46 mins ago

      I like it. I have not seen many Fernandes in drafts. Good spread of funds. And the choice of starting back three seems shrewd.

      Open Controls
  3. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Oscar Bobb at 5m could be a nice option for the season start. Obviously a risky enough choice but could be nice if you're thinking of early WC

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I don't hate it. 5m is cheap enough that could be worth the punt.

      Open Controls
    2. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I have been burned far too many times in GW1 by punts like that. Not for me, Jeff.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        I’ll have some trouble please!

        Open Controls
      2. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        often lulled into, "oh it's only one transfer"

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          48 mins ago

          As a benchable 8th attacker, with early WC planned, I like the punt. But then I've always had a soft spot for my Norwegian Bobb (all together now, "I've always liked him!")

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            41 mins ago

            each to their own. Even just holding a WC by just one-more-week often provides loads more info early in the season

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              34 mins ago

              I had actually vowed to try hold WC later this year (usually around GW5/6) but all these post-Euros holidays are pushing me the other direction. Haven't really decided anything yet though - still plenty of info to come with all these players yet to return so don't want to get attached to any draft/plan just yet

              Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            36 mins ago

            Mine favourite Norwegian thespian is Theresa Frostad Eggesbo from Ragnarok!

            Open Controls
  4. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Haaland scored in this game (assisted by Bobb) but officials didn't give it. Replays showed the ball to be clearly over the line by a few inches.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Play to the whistle, no goal!

      Open Controls
    2. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yeah but the officials don’t have replays. Or goal line technology. If the can’t see it’s in they can’t give it.

      Open Controls
  5. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A) Pope, Munoz, Hudson-Odoi & Muniz
    B) Hendersen, Livramento, Bailey & Wood

    Open Controls
    1. The Low Block
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        59 mins ago

        Pope, Livra, CHO & Muniz +£0.5m

        Open Controls
      • Boly Would
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        A. Like that draft above. Would only switch to Livramento if we get further news on Trippier. Prefer Muniz to Wood

        Open Controls
      • OLB
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Easily A

        Open Controls
    3. no kane no pain
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Struggling around my 4.5's

      Flekken, 4.0

      Gvardiol Andersen konsa myolenko robinson

      Salah Eze MGW sangare winks

      Isak haaland watkins

      Thoughts? Potentially see how the first few weeks go but also not sure of starting potential on sangare. So is it worth me freeing up 0.5 somewhere to get starters on the bench?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        This is extraordinarily bad. It’s like you just don’t care.

        Open Controls
        1. no kane no pain
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          Please help me to care more than I currently do about this fpl team. Suggest changes...

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            You have spent too much on your frontline. Just stick with Haaland and Isak as the main strikeforce and then go with a cheapy like Muniz, Pedro, Etc. The money saved can then be used to re-jiggle that execrable midfield, Sangare should not be there in GW1, take your risks later. Pick a stable team first off with players that will actually start. Everyone loves a cheeky punt so throw 1-2 in, but make sure they’re going to play - and have a high upside. I’m like Mitoma, there will be many opinions.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              19 mins ago

              And one of your 4.5m defenders needs to be 4.0m.

              Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Is this a 433? It's rare to see that since there's so many good midfielders to choose from, and there's often good value in the mid-priced midfielders - for an extreme example, Palmer last season. Obviously it's very unlikely we'll see a new Palmer but if a 6.5m mid does start hot & you want to change to a 343, where would you take the money from to upgrade Sangare/Winks?

        Essentially, 2x 4.5m mids is a no go for me. Cheaper defence (it's fine to have one 4m defender if playing 343 imo) / downgrading one of your strikers is where I'd start

        Open Controls
    4. Keikari
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Flekken
      Porro Dalot Konsa
      Salah Eze Bowen Nkunku Hudson-Odoi
      Haaland Isak

      Sa Harwood-Bellis Taylor Armstrong

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        Hello, can I help you?

        Open Controls
    5. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Based off FPL Harry's video "10 bargains for your FPL GW1 team" draft. Obviously his draft will probably have better balance.

      Miguel | 4.0
      Trent | Gvardiol | Mykolenko | Andersen | Barco
      Salah (C) | Nkunku | Johnson | Hudson-Odoi | Rogers
      Isak | Haaland | Muniz

      I guess you can get your team value up short-term with this.

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        I think something like this will end up being the template. I only have 4 of these players but I always go for differentials.

        Open Controls
        1. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          This season is priced so well, I think there are so many sleeper options like Bruno, Andreas, etc.

          Open Controls
        2. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          I left a comment below his video to the effect that he's given away half my squad. Hope it isn't the damn template.

          Open Controls
          1. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
            • 10 Years
            just now

            He is a great FPL creator. I could be boring, follow him completely and get a good rank but I try to beat the creators every year!

            Open Controls
    6. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Non- Haaland draft just in case he's a doubt. Anything worth changing?

      allison
      gvardiol munoz burn
      salah son bruno gordon cho
      watkins isak

      turner castagne bellis fraser

      Open Controls
      1. UnluckyXI
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Bruno and Son look poor value based on last season even when taking into account their mins played.

        Foden looks like a better pick and also covers city

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Son > Foden once he's back. Could also sell Bruno for one of palmer/ saka

          Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Worth posting another team, at least three or four a day to maximise the reader’s suffering.

