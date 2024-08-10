195
195 Comments
  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    My Haaland / non Haaland draft basically comes down to this:

    Haaland, Smith-Rowe, CHO
    Or Solanke, Saka, Bruno

    These players would need to play most weeks, with some unexciting bench players.

    Which trio is better? Currently leaning no Haaland

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      SSB

    2. FISSH
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I think ESR and CHO for the first few weeks, then re-assess

  2. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    I wouldn't get Barnes based on this article.

    sounds like Gordon left Murphy right to me.

  3. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Robbie Slater says teams in their second year under Ange Postecoglu deliver in spades. Good enough for me, Solanke, Johnson and Porro in!

    1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Johnson's abject performance today + competition for place has put me off him.

      Got the other two.

      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Cheers, will look at other third Spurs options!

      2. Fellaini's Fro
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Kulu worth considering? Quite a few returns in pre season

        1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I think Kulusevski will start in the ten, Johnson right. That puts Maddison, Werner, Richarlison and Bergvall on the bench.

          Perhaps Johnson and Kulu are both fine, Leicester are in for some slappage :mrgreen:

  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Who do you think is the best 4.5 keeper, 6.5 mid and 5.5 mid?

    Currently on:
    Henderson
    Bailey
    ESR

    Thanks

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Areola
      Nkunku
      Yes

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Areola Kudus ESR

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Nice one

  5. Timbomars
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    It feels scary going without Haaland, but this looks nice no? Pedro Porro is my only question mark…

    Areola
    Gvardiol / Porro / Munoz
    Saka / Eze / Son / Salah
    Wood / Solanke / Isak

    Bench: Fab / ESR / THB / Johnson

    1. The Abyss
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Looks niiice

    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Very decent indeed!

      1. Timbomars
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks! I mean, I am constantly tinkering and think I prefer this now - is this an upgrade or a downgrade though?! Haha!

        Areola
        Munoz / Gvardiol / Myko
        Bruno / Nkunku / Son / Salah / Saka
        Solanke / Isak

        Bench: Fab / THB / Johnson / Stewart

  6. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Which £4.5 defender would you pick to go into your team? (Already have Mykolenko & Robinson)

    A) Anderson
    B) Hall
    C) Quansah
    D) Konsa

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Robinson Hall and Quansah

      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        You think Quansah starts ahead of VVD or Konate?

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          46 mins ago

          Konate

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Should know more tomorrow

  7. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    i think savinho is a clone of raphinha,uncanny how he looks and plays like him,ive put him on my watchlist,very talented....

    1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Doku and Savinho are both dribbly boys indeed

  8. Dr. Rog
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Pickford (Virginia)
    Saliba Gvardiol Porro (Davis Robinson)
    Saka(c) Rice Palmer Rodri Foden
    Isak Solanke (Pedro)

    Before y'all berate it this a no transfers team for the season (custom league format)

  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Osimhen starting price?
    10m

    1. Dr. Rog
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      at Arsenal 10.0-10.5, if Chelsea then 9.0-9.5

      1. ManUtdForLife
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree with this. If Utd, I’d say 11

    2. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ya know, I wonder if City buy Osimhen. Wouldn't rule it out.

  10. statenisland
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I’m trying to find £0.5m. Any recommended changes here please?

    Areola (Fabianski)
    Gvardiol, Saliba, Pedro Porro (4, 4)
    Bruno F, Odegaard, Nkunku, Gordon (4.5)
    Halaand, Isak, Solanke

    I think I probably need to lose it in defence - perhaps Pedro Porro?

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Gordon to Eze for me

    2. Slitherene
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Onana | Turner
      Burn Andersen* Mykolenko
      Foden* Odegaard* Jota Nkunku
      Haaland Watkins Isak
      | Johnson Winks Colwill

      0 ITB

      A) Andersen, Foden, Odegaard

      OR

      B) TAA, Saka, ESR

  11. sankalparora07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Too risky going for both ESR and Minteh?

