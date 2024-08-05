173
  1. Fantasyfreakstephen
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Anyone else find it frustrating that there is no mids priced at 8m. A whole host of 7.5 mids then just Ode and Bruno 8.5 and then just KDB and Foden on 9.5.
    4 players in between 10m and 7.5m.

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Yea a definite flaw with the pricing. Odegaard should be 8 for example

      1. I Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Odegaard 2m cheaper than Saka? Not sure about that.

      2. Fantasyfreakstephen
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Agree, it will make it harder to get from one price point to another imo

      3. OShaughnessy
        • 12 Years
        30 mins ago

        Why should a Top 10 scoring player cost less than he did last year?

    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I don't see the issue. Players should be priced what they're worth, not shoehorned into a price bracket just because no one else is there. Maybe Gordon could've been 8m, other than that I can't really think of anyone who should be.

    3. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      You could pretend Gordon costs £8.0m if that makes you happy.

      1. Fantasyfreakstephen
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        It’s not about the players for me, more about the price point and making transfers later.

    4. OShaughnessy
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      > Anyone else find it frustrating that there is no mids priced at 8m.

      If you're frustrated just pretend 7.5m mids are 8m by leaving .5m in the bank. Frustration solved.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        I think what he means is maybe one of Bruno/Ode should have been 8.0

        1. OShaughnessy
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          Why's Ode supposed to cost less than he did last year when he was Top 10 in Pts?

          Similarly, Fernandes was a Top 10 Mid last year. So, hard have him cost less than he did last season, right?

          In the end, not hard to reason this out & avoid "frustration".

  2. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Guehi to Newcastle set to be finalized by the weekend

    1. I Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Blow for Palace and boost for Newcastle.

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Well, yeah, generally the case when 60m changes hands.

  3. Judeksi
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Kulu/Johnson + Palmer
    B) Son + Nkunku

    At the moment I've got A.

  4. Heskey Time
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    First 3 weeks only

    A) Saka and Jota
    B) Salah and Bobb

    Would look to play both at least the first 2 games

  5. MarkyMarkL
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any Newcastle fans in here...? What's the situation with your full backs, is it likely to be Schar and Hall?

    1. I Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Schar is a centre back.

      1. MarkyMarkL
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Is he? Yeah he is. My bad lol.