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          Haha working on it mate. This was just the second draft of the day.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            Keep going!

            Open Controls
      3. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        keepers over 4.5m not worth it
        upgrade CHO to Wood or Johnson
        not bad tbh, think the structure makes it hard to make quick changes though

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          31 mins ago

          Could swap son and bruno to palmer and foden after the a couple of gws. Yes not sure about Allison, probably downgrade him to a 4.5. Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            I really like having midfielders at 10M/6.5M and a striker at 6M. There are so many 6.5M midfielders compared to 7.5M mids!

            Hard to redistribute funds unless you save 3-5 transfers or plan an early wildcard.

            Open Controls
            1. SpaceCadet
              • 10 Years
              25 mins ago

              Makes sense, like the look of your draft below

              Open Controls
              1. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
                • 10 Years
                17 mins ago

                Cheers, I try to keep my wildcard as long as possible but it seems tough to do this year!

                Think Haaland will be brilliant but City may start slow.

                Open Controls
                1. SpaceCadet
                  • 10 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  If haaland is fit he's in my team from gw1. Easy downgrade after a couple of gws in case he misfires.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah, definitely good to start with! I'm 50/50 on him.

                    Open Controls
    7. UnluckyXI
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Waiting on bringing in Haaland until closer to deadline but has got me thinking who are the best supporting assets in the 8.5 to 10.5 bracket as realistically you're limited to 2 of them.

      Looking at their points per 90 mins played and then looking at this per million cost Isak, Palmer and Foden look to best options.

      Open Controls
      1. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        If penalties swing towards Tottenham over Chelsea, Palmer would be seen as overpriced by the end of the season.

        Bit of luck picking one as it's hard to predict penalties (despite touches in box helping).

        Wonder who scores more...

        Brennan Johnson / Palmer
        Nkunku / Son + 0.5

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Think I can actually fit 3 with Haaland. Initial thought was Isak, Foden, Palmer but obvious issue is so many players in this bracket are still on holiday and missing virtually all of preseason, so Son is now sneaking ahead (of Foden) for GW1 for me

        Open Controls
    8. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      My latest draft. Saka or Son to Foden GW2 if he's ready. Don't mind Andersen as a sub if Gabriel, Gvardiol or Robertson don't play. Their attacking threat is worth it.

      Miguel
      Gabriel | Gvardiol | Robertson
      Eze | Nkunku | Salah (C) | Son | Saka
      Wood | Isak

      4.0 / Andersen / Barco / 4.5

      Open Controls
    9. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      When you sort by season value, I take it FPL are calculating last season's points to this season's prices?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Correct

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Alternatively...
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/26/fpl-2024-25-best-value-players-last-years-points-this-seasons-prices/

        Open Controls
        1. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
          • 10 Years
          just now

          such a good article

          Open Controls
    10. Dutchy
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Slightly different to the template, thoughts?

      Leno
      White Gvardiol Maasten
      Salah Saka Son Mbeumo Gibbs-White
      Isak Muniz

      Bentley Liva H-B Fraser

      Open Controls
      1. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not a fan of any keeper over 4.5M.

        Mbeumo will be great if Toney leaves.

        White underrated as a differential but I'd squeeze 0.5M more for Trent

        Open Controls
    11. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Kulusevski started all preseason matches and 1-2 last matches of the season as CF
      One to watch really

      Open Controls
      1. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Definitely. Lacks pace at wing but can do damage there.

        Open Controls
      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Irrelevant.
        Spurs are playing 16 year olds and Archie Gray at CB. Until everyone returns, if you put a bib on then you get a game.

        Open Controls
    12. Dutchy
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I notice the not much love for above 4.5m on keepers.

      I’m leaning towards Raya and 5m vs Gabriel/Saliba and 4.5 GK. Arsenal defence seems a bit of a grey area with new signing?

      Also Pope, Leno, Martinez all nailed with decent fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah, no good 4.5M keeper feels "nailed" right now. We're hoping press conferences give us clarity.

        Think Pickford/Raya are good safe picks but if I have no idea which 4.5M keeper to get, Flekken is a good set and forget keeper.

        Open Controls
      2. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pope looks the safest option based on nailedness, decent defence and opening fixtures.

        Open Controls
      3. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Pope/Pickford/Martinez at 5m the stand outs
        Like a Palace keeper at 4.5m but its 50/50 who starts

        Other 4.5s dont interest me

        Open Controls
      4. Heavy Cream
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Agreed but I’m just going with Flekken/Valdi as my set and forget for now. Not great but value for money

        Open Controls
    13. fplfanatica
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A selection of FPL Striker Analysis Articles can be found at the link below:

      https://fantasyfootballfanatic.co.uk/category/fpl-pre-season/fpl-striker-analysis/

      Open Controls
    14. Heavy Cream
      • 9 Years
      just now

      This leaves me 0.5 itb for a swap of either Odegaard to Eze or Son to Palmer for GW2.

      Any glaring concerns at all?

      Flekken
      Barco Gvardiol Livramento
      Odegaard Johnson CHO Son
      Haaland Watkins Isak

      Valdi, Rogers, Konsa, Harwood-B

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.