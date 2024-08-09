So, we asked for your teams to be sent through and you certainly delivered!

We couldn’t get to all of them but here is a review of a handful of the standout teams that were sent through and why we believe these teams could return a substantial number of points in Gameweek 1 or would be better off making a few final tweaks in our ‘Scout Suggestions’.

Don’t forget there’s plenty more insight and advice for Fantasy EFL managers in terms of key players, winning teams, strategy and more here on the EFL website and also on Fantasy Football Scout.

@Louie_FPL

This is an exciting-looking squad and the main reason is the number of differentials that have been included. There are some obvious picks such as Sammie Szmodics (F), Ryan Allsop (G) and Ethan Ampadu (D) but a fair smattering of outside options have also been used here. With the transfer of Crycensio Summerville to West Ham, bringing in Dan James (M) for Leeds United could be an excellent move with him likely to feature from the start in the opening match against Portsmouth – although elsewhere there’s a lot of excitement around Mateo Joseph (F).

The inclusion of Lincoln City’s Paudie O’Connor (D) could suggest club allegiance or just supreme confidence in the Imps, but Rotherham United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris (F) is an intriguing selection, the new signing from Peterborough averaged 0.63 goal involvements p/90 and 0.52 goals p/90 for the Posh last year.

Louie’s club picks stick to the theme, with Leeds United (H vs Portsmouth) being the ‘safe’ pick to secure victory and then more of an outside shout with Lincoln City (A vs Burton Albion) as more of a punt. In their most recent meeting, Lincoln City did manage to secure the victory, with a 1-0 win away on the road. Selecting AND Captaining Elijah Adebayo (F) of Luton Town is also a very bold move, especially facing one of the favourites in Burnley…

Scout Suggestions: Whilst we do love a maverick move, we think there are some standout picks on offer for Gameweek 1 that are being missed, so we’d suggest swapping out at least one of the attacking players for a Birmingham City option (hard to ignore Alfie May (F)) and consider saving the Leeds United ‘winning team’ for later in the season, check out our fixture ticker for options of teams with a decent away fixture, like Norwich City, Watford, Bolton Wanderers or Rotherham United.

@FPLBowen20

This side is another that catches the eye of our fantasy football professionals. The only hugely popular picks included in this squad are Luke Molyneux (M) and Alfie May (F). The Birmingham City striker showed outstanding goalscoring form during his time at Charlton Athletic and has continued this impressive form during pre-season with the Blues. Opting for him as captain is certainly likely to return significant points and we can’t argue with that pick. This manager has also included Boro striker Latte Lath (F), who had an excellent campaign last season ending with 17 goal involvements. Doncaster Rovers’ Luke Molyneux (M) is another excellent pick, especially with Donny facing a struggling Accrington Stanley side at home, and Birmingham’s Ethan Laird (D) is a similarly solid selection.

The outsider options then come into play via Peterborough’s new signing Chris Conn-Clarke (M), MK Dons’ Joe Tomlinson (D) and Millwall goalkeeper Luke Jensen (G) at the back. Last season Millwall kept a clean sheet against the Hornets at the Den, with a 1-0 win, so if they can do it again this time around, then this is an excellent outsider option. The two club picks are safe choices, although not necessarily the most sensible from a strategic perspective.



Scout Suggestions: The lack of players from some big hitters like Leeds United, Sheffield United or Norwich City in the playing line-up does raise an eyebrow, and we’re not too sure about the Peterborough midfield pick, but it’s good to see so many selections from the lower divisions. One area we’d definitely look at is the use of two ‘big-hitter’ club picks – you only get to use Leeds and Birmingham City five times across the season, there’s 10 doubles (and at least one treble) Gameweek, so investing in the first match at home feels like a waste.

@JacobGlendinni3

This team very much caught the eye with some cracking ‘under the radar’ picks like Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D), MK Dons mid Alex Gilbey (M) and Jodi Jones (F) of Notts County all getting a start. This is nicely balanced out by a Birmingham City attacking double up of Siriki Dembele (M) and Alfie May (F), who’s been given the armband and a Leeds United defensive pick in Junior Firpo (D). Fleetwood Town’s Jay Lynch (G) does feel a bit of a maverick punt though, considering last season’s woeful clean-sheet data (22% on average), however they are in a lower league now, so hopes are clearly high of better defensive times ahead and Lynch did boast over 3.3 saves p/90, so bonus points could be in the offing.



