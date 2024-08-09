73
Fantasy EFL August 9

Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 1 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL is almost here! To give you a head start, we’ve put together our final ‘starting’ Scout Picks. Use them as inspiration for your Gameweek 1 team, if you so wish.

Our expert panel has already begun unveiling their carefully curated teams ahead of today’s 20:00 BST deadline.

Nevertheless, our team is set, but remember, it’s a rollercoaster of a Gameweek. Expect the unexpected and adjust your squad accordingly! Further details on the selections can be viewed here but we’ll outline the key reasons below.

Final Scout Picks: Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 7

GOALKEEPER:

Corey Addai (2.5%)

Sky Bet League Two champions Stockport County open their campaign against Cambridge United at Edgeley Park. The Hatters, renowned for their defensive solidity, shipped just 17 goals at home last season. Meanwhile, Addai was integral to Crawley’s promotion push, notching 10 clean sheets and pulling off 179 saves in a strong 42-game campaign.

DEFENDERS:

Jake Cooper (0.5%)

Millwall’s captain has been selected ahead of their home tie against Watford at The Den. Flying under the radar with only 0.5% ownership, the centre-back could be a hidden gem. Cooper helped the Lions keep 16 clean sheets across the campaign in 44 appearances, including 185 clearances and 38 blocked shots. Clean sheet potential against the Hornets is high.

Jayden Bogle (5.1%)

The wing-back was a consistent performer for Sheffield United last season making 34 appearances, contributing three goals, 67 tackles, and 84 clearances. Bogle is owned by fewer managers than Ethan Ampadu (37.9%) and Junior Firpo (8.5%), making him a nice differential pick.

MIDFIELDERS:

Callum O’Hare (21.3%)

O’Hare vice-captains the side following his nine goal involvements in 31 matches for Coventry last season. Partnered with Gustavo Hamer, the duo could form a formidable partnership. Having registered 17 shots on target and 38 key passes last term, O’Hare will be looking to guide the Blades to victory at Deepdale.

Siriki Dembele (5.2%)

The winger, who had seven goal involvements in 33 appearances for Birmingham City last season, will be aiming to make a significant impact in League One. The third most owned [outfield] Bluenose behind Alfie May (32.9%) and Ethan Laird (7.8%), any returns could prove crucial in mini-league standings.

FORWARDS:

Emmanuel Latte Lath (12.8%)

Lath, a key player for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough, will once again lead the line. Scoring 16 goals and providing one assist in 30 matches, Lath will be hoping to better his record. Taking 3.14 non-penalty shots p/90 and outperforming his xG [0.50], we fancy Lath to return against Swansea City at Riverside Stadium.

Matteo Joseph (2.3%)

A Leeds double-up finalises our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 squad. The seventh-highest selected outfield player for Leeds, Joseph is looking to solidify his place in Daniel Farke’s side. Joseph is aiming to carry the goalscoring mantle for the Leeds faithful this season.

CLUB PICKS

Following our Scout (player) Picks, we’ve opted for a high-risk, high-reward strategy by selecting two away teams. This approach aims to capitalise on the potential for +2 bonus points per win. For a deeper dive into our reasoning, check out our full EFL guide.

Huddersfield Town

The joint-23rd most selected club this week (1.3%), we fancy the Terriers to secure three points away at Peterborough United. Huddersfield were unbeaten against Posh in 2021/22, including a 1-1 away draw at the Weston Homes Stadium. Following relegation from the Championship, we expect Michael Duff’s side to secure three points… and secure us an extra +2 points!

Sheffield United

The Blades’ return to the Championship begins on the road, as they travel to take on Preston North End at Deepdale. In the 2022/23 Championship campaign, the Blades did the double over the Lilywhites, including a 0-2 win away from home. Under the guidance of manager Chris Wilder, the club is aiming for a victorious opening to their season.

FINAL TOP TIPS

Master the opening weekend with our essential Gameweek 1 Guide. From Scout Picks and team reveals to captaincy advice and top player picks, our guide has everything you need to dominate Gameweek 1. Don’t forget the deadline is 20:00 BST this evening!

