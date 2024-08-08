EFL 2024/25 team reveal: Defensive strategy

As the EFL season gets underway imminently, it’s time for another expert EFL 2024/25 first draft team reveal. Sam Harding has chosen to prioritise defensive options, selecting a 1-3-2-1 formation.

Goalkeeper

Illan Meslier

With Leeds United facing Portsmouth in their opening game of the season, I believe that a clean sheet could be on the cards for the Whites. Meslier is likely to be tested against gung-ho Pompey, which could provide points. Leeds are clear favourites and Pompey will need to play exceptionally well to win. Therefore, points from saves, as well as the potential for a clean sheet, means he will feature for me in Gameweek 1.

Defenders:

Cheyenne Dunkley

Dunkley enjoyed a stellar campaign with Shrewsbury Town in League One last season, contributing four assists to complement his defensive prowess. With Chesterfield aiming for promotion, he’ll be keen to kick off the new season with an impressive display on Saturday. He’s a differential pick for Fantasy EFL managers, making him a risky but potentially rewarding choice for the opening weekend.

Junior Firpo

I believe that Firpo will be a key player in this upcoming season and will be able to provide the club with significant points. Not only a top-class defender, Firpo is also a threat going forward. I can certainly see him securing points against Portsmouth, as well as the potential of a clean sheet bonus.

Anel Ahmedhodzic

The defender will play a pivotal role in Sheffield United’s aim of returning immediately to the Premier League. He’ll be a hot pick for Fantasy EFL managers, and his last season’s form justifies the hype.

Midfielders:

Sammie Szmodics

The Blackburn Rovers star is expected to be available for selection on Saturday, barring any late transfer developments. Whether he starts will be up to manager John Eustace. If available, he is extremely likely to return points – especially with the Rovers facing a newly promoted Derby County side.

Gustavo Hamer

Hamer is Chris Wilder’s key midfielder for Sheffield United. With a points deduction, they need to hit the ground running, so I expect him to make a big impact against Preston. Callum O’Hare’s arrival will likely spur Hamer on to maintain his place in the starting XI. The pair have the potential to form a formidable midfield partnership.

Forward:

Alfie May

The impact May could have on the opening day against Reading is frightening. Paul Mullin’s injury absence for the opening game made the choice easier; he was the other strong candidate for the first weekend.

Club Picks:

Sheffield United (5.9%) – Rather than opting for more conventional choices such as Birmingham City or Wrexham, I’ve selected Sheffield United as a differential pick. The +2 points for an away win was too tempting to miss. The Blades are likely to secure three points and set the tone with a stellar performance.

Leeds United (48.6%) – I believe that the current Leeds United squad will prove to be way too strong all over the pitch for this newly promoted Portsmouth side in a game with anticipated fireworks.