Whilst Piergianni’s 18 clean sheets and 166 clearances, alongside Jodi Jones’ 28 goal contributions last season certainly require no further explanation, the player that intrigued us the most here was Alex Gilbey. Flying under the radar (and picked by just 0.8% of the Fantasy EFL community), the MK Dons man had an excellent season last time out with 23 goal involvements and 63 key passes and could well impress again in the opening fixture against Bradford City at Stadium MK.



Another element that was vastly different was Jacob’s club picks. Port Vale are playing and Blackpool are both playing away against teams that either struggled last season (Salford City) or are newly promoted (Crawley Town), which is a solid strategy to maximise the points ceiling for a win (+5), away win (+2), +2 goals (+2) and potentially a clean-sheet also (+2).



Scout Suggestions: The only possible criticism here comes with the goalkeeping pick, which feels a bit unnecessarily punty for Gameweek 1, but otherwise this is an excellent-looking line-up – good luck Jacob!

@Jaidenmann48059

This Fantasy EFL manager has taken a very different approach, by opting to play the ‘Max Captain’ chip straight away. Only two of these chips are provided all season, so this is a maverick move, but they also have a VERY strong and safe-looking side locked in and are doubtless hoping for some high-scoring games (and big-scoring fantasy picks) in the opening Gameweek.

In terms of specific selections, the double-ups on Sheffield United (Callum O’Hare (M) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (D)) and Birmingham City (Ryan Allsop (G) and Alfie May (F), plus a Leeds defender, Ethan Ampadu (D), and Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics (M) feel very safe selections. Our only slight growing concern (for all fantasy managers) is whether Szmodics actually gets a start amidst all transfer talk, he hasn’t played much in preseason.

Paul Mullin (F) of Wrexham has to be subbed out though, as he’s unlikely to start following recovering from a summer operation – check the injuries and transfers article.

The club picks are also the two most obvious with Leeds United facing a newly promoted Portsmouth side and Birmingham City taking on Reading at home.



Scout Suggestions: Six very strong and safe picks mean a solid line-up, although Mullin does need to go – maybe to Mateo Joseph of Leeds? We’ve cautioned above about using your ‘big hitter’ club selections too early, so will do that again here, and will also say it’s utter chaos to play the captaincy chip outside of a double or treble game week!

@FPLPearl

This squad is another one that promotes some differential options alongside the more favourable players of Fantasy EFL. The likes of Leeds United’s Illan Meslier (G) and Dan James (M), Wycombe Wanderers’ Luke Leahy (D) and Birmingham City’s Alfie May (F) are all likely to return a substantial number of points this weekend.

However, it’s the differential options – Walsall’s Oisin McEntee (D), Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M) and Dion Charles (F) of Bolton Wanderers – that have us intrigued.

Alfie May as captain is a safe pick, but Finn Azaz, who has been vice-captained, is more of an outsider, with just 2.2% of the game paying him attention. However, if he can repeat last season’s form of 21 goal involvements, 89 key passes and 21 interceptions he could prove a truly excellent outside option. Dion Charles had 16 goals and an assist last time out, which is solid and a fixture away to Leyton Orient seems tempting enough.

Oisin McEntee seems an odd choice defensively, given the low percentage of clean sheets (just 5 for the Walsall man last time), but the defender did chip in four goals and four assists, so it’s likely attacking intent being considered here.

The club choices are also fascinating, with Blackpool taking on Crawley Town away from home and Bolton Wanderers playing away from home against Leyton Orient. Taking on two away fixtures means that if they both win, then they will earn an additional two points each time. It is certainly a gamble, but if it pulls through, then this manager could do very well in Gameweek 1.



Scout Suggestions: Loving the differentials here – Azaz is a definite under-the-radar discovery! We’re genuinely intrigued by the Walsall pick, but if McEntee scores we’ll eat our words! However, we are a little less keen on the Bolton Wanderers backing for both result and Charles up front. The confidence suggests some ‘in the know’ fandom, but given Orient won the corresponding game 1-0 last year we’d maybe look at switching at least one of these out.

Have Your Say!

Do you agree with the ‘Scout Suggestions’ or are you backing yourself? What picks are you considering for Gameweek 1? Send us your thoughts at fantasyefl@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or message direct at #fantasyefl (x.com/FEFLOfficial)