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Both great picks IMO. Good value enablers to beef up the rest of your team

  12. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Oops

    Onana | Turner
    Burn Andersen* Mykolenko
    Foden* Odegaard* Jota Nkunku
    Haaland Watkins Isak
    | Johnson Winks Colwill

    0 ITB

    A) Andersen, Foden, Odegaard

    OR

    B) TAA, Saka, ESR

  13. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    A) Odegaard or Palmer
    B) Mbeumo or Bailey
    C) Watson or Solanke

  14. Mini League Fatigue
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    How’s it looking ?

    Henderson
    Gvar Munoz Burn
    Salah Nkunku Gordon Bobb
    Solanke Haaland Isak

    Valdi Rogers Robinson Barco

  15. Meta12345
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      They have been recommending me picking gvardiol over saliba, but gvardiol only played 2,300 minutes last season and saliba played every single minute . Could that be an issue?

      1. FFS Dead Zone f0amtl
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gvardiol probably gets you 33/38. Is that enough for you?

        1. Meta12345
            just now

            No it is not enough, with ake around it is too risky of a pick. I think i will go saliba

      2. Fellaini's Fro
        • 11 Years
        50 mins ago

        Can anyone shed light on why 3 at the back is preferred?

        Comparing players at 6.5m

        Player - points - points per match
        Ben White - 182 pts - 4.9
        Gvardiol - 123 pts - 4.4

        Bailey - 148 pts - 4.2
        Johnson - 131 pts - 3.7
        Hwang - 125 pts - 4.3

        Wood - 131 pts - 4.2
        Muniz - 97 pts - 3.7

        At 5.5m and under
        Porro - 3.9 ppm
        Bradley - 4.5 ppm
        Munoz - 3.5 ppm

        CHO - 3.8 ppm
        Rogers - 3.2 ppm

        Joao Pedro - 3.4 ppm

        I get the 200+ players are all attackers but as far as mid priced squad enabling goes is it there a case to play 4 at the back with a top 4th defender rather than a middling attacker?

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          there is an argument for it but:

          1 - transfers are mainly used to increase ppg for front 7 that are 8.5mil and less. Normally your front 7 aside from premiums end up in the 4.5-5ppg come the end of the season by hitting purple patches.
          2 - less fun to have 1 more defender
          3 - bps changes this season
          4 - White overperformed last season

          this worked well when Liverpool were keeping 18+ cs, Alonso was in his prime, Cancelo etc but would be surprised to see many defenders going north of 160-165 this season.

          1. Fellaini's Fro
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            Yep some valid reasons there.

            Still, with Haaland pricing forcing decisions am beginning to think 4 atb offers better value -
            Porro as a 4th defender instead of CHO as a 7th attacker for example

            1. F4L
              • 9 Years
              just now

              fair enough. just have to ask yourself if you choose Porro as a kinda set and forget option and he managed 150 points would you be happy with the return.

              i guess one thing is if you leave that 4th defender alone, more FTs can be used on the front 6 left.

              also just as a minor point but if you plan on rotating defenders 3 from 5 becomes 4 for 5 so limits potential. if not rotating, doesn't matter.

              personally would rather punting on esr/cho/pedro/muniz/wood/unal/minteh/amad/diaz etc throughout the season but you know more than 1 way to skin cats, go for it if you're feeling it

      3. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        46 mins ago

        Lads ESR is this year's mis-priced mid

      4. KyleB97
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Can anyone give me any advice, not very good at this stuff.

        Henderson

        Porro-White-Van de Ven
        Salah nkunku saka mainoo
        Havertz solanke Isaak

        Flekken-Smith-rowe-gvardiol-guehi

      5. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        This will be my fpl season

        "I'm playing all the right notes, but not necessarily in the right order"

      6. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Best GK duo:
        a) Alisson + 4.0
        b) Vicario + Flekken

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          A for sure, but do prefer Raya if you havent maxed out on Arsenal yet

          1. nerd_is_the_werd
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            A bit wary about those opening fixtures, but Arsenal have the best defence ofc.
            Hard to call if we haven't seen any of the teams play just yet.

      7. BlzE_94
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Best 4.5 gk? (on Areola atm but I feel like nottingham forest have great fixtures and will be defensively solid?)

