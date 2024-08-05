Before we get onto the big guns and their Stateside summer friendlies, a round-up of some more kickabouts from Saturday.

In these Scout Notes, we’re attempting to laser in on the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from each club.

The results of the warm-up games may be immaterial – but tactical trends, injuries and personnel preferences are all relevant.

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Goal : Welbeck pen

: Welbeck pen Assist: Minteh

Brighton began life without the departed Pascal Gross with a narrow but deserved win over QPR.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) netted from the spot in the absence of Joao Pedro (£5.5m) – but there was good news on the latter from boss Fabian Hurzeler on Saturday evening.

Some reports suggested that the Brazilian striker would miss the start of the season but Hurzeler revealed that he’s already back in training.

“Lewis Dunk will return I think [on Monday or Tuesday], he had now some holidays, I think it’s very important mentally. I’m looking forward to seeing him back, he’s my captain he’s one of my leaders.” “Joao Pedro is also back in training so that is also fine and also Billy [Gilmour] I think will be back on the pitch next week, so everything is going step by step.” – Fabian Hurzeler on some notable absentees at QPR

There was relatively good news for Fantasy managers who own another absentee, Valentino Barco (£4.0m), too.

Barco’s absence was precautionary. No risks after minor muscle issue in training yesterday. #BHAFC #QPR — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) August 3, 2024

Brighton should have won more comfortably, with many chances going begging. Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) was at the heart of many of them, indeed winning the penalty that Welbeck converted.

Stationed on the right wing of what was nominally a 4-4-2, his pressing and dispossessions from the front were excellent. He himself saw a one-on-one chance cleared off the line, while a big chance created for Jeremy Sarmiento (£5.0m) went begging. Another whipped set-piece routine was inches from connecting with Jan-Paul van Hecke (£4.5m), who was menacing from dead-ball situations. Owned by just 0.8% of Fantasy managers, Minteh really does look the part.

Hurzeler looks like he cares about the defensive side of the game more than his predecessor, talking of “compactness” after full-time. His previous club, St Pauli, conceded fewer goals than anyone else in Bundesliga II last season.

QPR posed little threat and a first clean sheet of the summer was easily banked.

“We worked very well against the ball. There was not a clear chance for our opponent and that was our goal for this game: that we worked together, that we worked out of a compactness, that we have clear press signals. That we defend to score.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, van Hecke (Weir 74), Webster (Samuels 74), Baleba (Wieffer 62), Minteh (Osman 74), Ayari (Cozier-Duberry 74), Milner (Osman 62), Mitoma (Hinshelwood 62), Sarmiento (Moran 74), Welbeck (O’Mahony 74).

Preston North End 0-3 Everton

Goals : Calvert-Lewin pen, O’Brien, Lindstrom

: Calvert-Lewin pen, O’Brien, Lindstrom Assist: Calvert-Lewin, Harrison

Two of Everton’s new signings got off to a flyer as the Toffees despatched their Championship opponents.

Jake O’Brien (£5.0m) hasn’t been bought for his goals, although he evidently knows his way around the opposition box: four strikes arrived in 27 Ligue I appearances for Lyon, a tidy tally for a centre-back.

And he lashed in a goal on his Everton debut here, staying forward from a set piece to hammer in Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£6.0m) knock-down.

61′ Goal! Jake O’Brien makes an impact off the bench. A fine finish! ⚪️ 0-2 🔵 https://t.co/2VsWpyRq02 pic.twitter.com/c3QQqp1YMA — Everton (@Everton) August 3, 2024

Let’s see if O’Brien’s capture is about adding depth in defence or a contingency plan in case Jarrad Branthwaite leaves (£5.0m).

One of the other new boys, Jesper Lindstrom (£5.5m), also caught the eye. He was operating from the right flank at Preston, with Jack Harrison (£5.5m) moved to a ’10’ role behind Calvert-Lewin.

Setting up Calvert-Lewin for a big chance before missing one of his own, the Danish winger whipped in a superb free-kick for a debut goal. Attacking returns from midfield is something the Toffees have certainly been missing.

