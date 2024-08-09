Our 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews continue with Liverpool.

Arne Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp as manager this summer. The Dutch tactician led Feyenoord to the 2022/23 Eredivisie title, while last season they won the Dutch Cup.

LIVERPOOL: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Despite a managerial change and a lack of new arrivals, Liverpool’s squad is packed full of quality.

The presence of Alisson (£5.5m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m), Andrew Robertson (£6.0m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m), combined with Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), should ensure a level of consistency.

Salah has looked particularly sharp in pre-season. So does Diogo Jota (£7.5m).

With Luis Diaz (£7.5m), Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) also in the squad, Slot has some serious firepower.

Above: How Liverpool fared for attacking stats in 2023/24, via StatsBomb

As for Slot, he’s a bit more Pep Guardiola than Klopp, with Liverpool’s style expected to shift towards a more possession-based approach.

It’s only pre-season, but the early signs are good, with wins in the US over Arsenal and Manchester United.

“It’s a lot different — it’s more about in possession. It’s an elegant Dutch style. The players are really excited about certain patterns we’re playing. There’s a buzz around the team.” – Harvey Elliott

LIVERPOOL: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

For the first time in nine years, Liverpool have a new manager.

Slot enjoyed success at Feyenoord, but even Pep Guardiola needed a transitional season upon his arrival at Manchester City, finishing third in 2016/17, 15 points behind champions Chelsea.

“Last season I played with eight or nine players in the Premier League who were bought by Manuel Pellegrini. They’re good players, but you have to rejuvenate the team. It was a team that was very successful, but it had outgrown itself.” – Pep Guardiola

It took Mikel Arteta quite a bit of time to implement his ideas at Arsenal, too, so maybe it’s unfair to expect Slot’s Liverpool to hit the ground running.

The Dutchman has also had to deal with the absence of most of his star players in pre-season following Euro 2024 and the Copa America, which isn’t ideal.