70′ Goal! Another debutant on the scoresheet as Lindstrøm curls home a great free-kick! ⚪️ 0-3 🔵 https://t.co/2VsWpyRq02 pic.twitter.com/A7qpKjRFnM — Everton (@Everton) August 3, 2024

Calvert-Lewin reprised his usual trick of looking quite dangerous without scoring from open play. He at least netted from the spot after being fouled himself.

The striker’s indifferent form and strong pre-season from Youssef Chermiti (£5.0m) had raised our hopes about the latter emerging from the budget forward pool. That bubble, alas, seems to have been burst by injury.

“Youssef has one which will take a while. We’re a bit disappointed in that. I thought he was going well in pre-season, and that’s not going to be a short one – not by the looks of things.” – Sean Dyche on Youssef Chermiti’s injury

Sean Dyche at least had James Tarkowski (£5.0m) and Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m) available for the first time in pre-season. Branthwaite, however, is yet to show – and there is no guarantee he’ll be fit for Gameweek 1.

“The match sharpness [is important] for Tarky and Myko. “We will see [if Branthwaite will be fit for Gameweek 1], he is making good progress all of a sudden. He had a bit of a slow spell and now it is beginning to move forward, so hopefully. “He will certainly be in and around it, I am not saying he will definitely be fit but he will certainly be in and around it.” – Sean Dyche

Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) and James Garner (£5.0m) were also absent with more minor issues.

“Jimmy, less [serious than Chermiti’s]. Douc – precautionary, so we are juggling a little bit – hence all the changes. We are trying to get enough minutes without putting people under physical pressure, as in injuries.”

Everton XI: Virginia, Young (Dixon 77), Tarkowski (O’Brien 46), Keane (Holgate 46), Mykolenko (Campbell 46), Gana (Armstrong 58), Iroegbunam, Harrison (Metcalfe 83), McNeil (Ndiaye 71), Lindstrøm (Maupay 71), Calvert-Lewin (Beto 71).

Watford 1-1 Brentford

Goal : Schade

: Schade Assist: Trevitt

With Ivan Toney (£7.5m) yet to feature in pre-season and Igor Thiago (£6.0m) injured, the front three that Thomas Frank used against Watford will most likely be the one that starts in Gameweek 1.

That trio, from left to right, are Kevin Schade (£5.5m), Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.0m). All three spurned great opportunities at Vicarage Road, although Schade had looped a header in to give the Bees an early lead.

Toney will report back to Brentford today after Euro 2024 duty but, even if he is still in west London come mid-August, you’d assume a lack of minutes will count against him on the opening weekend.

Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) operated in a more advanced, creative role behind the front three against Watford. One to watch given his budget price.

The Bees continue to look short at the back. Midfielder Ryan Trevitt had to play at right-back, with Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) over on the left. Ji-soo Kim (£4.0m) continues to get minutes, too, but he’s very likely a mere stopgap at centre-half.

There were, at least, some fairly positive updates from Thomas Frank after full-time.

“Minor, minor issues with all three. It’s a combination of pushing people but also making sure we have a full squad available for the first game of the season. “I am very confident that all three of them will play against Wolfsburg next week and all three of them will be ready for the start of the season. If it was a World Cup final, all three of them would have played today.” – Thomas Frank on Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev and Vitaly Janelt

“Progressing very well, both of them could be tight to be involved in the first game of the season. But it’s definitely short after that.” – Thomas Frank on Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry

Mark Flekken (£4.5m) didn’t help his backline out by gifting Watford a quick leveller.

Brentford XI: Flekken (Cox 46); Trevitt (Yarmoliuk 46), Ji-soo (Zanka 46), Collins, Ajer (McManus 64); Nørgaard (Onyeka 64), Jensen (Konak 77), Damsgaard (Yogane 77); Schade (Peart-Harris 64), Mbeumo (Morgan 77), Wissa.

Millwall 0-1 Southampton

Goal : Armstrong

: Armstrong Assist: Smallbone

Adam Armstrong (£5.5m) scored his third goal of pre-season as Saints edged Millwall.

He owed a credit to home goalkeeper Lukas Jensen, who dropped Will Smallbone‘s (£5.0m) hopeful cross at his feet a few yards out.

Goalscoring seems to be Southampton’s main concern ahead of 2024/25. Short of wingers and forwards, arguably their stand-out attacking options in pre-season have been Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (£4.5m) and the unpriced Tyler Dibling. Both again made impacts as substitutes on Saturday after Samuel Edozie (£5.0m) had struggled in the first half.

Saints have at least looked to address those concerns with the signing of Ben Brereton-Diaz (£5.5m). The Chile international, who scored six goals in 14 starts for doomed Sheffield United last season, made his debut off the bench at The Den.

“He looked good. He needs a bit of work fitness-wise because he has had a bit of time off [after the Copa America]. I’m really impressed with him as a lad.” – Russell Martin on Ben Brereton Diaz

Elsewhere, there was the strange sight of Jack Stephens (£4.0m) in midfield – and occasionally the most advanced of those midfielders. Some summer experimentation from Russell Martin, perhaps, but he recently attempted something similar with Ryan Manning (£4.5m).

Sugawara Yukinari (£4.5m) looks like the pick of the Saints’ backline, getting forward plenty in open play and on a share of corners. He had the visitors’ first real chance of the game, stinging the hands of Jensen.

Saints are not far off having a fully fit squad for Gameweek 1, with long-term absentee and bargain-bin FPL forward Ross Stewart (£4.5m) among those back in training. It’s a long road back for him but minutes are a possibility further down the track, given how highly rated he was when joining the club.

Kamaldeen Sulemana (£5.5m) is the only confirmed absentee for the start of the season.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Sugawara (Bree 80), Harwood-Bellis (Edwards 80), Bednarek (Wood 45), Taylor (Manning 45), Stephens (Amo-Ameyaw 60), Downes (Charles 80), Smallbone (Robinson 80), Edozie (Dibling 69), Aribo (Alcaraz 80), Armstrong (Brereton Díaz 69).

Augsburg 1-0 Leicester City

Goalscoring is also a bit of a worry for Leicester, who were again without Jamie Vardy (£5.5m) through injury.

Steve Cooper, typically untrustworthy with team news, had said he hoped to have the veteran striker available for the tour to Germany – he predictably failed to show. Vardy has had just an hour of pre-season action so far.

With a low-on-confidence Patson Daka (£5.0m) leading the line instead, the Foxes posed Augsburg few real problems. Wingers Abdul Fatawu (£5.5m) and Stephy Mavididi (£5.5m) had half-chances, while Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.5m) was bright in an otherwise toothless team display.

On recent evidence, you’d be backing whoever plays against Leicester in the early weeks of the season for clean sheets.

“For all of the control we had in the game, I just feel, as a team, we need to show more desire to score a goal. To play with the ball like we did and get into the positions we did, it’s to create and score goals. That’s the purpose of our game. “We want to be at the top end of the pitch, be exciting and be threatening, and the last two games I don’t feel like we’ve done that enough, truth be told. It’s not particularly an attacking thing, it’s a team thing.” – Steve Cooper

Cooper went with Victor Kristiansen (£4.5m) as his gung-ho full-back here, with James Justin (£4.5m) instead tucking inside as a third centre-half. It was effectively a 3-2-4-1 shape on the ball, then, with Kristiansen as a left-winger and joining Mavididi, De Cordova-Reid and Fatawu behind Daka.

Budget defender Wout Faes (£4.0m) got his first friendly minutes after a belated return from the Euros.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes (Coady 61), Vestergaard (Okoli 61), Kristiansen (Ricardo 74); Ndidi (Alves 83), Winks (Soumare 78); Fatawu (Nelson 78), De Cordova-Reid (Choudhury 74), Mavididi (McAteer 61); Daka (Cannon 78).

